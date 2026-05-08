منحت مؤسسة الكويت للتقدم العلمي (KFAS) الدكتور عبدالله محمد عبدالله الغذامي، جائزة الكويت للعلوم الإنسانية والفنون والآداب؛ عن موضوع الأدب والفن في العالم العربي. وأكدت الجائزة في دورتها الرابعة والأربعين لعام 2025 أن الغذامي حقق إنجازات بارزة ومساهمات علمية وفكرية متميزة في مسيرتهم البحثية على المستوى العالمي، إذ نذر نفسه لخدمة المعرفة وتنوير المجتمعات، وأنسنة الوعي، وعمل عضو هيئة تدريس في جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بجدة من عام 1978 - 1989، وشارك في تأسيس قسم اللغة العربية، ومجلة الآداب في الجامعة، وكان مشرفًا على صياغة عدد من المشروعات العلمية، مثل: مركز التعريب، ومركز البحث العلمي بالجامعة، وعمل خلال هذه الفترة نائبًا لرئيس النادي الأدبي الثقافي بجدة، وشارك في الأعمال العلمية والأنشطة الثقافية في المملكة، وانتقل الغذامي للعمل في جامعة الملك سعود بالرياض عام/1988. وواصل أبو غادة أعماله الكتابية والنقدية في مجال الأدب، وأنتج مشروعه النقدي الخاص بدراسة الأنساق التي تُسيّر النصوص الأدبية وتلقيها في الثقافة العربية وله نحو 40 كتاباً، منها: «النقد الثقافي» و(رحلة إلى جمهورية النظريّة)، و«المرأة واللغة»، و«حكاية الحداثة في المملكة العربية السعودية»، و(القلب المؤمن)، و(مآلات الفلسفة)، و(إشكالات النقد الثقافي)، و(اللابس والمتلبّس؛ من أوراق أبي الطيب المتنبي)، و(ماذا لو كنتُ مخطئاً).