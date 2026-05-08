دعا زعيم التيار الصدري في العراق مقتدى الصدر، الحكومة العراقية القادمة إلى حل كل الفصائل المسلحة، وإبعادها عن التشكيل الوزاري تماماً، واعتبار من يرفض منها «خارجاً عن القانون».
وشدد الصدر في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة)، على أنه يجب تحويل الفصائل المسلحة باختلاف توجهاتها، إلى تشكيل إنساني للإغاثة والمعونات الإنسانية، تحت سلطة هيئة الحج والعمرة.
ودعا إلى اعتبار من يرفض منهم خارجاً على القانون، وإن فعلوا فأنا على استعداد لحل تشكيل لواء (اليوم الموعود)، وتسليم (سرايا السلام) إلى القائد العام للقوات المسلحة. وقال: «ينبغي على الجميع فعل ذلك، بأسرع وقت ممكن».
وطالب الصدر بعدم الاستعانة بالفصائل المسلحة في تشكيل الوزارة، وإبعاد كل من له جناح مسلح من التشكيل «إبعاداً تاماً، وتشكيل حكومة تلبي مطالب الشعب».
وحض على العمل من أجل استقلالية العراق عن كل التدخلات الخارجية، مشددا على ضرورة العمل على قمع الفساد خلال مدة أقصاها 90 يوماً، على أن يكون البدء بـ(صفقة القرن)، وكل تبعاتها.
وقال إنه يجب تقوية العلاقات الخارجية ضمن أطر تعطي للعراق هيبته وانفتاحه على الجانب العربي والإسلامي والدولي بلاد تدخلات من كل الأطراف وعدم التعدي على أحد. وأضاف أنه لا يرضى بوجود أي فرد من التيار الشيعي في تشكيل الوزارة، مضيفاً: ولا يمثلنا أي وزير منهم.
وقدّم رئيس الوزراء العراقي المكلف علي الزيدي، أمس (الخميس)، المنهاج الوزاري (البرنامج) الخاص بالحكومة الجديدة إلى رئيس مجلس النواب هيبت الحلبوسي، خلال لقاء جمعهما في العاصمة بغداد.
وبحسب بيان نشره المكتب الإعلامي لرئاسة الوزراء في العراق، سيتم تعميم المنهاج على أعضاء البرلمان لدراسته والاطلاع على تفاصيله، على أن تُقدم أسماء التشكيلة الحكومية في وقت لاحق.
وأكد الجانبان وفق البيان، أهمية التعاون والتنسيق المشترك للمضي بإكمال استحقاق منح الثقة للحكومة ومنهاجها الوزاري بوصفه الركيزة الأساسية التي تبنى عليها الحكومة عملها وواجباتها، استناداً إلى السياقات الدستورية والقانونية.
من جانبه، أكد الحلبوسي جهوزية مجلس النواب لتحديد موعد الجلسة المرتقبة للتصويت على البيان الوزاري والتشكيلة الوزارية، حال ورود الأسماء من رئيس الحكومة المكلَّف.
وكان الزيدي، التقى الأمين العام لمنظمة بدر هادي العامري، وأكد الجانبان ضرورة تعزيز التفاهمات بين القوى السياسية الوطنية واعتماد مبدأ الشراكة للمضي باستحقاق تشكيل الحكومة.
The leader of the Sadrist movement in Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the upcoming Iraqi government to disband all armed factions and completely exclude them from the ministerial formation, considering anyone who refuses to do so as "outside the law."
Al-Sadr emphasized in a statement today (Friday) that all armed factions, regardless of their orientations, should be transformed into a humanitarian formation for relief and humanitarian aid, under the authority of the Hajj and Umrah Commission.
He called for anyone who refuses to be considered outside the law, stating that if they do, he is ready to dissolve the formation of the (Promised Day) Brigade and hand over (Saraya al-Salam) to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He said, "Everyone should do this as soon as possible."
Al-Sadr demanded that armed factions not be involved in the formation of the ministry and that anyone with an armed wing be completely excluded from the formation, "to establish a government that meets the demands of the people."
He urged efforts to ensure Iraq's independence from all external interventions, stressing the need to work on combating corruption within a maximum period of 90 days, starting with the (Deal of the Century) and all its repercussions.
He stated that external relations should be strengthened within frameworks that give Iraq its prestige and openness to the Arab, Islamic, and international sides without interference from any parties and without infringing on anyone. He added that he does not accept the presence of any individual from the Shiite movement in the ministerial formation, stating: "No minister from them represents us."
The designated Iraqi Prime Minister, Ali Al-Zaydi, presented the ministerial program for the new government to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halbousi, during a meeting held in the capital, Baghdad, yesterday (Thursday).
According to a statement published by the media office of the Prime Minister's office in Iraq, the program will be circulated to members of parliament for study and review of its details, with the names of the government formation to be presented later.
Both sides confirmed, according to the statement, the importance of cooperation and joint coordination to proceed with completing the entitlement of granting confidence to the government and its ministerial program as the fundamental pillar upon which the government builds its work and duties, based on constitutional and legal contexts.
For his part, Al-Halbousi confirmed the readiness of the House of Representatives to set a date for the upcoming session to vote on the ministerial statement and the ministerial formation once the names are received from the designated Prime Minister.
Al-Zaydi had met with the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, and both sides emphasized the necessity of enhancing understandings among national political forces and adopting the principle of partnership to proceed with the entitlement of forming the government.