تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة اﻵسيوية نحو قصر سلوى التاريخي بالدرعية عند تمام الساعة الـ9:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت)؛ لمتابعة قرعة كأس آسيا السعودية 2027.
وقبل إجراء القرعة المُرتقبة التي ستوزع خلالها المنتخبات المشاركة على 6 مجموعات، استعرض الموقع الإلكتروني في الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم أبرز الحقائق والأرقام المُتعلقة بدرة بطولات القارة.
السعودية تستضيف البطولة للمرة الأولى
ستكون هذه المرة الأولى التي تُقام فيها بطولة كأس آسيا في المملكة العربية السعودية، لتصبح الدولة الـ18، التي تستضيف نهائيات هذه البطولة.
أرقام مُذهلة
يسجل المنتخب الإيراني ومنتخب جمهورية كوريا مشاركتهما الـ16 في بطولة كأس آسيا، وهو الرقم الأعلى لأي منتخب. وتأتي الصين في المركز الثالث، إذ ستكون نسخة السعودية 2027 هي المشاركة الـ14 لها.
سلسلة تاريخية
بما في ذلك النسخة القادمة، تأهلت إيران لـ16 بطولة متتالية منذ ظهورها الأول في نسخة 1968. وتليها الصين بـ14 مشاركة متتالية، إذ تأهلت أيضاً لكل نسخة منذ ظهورها الأول عام 1976.
وجوه مألوفة
سبق لجميع المنتخبات الـ23 المتأهلة، إضافة إلى المنتخبين المُتبقيين اللذين لا تزال لديهما فرصة التأهل (لبنان واليمن)، المشاركة في هذه البطولة من قبل. وهذا يجعل نسخة السعودية 2027 هي النسخة الثالثة فقط التي تمتلك فيها جميع المنتخبات المشاركة خبرة سابقة في كأس آسيا (بعد نسختي 1992 و2011).
الرقم القياسي لليابان
لا يوجد منتخب حقق لقب كأس آسيا أكثر من اليابان (4 مرات). فيما رفعت السعودية وإيران الكأس ثلاث مرات لكل منهما. وكان آخر تتويج لليابان في عام 2011، وللسعودية في عام 1996، ولإيران في عام 1976.
سجل مثالي في المباريات النهائية
تُعد إيران (ثلاث مرات) وقطر (مرتان) المنتخبين الوحيدين اللذين وصلا إلى نهائي كأس آسيا في أكثر من نسخة دون خسارة؛ كما يمتلك العراق سجلاً مثالياً بنسبة نجاح 100%، إذ فاز باللقب في المرة الوحيدة التي وصل فيها إلى النهائي عام 2007 دون خسارة.
الرقم الحصري
تدخل قطر البطولة بصفتها حاملة اللقب بعد فوزها بنسختي 2019 و2023، لتصبح خامس منتخب يحقق اللقب مرتين متتاليتين بعد جمهورية كوريا، إيران، السعودية، واليابان. وتنفرد إيران بكونها الوحيدة التي حققت اللقب ثلاث مرات متتالية (1968، 1972، 1976).
قوة اللعب على الأرض
8 نسخ من أصل 18 نسخة سابقة لكأس آسيا فاز بها المنتخب المُضيف، وكان آخرها قطر في نسخة 2023. وتعد إيران المنتخب الوحيد الذي فاز بالبطولة كمُضيف أكثر من مرة (1968 و1976). كما وصل المستضيف على الأقل إلى الدور قبل النهائي في النسخ الثلاث الأخيرة، ونجح في حصد اللقب في اثنتين منها (قطر 2023 وأستراليا 2015)، بينما كانت قطر (في 2011) هي آخر منتخب مُستضيف لا يصل إلى المربع الذهبي.
الصقور الخضر متخصصو ركلات الترجيح
حُسم نهائي كأس آسيا من خلال ركلات الترجيح في مرتين فقط، وتوّج المنتخب السعودي باللقب في كلتيهما (4-3 أمام جمهورية كوريا عام 1988، و4-2 أمام الإمارات عام 1996).
السعودية في الصدارة
وصل المنتخب السعودي إلى نهائي البطولة 6 مرات، وهو الرقم الأعلى من أي منتخب، إذ فاز باللقب ثلاث مرات وحل وصيفاً ثلاث مرات. اليابان فقط (4 ألقاب) تتفوق عليه في عدد التتويجات، كما أن جمهورية كوريا (4 مرات) تتفوق عليه في عدد مرات الحصول على المركز الثاني.
الأكثر خوضاً للمباريات
إيران (74 مباراة) وجمهورية كوريا (73 مباراة) هما المنتخبان الوحيدان اللذان خاضا أكثر من 70 مباراة في تاريخ كأس آسيا. وبينما تُعد إيران الأكثر فوزاً في المباريات (باستثناء ركلات الترجيح) بـ45 فوزاً، فإن الصين هي الأكثر خسارة (باستثناء ركلات الترجيح) بـ21 خسارة.
سجلات تهديفية
لم يسجل أي فريق أهدافاً في نسخة واحدة أكثر من اليابان (21 هدفاً في عام 2000). وتُعد إيران المنتخب الوحيد الذي أنهى نسخة كاملة من البطولة دون استقبال أي هدف، وذلك في عام 1976.
