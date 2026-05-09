يستضيف فريق النجمة نظيره الحزم عند الساعة 7:15 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 32 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يستقبل النجمة نظيره الحزم في مواجهة يدخلها الطرفان بطموحات مختلفة، وكانت مباراة الدور الأول التي جمعت الفريقين في الرس ضمن الجولة الـ15 قد انتهت بفوز الحزم بنتيجة 3-2، في لقاء شهد إثارة هجومية كبيرة، ويقبع النجمة في المركز الـ18 والأخير برصيد 12 نقطة فقط، جمعها من انتصارين و6 تعادلات مقابل 23 خسارة، بعدما تأكد هبوطه رسمياً إلى قبل 3 جولات من النهاية.


ورغم فقدانه فرصة البقاء، فإن الفريق يسعى لتقديم مستويات جيدة في الجولات المتبقية وتوديع الدوري بصورة مشرفة، خصوصاً بعد الأداء الجيد الذي ظهر به في الجولة الماضية عندما فرض التعادل على الاتفاق. ويمتلك النجمة عدداً من العناصر المميزة، أبرزهم الحارس البرازيلي فيكتور براغا، والفرنسي بلال بوطوبة، والعراقي علي جاسم، إضافة إلى المصري نبيل عماد «دونغا»، والبرتغالي جوجا رودريغيز.


أما الحزم، فيدخل المباراة بأريحية أكبر بعدما نجح في ترسيخ أقدامه بين الكبار هذا الموسم، إذ يحتل المركز الـ10 برصيد 38 نقطة، جمعها من 10 انتصارات و8 تعادلات مقابل 13 خسارة.


ويطمح الفريق إلى مواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية وتحقيق انتصار جديد يقربه أكثر من المراكز الثمانية الأولى، خصوصاً أن الفارق بينه وبين المركز الثامن لا يتجاوز 3 نقاط فقط.


ويعتمد الحزم على مجموعة من اللاعبين أصحاب الخبرة والجودة الفنية، يتقدمهم السوري عمر السومة، والبرتغالي فابيو مارتينز، والفرنسي لورينتز روزييه، والغيني أبو بكر باه، والجنوب أفريقي إلياس موكوانا، والجزائري أمير سعيود.