The Al-Najma team hosts its counterpart Al-Hazm at 7:15 PM today (Saturday) at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the matches of the 32nd round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Al-Najma welcomes Al-Hazm in a match where both sides enter with different ambitions. The first-round match that brought the two teams together in Al-Rass during the 15th round ended with Al-Hazm winning 3-2, in a match that witnessed significant attacking excitement. Al-Najma is currently at the 18th and last position with only 12 points, which it collected from two wins and six draws against 23 losses, after its relegation was officially confirmed three rounds before the end.



Despite losing the chance to stay in the league, the team aims to present good performances in the remaining rounds and bid farewell to the league in an honorable manner, especially after the good performance it showed in the last round when it managed to draw with Al-Ettifaq. Al-Najma has a number of distinguished players, most notably Brazilian goalkeeper Victor Braga, French player Bilal Boutouba, Iraqi Ali Jassim, as well as Egyptian Nabil Emad "Dunga," and Portuguese Joga Rodrigues.



As for Al-Hazm, it enters the match with greater comfort after successfully establishing itself among the top teams this season, as it occupies the 10th position with 38 points, which it collected from 10 wins, 8 draws, and 13 losses.



The team aims to continue its positive results and achieve a new victory that brings it closer to the top eight positions, especially since the gap between it and the eighth position is only 3 points.



Al-Hazm relies on a group of experienced players with technical quality, led by Syrian Omar Al-Soma, Portuguese Fabio Martins, French Lorentz Rozier, Guinean Aboubakar Bah, South African Elias Mokwana, and Algerian Amir Sayoud.