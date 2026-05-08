أصدر وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب، قراراً يقضي بإلغاء شامل للائحة الأنشطة التجريبية وكافة القواعد والأدلة المرتبطة بها، في خطوة تهدف إلى إعادة هيكلة وتنظيم العمل في تحديد ومتابعة الأنشطة السياحية الجديدة في المملكة.

نسف اللوائح القديمة.. لماذا الآن؟

القرار الذي نُشر اليوم (الجمعة) تضمن إلغاء عدة تشريعات سابقة كانت تنظم «الأنشطة التجريبية» (وهي الأنشطة السياحية المبتكرة التي كانت تخضع لفترات اختبار)، وشمل الإلغاء:

  • لائحة الأنشطة التجريبية الصادرة في عام 1444هـ.
  • جدول المخالفات والعقوبات الخاص بهذه الأنشطة.
  • أدلة الإجراءات وقواعد عمل اللجان المختصة بدراسة هذه الطلبات.

إعادة تنظيم شاملة لمواكبة «الرؤية»

أوضح القرار أن هذا الإلغاء يأتي نظراً للحاجة الملحة لإعادة تنظيم العمل في تحديد ودراسة ومتابعة هذه الأنشطة، وبناءً على ما تقتضيه المصلحة العامة. ويرى مراقبون أن هذه الخطوة تمهد الطريق لإطلاق «إطار تنظيمي جديد» أكثر مرونة وعصرية، يتواكب مع القفزات الهائلة التي يشهدها قطاع السياحة السعودي ضمن رؤية 2030.

ويعتبر هذا القرار بمثابة «تصفير للعداد» تنظيمي، حيث يهدف إلى:

  • تحديث المعايير: استبدال اللوائح الملغاة بنصوص تنظيمية أكثر وضوحاً وتطوراً.
  • تيسير الاستثمار: إزالة التداخلات التنظيمية وتوحيد جهات الرقابة والمتابعة.
  • الشفافية: العمل بقرار جديد يلغي كل ما يتعارض معه من أحكام سابقة، لضمان وضوح الإجراءات للمستثمرين المحليين والدوليين.

وتغلق وزارة السياحة ملف «اللوائح التجريبية القديمة» لفتح صفحة جديدة من التنظيم الاحترافي. ولا يعني هذا القرار إلغاء الابتكار، بل يدل على أن الأنشطة السياحية في المملكة انتقلت من مرحلة «التجربة» إلى مرحلة «الاستدامة والتنظيم المتكامل».