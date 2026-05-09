The eyes of Asian football fans are directed towards the historic Salwa Palace in Diriyah at exactly 9:00 PM this evening (Saturday) to follow the draw for the 2027 Saudi Asia Cup.



Before the anticipated draw, which will distribute the participating teams into 6 groups, the Asian Football Confederation's website showcased the most prominent facts and figures related to the jewel of the continent's tournaments.



Saudi Arabia hosts the tournament for the first time



This will be the first time the Asia Cup is held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, making it the 18th country to host the finals of this tournament.



Amazing numbers



The Iranian national team and the Republic of Korea will participate for the 16th time in the Asia Cup, which is the highest number for any team. China ranks third, as the Saudi 2027 edition will be its 14th participation.



A historical series



Including the upcoming edition, Iran has qualified for 16 consecutive tournaments since its first appearance in 1968. Following Iran is China with 14 consecutive participations, having qualified for every edition since its first appearance in 1976.



Familiar faces



All 23 qualified teams, in addition to the two remaining teams that still have a chance to qualify (Lebanon and Yemen), have previously participated in this tournament. This makes the Saudi 2027 edition only the third edition in which all participating teams have prior experience in the Asia Cup (after the 1992 and 2011 editions).



Japan's record



No team has won the Asia Cup more than Japan (4 times). Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Iran have lifted the trophy three times each. Japan's last victory was in 2011, Saudi Arabia's in 1996, and Iran's in 1976.



Perfect record in finals



Iran (three times) and Qatar (twice) are the only teams to reach the Asia Cup final in more than one edition without losing; Iraq also has a perfect record with a 100% success rate, having won the title in the only final it reached in 2007 without a loss.



The exclusive number



Qatar enters the tournament as the defending champion after winning the 2019 and 2023 editions, becoming the fifth team to win the title twice in a row after the Republic of Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. Iran is unique in having won the title three times in a row (1968, 1972, 1976).



The strength of home play



8 out of the 18 previous editions of the Asia Cup have been won by the host team, the most recent being Qatar in 2023. Iran is the only team to have won the tournament as hosts more than once (1968 and 1976). The host has reached at least the semifinals in the last three editions, successfully winning the title in two of them (Qatar 2023 and Australia 2015), while Qatar (in 2011) was the last host team not to reach the semifinals.



The Green Falcons, specialists in penalty shootouts



The Asia Cup final has been decided by penalties only twice, with the Saudi team winning the title in both instances (4-3 against the Republic of Korea in 1988, and 4-2 against the UAE in 1996).



Saudi Arabia at the top



The Saudi national team has reached the final of the tournament 6 times, the highest number for any team, winning the title three times and finishing as runners-up three times. Only Japan (4 titles) surpasses it in the number of championships, while the Republic of Korea (4 times) surpasses it in the number of second-place finishes.



The most matches played



Iran (74 matches) and the Republic of Korea (73 matches) are the only teams that have played more than 70 matches in the history of the Asia Cup. While Iran is the most successful in matches won (excluding penalties) with 45 wins, China has the most losses (excluding penalties) with 21 losses.



Scoring records



No team has scored more goals in a single edition than Japan (21 goals in 2000). Iran is the only team to have completed an entire edition of the tournament without conceding any goals, which it achieved in 1976.



Clean sheets



Qatar maintained a clean sheet in 6 matches in 2019, a record for any team in a single edition. Throughout the tournament's history, no team has kept a clean sheet more than Iran (39 matches).



The trio of power



Qatari player Akram Afif (11 goals) is the only active player to have scored 10 or more goals in the history of the Asia Cup, preceded only by Iranian Ali Daei (14 goals). Also notable is Republic of Korea striker Lee Dong-gook with 10 goals.



Afif leaves his mark



Qatari Akram Afif was crowned the top scorer of the 2023 edition with 8 goals, which is the second-highest tally scored by a player in a single edition, tied with Iranian Daei (8 goals in 1996). Leading the list is his teammate Almoez Ali, who scored 9 goals in the 2019 edition.