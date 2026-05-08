The Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, issued a decision to completely abolish the experimental activities regulations and all associated rules and guidelines, in a move aimed at restructuring and organizing the work of identifying and monitoring new tourism activities in the Kingdom.

Destroying Old Regulations.. Why Now?

The decision published today (Friday) included the cancellation of several previous legislations that regulated "experimental activities" (which are innovative tourism activities that were subject to trial periods), and the cancellation included:

The experimental activities regulations issued in the year 1444 AH.

The schedule of violations and penalties related to these activities.

The procedural guidelines and rules of operation for the committees responsible for studying these requests.

Comprehensive Reorganization to Align with the "Vision"

The decision clarified that this cancellation comes due to the urgent need to reorganize the work of identifying, studying, and monitoring these activities, based on what serves the public interest. Observers believe that this step paves the way for launching a "new regulatory framework" that is more flexible and modern, keeping pace with the tremendous leaps witnessed by the Saudi tourism sector under Vision 2030.

This decision is considered a "reset" in organizational terms, aiming to:

Update standards: Replace the abolished regulations with more clear and advanced regulatory texts.

Facilitate investment: Remove regulatory overlaps and unify oversight and monitoring entities.

Transparency: Work with a new decision that nullifies any previous provisions that contradict it, to ensure clarity of procedures for local and international investors.

The Ministry of Tourism is closing the file on "old experimental regulations" to open a new chapter of professional organization. This decision does not mean the cancellation of innovation; rather, it indicates that tourism activities in the Kingdom have moved from the "experimental" stage to the "sustainability and integrated organization" stage.