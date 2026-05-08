جدد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون التأكيد على أن لبنان يتمسك بوقف إسرائيل للنار والأعمال العسكرية كافة، للانطلاق بمفاوضات تنهي الوضع المضطرب القائم في الجنوب تمهيداً لإعادة نشر الجيش حتى الحدود الدولية، والإفراج عن الأسرى اللبنانيين وعودة النازحين إلى بلداتهم وقراهم.
وأفاد خلال استقبال المفوضة الأوروبية لشؤون المساواة والجاهزية حجة لحبيب، اليوم(الجمعة)، بأن الدعم الذي تقدمه دول الاتحاد الأوروبي للبنان يجب أن يصب في إطار الضغط لإلزام إسرائيل بوقف إطلاق النار، والامتناع عن تفجير المنازل، وتجريف القرى التي تحتلها في الجنوب، والتوقف عن استهداف المسعفين والإعلاميين ورجال الدفاع المدني.
وأكد عون أن الخسائر البشرية الكبيرة التي نتجت عن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على لبنان جعلت الحاجة إلى إغاثة النازحين ترتفع يوماً بعد يوم. وناشد الدول الشقيقة والصديقة لتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والإنمائية العاجلة.
وشدد على أن اللبنانيين متضامنون حيال التحديات الراهنة، ومتمسكون بوحدتهم ويتصدون جميعاً لأي محاولة لزرع الفتنة في ما بينهم.
وكانت مصادر مقربة من الرئاسة اللبنانية، كشفت أن المحادثات مع إسرائيل ستدخل إلى مرحلة التفاوض المباشر خلال الجولة الثالثة التي ستنطلق الأسبوع القادم، بعد أن عقد الطرفان لقاءات تحضيرية برعاية أمريكية بعد إعلان وقف إطلاق النار.
وأفصحت أن الاجتماع الأول بين الوفدين الرسميين سيبحث النقاط الخمس الأساسية التي سيطرحها لبنان، وهي: وقف نهائي لإطلاق النار، انسحاب إسرائيل من جميع الأراضي اللبنانية، الإفراج عن الأسرى، عودة النازحين اللبنانيين إلى قراهم، وانتشار الجيش اللبناني.
وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، أمس (الخميس)، أن وفدي لبنان وإسرائيل سيجتمعان الخميس والجمعة القادمين.
ويضم الوفد اللبناني المكلف بالتفاوض سفير بيروت السابق لدى واشنطن سيمون كرم، والسفيرة اللبنانية الحالية ندى حماده معوض، إلى جانب شخصية عسكرية.
في غضون ذلك، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي إصابة ثلاثة جنود أحدهم بجروح خطيرة، جراء هجمات بطائرات مسيرة أطلقها «حزب الله» اللبناني. وأفاد بأنه في إحدى الحوادث التي وقعت، اليوم (الجمعة)، انفجرت طائرة مسيرة تابعة لحزب الله داخل إسرائيل في منطقة قرب الحدود مع لبنان. وأضاف أن الانفجار أدى إلى إصابة جندي بجروح خطيرة وآخر بجروح متوسطة.
وفي حادثة منفصلة، أصابت عدة طائرات مسيرة مفخخة قوات إسرائيلية منتشرة في جنوب لبنان، ما أدى إلى إصابة جندي بجروح متوسطة.
ولفت الجيش إلى أن حزب الله أطلق عدة صواريخ وقذائف هاون باتجاه القوات الإسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان الجمعة، وإنه اعترض أحد المقذوفات دون تسجيل إصابات.
The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated that Lebanon insists on Israel's ceasefire and the cessation of all military operations, in order to initiate negotiations that will end the ongoing turmoil in the south, paving the way for the redeployment of the army to the international borders, the release of Lebanese prisoners, and the return of displaced persons to their towns and villages.
During his meeting with the European Commissioner for Equality and Readiness, Hajja Lahbib, today (Friday), he stated that the support provided by EU countries to Lebanon should focus on pressuring Israel to cease fire, refrain from demolishing homes, and razing the villages it occupies in the south, as well as stopping the targeting of paramedics, journalists, and civil defense personnel.
Aoun emphasized that the significant human losses resulting from Israeli assaults on Lebanon have increased the need for assistance to the displaced day by day. He appealed to brotherly and friendly countries to provide urgent humanitarian and developmental aid.
He stressed that the Lebanese are united in facing the current challenges, committed to their unity, and are all resisting any attempts to sow discord among them.
Sources close to the Lebanese presidency revealed that talks with Israel will enter a direct negotiation phase during the third round set to begin next week, after both parties held preparatory meetings under American sponsorship following the announcement of the ceasefire.
It was disclosed that the first meeting between the official delegations will discuss the five main points that Lebanon will raise, which are: a final ceasefire, Israel's withdrawal from all Lebanese territories, the release of prisoners, the return of displaced Lebanese to their villages, and the deployment of the Lebanese army.
The U.S. State Department announced yesterday (Thursday) that the delegations of Lebanon and Israel will meet next Thursday and Friday.
The Lebanese delegation tasked with negotiations includes former Beirut ambassador to Washington Simon Karam, current Lebanese ambassador Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, along with a military figure.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that three soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, due to drone attacks launched by the Lebanese "Hezbollah." It reported that in one of the incidents that occurred today (Friday), a drone belonging to Hezbollah exploded inside Israel near the border with Lebanon. It added that the explosion resulted in one soldier sustaining serious injuries and another with moderate injuries.
In a separate incident, several explosive drones targeted Israeli forces deployed in southern Lebanon, resulting in one soldier sustaining moderate injuries.
The army noted that Hezbollah fired several rockets and mortar shells towards Israeli forces in southern Lebanon on Friday, and that it intercepted one of the projectiles without recording any injuries.