أصدر وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب، قراراً يقضي بإلغاء شامل للائحة الأنشطة التجريبية وكافة القواعد والأدلة المرتبطة بها، في خطوة تهدف إلى إعادة هيكلة وتنظيم العمل في تحديد ومتابعة الأنشطة السياحية الجديدة في المملكة.
نسف اللوائح القديمة.. لماذا الآن؟
القرار الذي نُشر اليوم (الجمعة) تضمن إلغاء عدة تشريعات سابقة كانت تنظم «الأنشطة التجريبية» (وهي الأنشطة السياحية المبتكرة التي كانت تخضع لفترات اختبار)، وشمل الإلغاء:
- لائحة الأنشطة التجريبية الصادرة في عام 1444هـ.
- جدول المخالفات والعقوبات الخاص بهذه الأنشطة.
- أدلة الإجراءات وقواعد عمل اللجان المختصة بدراسة هذه الطلبات.
إعادة تنظيم شاملة لمواكبة «الرؤية»
أوضح القرار أن هذا الإلغاء يأتي نظراً للحاجة الملحة لإعادة تنظيم العمل في تحديد ودراسة ومتابعة هذه الأنشطة، وبناءً على ما تقتضيه المصلحة العامة. ويرى مراقبون أن هذه الخطوة تمهد الطريق لإطلاق «إطار تنظيمي جديد» أكثر مرونة وعصرية، يتواكب مع القفزات الهائلة التي يشهدها قطاع السياحة السعودي ضمن رؤية 2030.
ويعتبر هذا القرار بمثابة «تصفير للعداد» تنظيمي، حيث يهدف إلى:
- تحديث المعايير: استبدال اللوائح الملغاة بنصوص تنظيمية أكثر وضوحاً وتطوراً.
- تيسير الاستثمار: إزالة التداخلات التنظيمية وتوحيد جهات الرقابة والمتابعة.
- الشفافية: العمل بقرار جديد يلغي كل ما يتعارض معه من أحكام سابقة، لضمان وضوح الإجراءات للمستثمرين المحليين والدوليين.
وتغلق وزارة السياحة ملف «اللوائح التجريبية القديمة» لفتح صفحة جديدة من التنظيم الاحترافي. ولا يعني هذا القرار إلغاء الابتكار، بل يدل على أن الأنشطة السياحية في المملكة انتقلت من مرحلة «التجربة» إلى مرحلة «الاستدامة والتنظيم المتكامل».
The Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, issued a decision to completely abolish the experimental activities regulations and all associated rules and guidelines, in a move aimed at restructuring and organizing the work of identifying and monitoring new tourism activities in the Kingdom.
Destroying Old Regulations.. Why Now?
The decision published today (Friday) included the cancellation of several previous legislations that regulated "experimental activities" (which are innovative tourism activities that were subject to trial periods), and the cancellation included:
- The experimental activities regulations issued in the year 1444 AH.
- The schedule of violations and penalties related to these activities.
- The procedural guidelines and rules of operation for the committees responsible for studying these requests.
Comprehensive Reorganization to Align with the "Vision"
The decision clarified that this cancellation comes due to the urgent need to reorganize the work of identifying, studying, and monitoring these activities, based on what serves the public interest. Observers believe that this step paves the way for launching a "new regulatory framework" that is more flexible and modern, keeping pace with the tremendous leaps witnessed by the Saudi tourism sector under Vision 2030.
This decision is considered a "reset" in organizational terms, aiming to:
- Update standards: Replace the abolished regulations with more clear and advanced regulatory texts.
- Facilitate investment: Remove regulatory overlaps and unify oversight and monitoring entities.
- Transparency: Work with a new decision that nullifies any previous provisions that contradict it, to ensure clarity of procedures for local and international investors.
The Ministry of Tourism is closing the file on "old experimental regulations" to open a new chapter of professional organization. This decision does not mean the cancellation of innovation; rather, it indicates that tourism activities in the Kingdom have moved from the "experimental" stage to the "sustainability and integrated organization" stage.