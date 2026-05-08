The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) awarded Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ghadhami the Kuwait Prize for Humanities, Arts, and Literature for his work on literature and art in the Arab world. The award, in its forty-fourth session for the year 2025, emphasized that Al-Ghadhami has achieved remarkable accomplishments and distinguished scientific and intellectual contributions in his research career on a global level. He dedicated himself to serving knowledge and enlightening societies, humanizing awareness, and worked as a faculty member at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah from 1978 to 1989. He participated in establishing the Arabic Language Department and the Arts Magazine at the university, and supervised the formulation of several scientific projects, such as the Center for Arabization and the Scientific Research Center at the university. During this period, he also served as the Vice President of the Literary and Cultural Club in Jeddah and participated in scientific work and cultural activities in the Kingdom. Al-Ghadhami moved to work at King Saud University in Riyadh in 1988. He continued his writing and critical work in the field of literature, producing his critical project focused on studying the systems that govern literary texts and their reception in Arab culture. He has authored around 40 books, including: "Cultural Criticism," "A Journey to the Republic of Theory," "Women and Language," "The Tale of Modernity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," "The Believing Heart," "The Outcomes of Philosophy," "Issues of Cultural Criticism," "The Clothed and the Clad; From the Papers of Abu al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi," and "What If I Were Wrong."