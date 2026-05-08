The leader of the Sadrist movement in Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the upcoming Iraqi government to disband all armed factions and completely exclude them from the ministerial formation, considering anyone who refuses to do so as "outside the law."



Al-Sadr emphasized in a statement today (Friday) that all armed factions, regardless of their orientations, should be transformed into a humanitarian formation for relief and humanitarian aid, under the authority of the Hajj and Umrah Commission.



He called for anyone who refuses to be considered outside the law, stating that if they do, he is ready to dissolve the formation of the (Promised Day) Brigade and hand over (Saraya al-Salam) to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He said, "Everyone should do this as soon as possible."



Al-Sadr demanded that armed factions not be involved in the formation of the ministry and that anyone with an armed wing be completely excluded from the formation, "to establish a government that meets the demands of the people."



He urged efforts to ensure Iraq's independence from all external interventions, stressing the need to work on combating corruption within a maximum period of 90 days, starting with the (Deal of the Century) and all its repercussions.



He stated that external relations should be strengthened within frameworks that give Iraq its prestige and openness to the Arab, Islamic, and international sides without interference from any parties and without infringing on anyone. He added that he does not accept the presence of any individual from the Shiite movement in the ministerial formation, stating: "No minister from them represents us."



The designated Iraqi Prime Minister, Ali Al-Zaydi, presented the ministerial program for the new government to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halbousi, during a meeting held in the capital, Baghdad, yesterday (Thursday).



According to a statement published by the media office of the Prime Minister's office in Iraq, the program will be circulated to members of parliament for study and review of its details, with the names of the government formation to be presented later.



Both sides confirmed, according to the statement, the importance of cooperation and joint coordination to proceed with completing the entitlement of granting confidence to the government and its ministerial program as the fundamental pillar upon which the government builds its work and duties, based on constitutional and legal contexts.



For his part, Al-Halbousi confirmed the readiness of the House of Representatives to set a date for the upcoming session to vote on the ministerial statement and the ministerial formation once the names are received from the designated Prime Minister.



Al-Zaydi had met with the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, and both sides emphasized the necessity of enhancing understandings among national political forces and adopting the principle of partnership to proceed with the entitlement of forming the government.