الشباك النظيفة
حافظت قطر على نظافة شباكها في 6 مباريات عام 2019، وهو الرقم القياسي لأي منتخب في نسخة واحدة. أما على مدار تاريخ البطولة، فلا يوجد منتخب حافظ على نظافة شباكه أكثر من إيران (39 مباراة).
ثلاثي القوة
يُعتبر القطري المعز علي (11 هدفاً) اللاعب الوحيد المستمر في اللعب الذي سجل 10 أهداف أو أكثر في تاريخ كأس آسيا، ويسبقه فقط الإيراني علي دائي (14 هدفاً). كما يبرز مهاجم جمهورية كوريا لي دونغ-غوك برصيد 10 أهداف.
عفيف يترك بصمته
توّج القطري أكرم عفيف هدّافاً لنسخة 2023 بـ8 أهداف، وهو ثاني أعلى رصيد من الأهداف يُسجله لاعب في نسخة واحدة بالتساوي مع الإيراني دائي (8 أهداف عام 1996). ويتصدر القائمة زميله المعز علي الذي سجل 9 أهداف في نسخة 2019.
The eyes of Asian football fans are directed towards the historic Salwa Palace in Diriyah at exactly 9:00 PM this evening (Saturday) to follow the draw for the 2027 Saudi Asia Cup.
Before the anticipated draw, which will distribute the participating teams into 6 groups, the Asian Football Confederation's website showcased the most prominent facts and figures related to the jewel of the continent's tournaments.
Saudi Arabia hosts the tournament for the first time
This will be the first time the Asia Cup is held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, making it the 18th country to host the finals of this tournament.
Amazing numbers
The Iranian national team and the Republic of Korea will participate for the 16th time in the Asia Cup, which is the highest number for any team. China ranks third, as the Saudi 2027 edition will be its 14th participation.
A historical series
Including the upcoming edition, Iran has qualified for 16 consecutive tournaments since its first appearance in 1968. Following Iran is China with 14 consecutive participations, having qualified for every edition since its first appearance in 1976.
Familiar faces
All 23 qualified teams, in addition to the two remaining teams that still have a chance to qualify (Lebanon and Yemen), have previously participated in this tournament. This makes the Saudi 2027 edition only the third edition in which all participating teams have prior experience in the Asia Cup (after the 1992 and 2011 editions).
Japan's record
No team has won the Asia Cup more than Japan (4 times). Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Iran have lifted the trophy three times each. Japan's last victory was in 2011, Saudi Arabia's in 1996, and Iran's in 1976.
Perfect record in finals
Iran (three times) and Qatar (twice) are the only teams to reach the Asia Cup final in more than one edition without losing; Iraq also has a perfect record with a 100% success rate, having won the title in the only final it reached in 2007 without a loss.
The exclusive number
Qatar enters the tournament as the defending champion after winning the 2019 and 2023 editions, becoming the fifth team to win the title twice in a row after the Republic of Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. Iran is unique in having won the title three times in a row (1968, 1972, 1976).
The strength of home play
8 out of the 18 previous editions of the Asia Cup have been won by the host team, the most recent being Qatar in 2023. Iran is the only team to have won the tournament as hosts more than once (1968 and 1976). The host has reached at least the semifinals in the last three editions, successfully winning the title in two of them (Qatar 2023 and Australia 2015), while Qatar (in 2011) was the last host team not to reach the semifinals.
The Green Falcons, specialists in penalty shootouts
The Asia Cup final has been decided by penalties only twice, with the Saudi team winning the title in both instances (4-3 against the Republic of Korea in 1988, and 4-2 against the UAE in 1996).
Saudi Arabia at the top
The Saudi national team has reached the final of the tournament 6 times, the highest number for any team, winning the title three times and finishing as runners-up three times. Only Japan (4 titles) surpasses it in the number of championships, while the Republic of Korea (4 times) surpasses it in the number of second-place finishes.
The most matches played
Iran (74 matches) and the Republic of Korea (73 matches) are the only teams that have played more than 70 matches in the history of the Asia Cup. While Iran is the most successful in matches won (excluding penalties) with 45 wins, China has the most losses (excluding penalties) with 21 losses.
Scoring records
No team has scored more goals in a single edition than Japan (21 goals in 2000). Iran is the only team to have completed an entire edition of the tournament without conceding any goals, which it achieved in 1976.
Clean sheets
Qatar maintained a clean sheet in 6 matches in 2019, a record for any team in a single edition. Throughout the tournament's history, no team has kept a clean sheet more than Iran (39 matches).
The trio of power
Qatari player Akram Afif (11 goals) is the only active player to have scored 10 or more goals in the history of the Asia Cup, preceded only by Iranian Ali Daei (14 goals). Also notable is Republic of Korea striker Lee Dong-gook with 10 goals.
Afif leaves his mark
Qatari Akram Afif was crowned the top scorer of the 2023 edition with 8 goals, which is the second-highest tally scored by a player in a single edition, tied with Iranian Daei (8 goals in 1996). Leading the list is his teammate Almoez Ali, who scored 9 goals in the 2019 edition.