تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة اﻵسيوية نحو قصر سلوى التاريخي بالدرعية عند تمام الساعة الـ9:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت)؛ لمتابعة قرعة كأس آسيا السعودية 2027.


وقبل إجراء القرعة المُرتقبة التي ستوزع خلالها المنتخبات المشاركة على 6 مجموعات، استعرض الموقع الإلكتروني في الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم أبرز الحقائق والأرقام المُتعلقة بدرة بطولات القارة.


السعودية تستضيف البطولة للمرة الأولى


ستكون هذه المرة الأولى التي تُقام فيها بطولة كأس آسيا في المملكة العربية السعودية، لتصبح الدولة الـ18، التي تستضيف نهائيات هذه البطولة.


أرقام مُذهلة


يسجل المنتخب الإيراني ومنتخب جمهورية كوريا مشاركتهما الـ16 في بطولة كأس آسيا، وهو الرقم الأعلى لأي منتخب. وتأتي الصين في المركز الثالث، إذ ستكون نسخة السعودية 2027 هي المشاركة الـ14 لها.


سلسلة تاريخية


بما في ذلك النسخة القادمة، تأهلت إيران لـ16 بطولة متتالية منذ ظهورها الأول في نسخة 1968. وتليها الصين بـ14 مشاركة متتالية، إذ تأهلت أيضاً لكل نسخة منذ ظهورها الأول عام 1976.


وجوه مألوفة


سبق لجميع المنتخبات الـ23 المتأهلة، إضافة إلى المنتخبين المُتبقيين اللذين لا تزال لديهما فرصة التأهل (لبنان واليمن)، المشاركة في هذه البطولة من قبل. وهذا يجعل نسخة السعودية 2027 هي النسخة الثالثة فقط التي تمتلك فيها جميع المنتخبات المشاركة خبرة سابقة في كأس آسيا (بعد نسختي 1992 و2011).


الرقم القياسي لليابان


لا يوجد منتخب حقق لقب كأس آسيا أكثر من اليابان (4 مرات). فيما رفعت السعودية وإيران الكأس ثلاث مرات لكل منهما. وكان آخر تتويج لليابان في عام 2011، وللسعودية في عام 1996، ولإيران في عام 1976.


سجل مثالي في المباريات النهائية


تُعد إيران (ثلاث مرات) وقطر (مرتان) المنتخبين الوحيدين اللذين وصلا إلى نهائي كأس آسيا في أكثر من نسخة دون خسارة؛ كما يمتلك العراق سجلاً مثالياً بنسبة نجاح 100%، إذ فاز باللقب في المرة الوحيدة التي وصل فيها إلى النهائي عام 2007 دون خسارة.


الرقم الحصري


تدخل قطر البطولة بصفتها حاملة اللقب بعد فوزها بنسختي 2019 و2023، لتصبح خامس منتخب يحقق اللقب مرتين متتاليتين بعد جمهورية كوريا، إيران، السعودية، واليابان. وتنفرد إيران بكونها الوحيدة التي حققت اللقب ثلاث مرات متتالية (1968، 1972، 1976).


قوة اللعب على الأرض


8 نسخ من أصل 18 نسخة سابقة لكأس آسيا فاز بها المنتخب المُضيف، وكان آخرها قطر في نسخة 2023. وتعد إيران المنتخب الوحيد الذي فاز بالبطولة كمُضيف أكثر من مرة (1968 و1976). كما وصل المستضيف على الأقل إلى الدور قبل النهائي في النسخ الثلاث الأخيرة، ونجح في حصد اللقب في اثنتين منها (قطر 2023 وأستراليا 2015)، بينما كانت قطر (في 2011) هي آخر منتخب مُستضيف لا يصل إلى المربع الذهبي.


الصقور الخضر متخصصو ركلات الترجيح


حُسم نهائي كأس آسيا من خلال ركلات الترجيح في مرتين فقط، وتوّج المنتخب السعودي باللقب في كلتيهما (4-3 أمام جمهورية كوريا عام 1988، و4-2 أمام الإمارات عام 1996).


السعودية في الصدارة


وصل المنتخب السعودي إلى نهائي البطولة 6 مرات، وهو الرقم الأعلى من أي منتخب، إذ فاز باللقب ثلاث مرات وحل وصيفاً ثلاث مرات. اليابان فقط (4 ألقاب) تتفوق عليه في عدد التتويجات، كما أن جمهورية كوريا (4 مرات) تتفوق عليه في عدد مرات الحصول على المركز الثاني.


الأكثر خوضاً للمباريات


إيران (74 مباراة) وجمهورية كوريا (73 مباراة) هما المنتخبان الوحيدان اللذان خاضا أكثر من 70 مباراة في تاريخ كأس آسيا. وبينما تُعد إيران الأكثر فوزاً في المباريات (باستثناء ركلات الترجيح) بـ45 فوزاً، فإن الصين هي الأكثر خسارة (باستثناء ركلات الترجيح) بـ21 خسارة.


سجلات تهديفية


لم يسجل أي فريق أهدافاً في نسخة واحدة أكثر من اليابان (21 هدفاً في عام 2000). وتُعد إيران المنتخب الوحيد الذي أنهى نسخة كاملة من البطولة دون استقبال أي هدف، وذلك في عام 1976.


الشباك النظيفة


حافظت قطر على نظافة شباكها في 6 مباريات عام 2019، وهو الرقم القياسي لأي منتخب في نسخة واحدة. أما على مدار تاريخ البطولة، فلا يوجد منتخب حافظ على نظافة شباكه أكثر من إيران (39 مباراة).


ثلاثي القوة


يُعتبر القطري المعز علي (11 هدفاً) اللاعب الوحيد المستمر في اللعب الذي سجل 10 أهداف أو أكثر في تاريخ كأس آسيا، ويسبقه فقط الإيراني علي دائي (14 هدفاً). كما يبرز مهاجم جمهورية كوريا لي دونغ-غوك برصيد 10 أهداف.


عفيف يترك بصمته


توّج القطري أكرم عفيف هدّافاً لنسخة 2023 بـ8 أهداف، وهو ثاني أعلى رصيد من الأهداف يُسجله لاعب في نسخة واحدة بالتساوي مع الإيراني دائي (8 أهداف عام 1996). ويتصدر القائمة زميله المعز علي الذي سجل 9 أهداف في نسخة 2019.