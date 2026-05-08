دعا زعيم التيار الصدري في العراق مقتدى الصدر، الحكومة العراقية القادمة إلى حل كل الفصائل المسلحة، وإبعادها عن التشكيل الوزاري تماماً، واعتبار من يرفض منها «خارجاً عن القانون».


وشدد الصدر في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة)، على أنه يجب تحويل الفصائل المسلحة باختلاف توجهاتها، إلى تشكيل إنساني للإغاثة والمعونات الإنسانية، تحت سلطة هيئة الحج والعمرة.


ودعا إلى اعتبار من يرفض منهم خارجاً على القانون، وإن فعلوا فأنا على استعداد لحل تشكيل لواء (اليوم الموعود)، وتسليم (سرايا السلام) إلى القائد العام للقوات المسلحة. وقال: «ينبغي على الجميع فعل ذلك، بأسرع وقت ممكن».


وطالب الصدر بعدم الاستعانة بالفصائل المسلحة في تشكيل الوزارة، وإبعاد كل من له جناح مسلح من التشكيل «إبعاداً تاماً، وتشكيل حكومة تلبي مطالب الشعب».


وحض على العمل من أجل استقلالية العراق عن كل التدخلات الخارجية، مشددا على ضرورة العمل على قمع الفساد خلال مدة أقصاها 90 يوماً، على أن يكون البدء بـ(صفقة القرن)، وكل تبعاتها.


وقال إنه يجب تقوية العلاقات الخارجية ضمن أطر تعطي للعراق هيبته وانفتاحه على الجانب العربي والإسلامي والدولي بلاد تدخلات من كل الأطراف وعدم التعدي على أحد. وأضاف أنه لا يرضى بوجود أي فرد من التيار الشيعي في تشكيل الوزارة، مضيفاً: ولا يمثلنا أي وزير منهم.


وقدّم رئيس الوزراء العراقي المكلف علي الزيدي، أمس (الخميس)، المنهاج الوزاري (البرنامج) الخاص بالحكومة الجديدة إلى رئيس مجلس النواب هيبت الحلبوسي، خلال لقاء جمعهما في العاصمة بغداد.


وبحسب بيان نشره المكتب الإعلامي لرئاسة الوزراء في العراق، سيتم تعميم المنهاج على أعضاء البرلمان لدراسته والاطلاع على تفاصيله، على أن تُقدم أسماء التشكيلة الحكومية في وقت لاحق.


وأكد الجانبان وفق البيان، أهمية التعاون والتنسيق المشترك للمضي بإكمال استحقاق منح الثقة للحكومة ومنهاجها الوزاري بوصفه الركيزة الأساسية التي تبنى عليها الحكومة عملها وواجباتها، استناداً إلى السياقات الدستورية والقانونية.


من جانبه، أكد الحلبوسي جهوزية مجلس النواب لتحديد موعد الجلسة المرتقبة للتصويت على البيان الوزاري والتشكيلة الوزارية، حال ورود الأسماء من رئيس الحكومة المكلَّف.


وكان الزيدي، التقى الأمين العام لمنظمة بدر هادي العامري، وأكد الجانبان ضرورة تعزيز التفاهمات بين القوى السياسية الوطنية واعتماد مبدأ الشراكة للمضي باستحقاق تشكيل الحكومة.