The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated that Lebanon insists on Israel's ceasefire and the cessation of all military operations, in order to initiate negotiations that will end the ongoing turmoil in the south, paving the way for the redeployment of the army to the international borders, the release of Lebanese prisoners, and the return of displaced persons to their towns and villages.



During his meeting with the European Commissioner for Equality and Readiness, Hajja Lahbib, today (Friday), he stated that the support provided by EU countries to Lebanon should focus on pressuring Israel to cease fire, refrain from demolishing homes, and razing the villages it occupies in the south, as well as stopping the targeting of paramedics, journalists, and civil defense personnel.



Aoun emphasized that the significant human losses resulting from Israeli assaults on Lebanon have increased the need for assistance to the displaced day by day. He appealed to brotherly and friendly countries to provide urgent humanitarian and developmental aid.



He stressed that the Lebanese are united in facing the current challenges, committed to their unity, and are all resisting any attempts to sow discord among them.



Sources close to the Lebanese presidency revealed that talks with Israel will enter a direct negotiation phase during the third round set to begin next week, after both parties held preparatory meetings under American sponsorship following the announcement of the ceasefire.



It was disclosed that the first meeting between the official delegations will discuss the five main points that Lebanon will raise, which are: a final ceasefire, Israel's withdrawal from all Lebanese territories, the release of prisoners, the return of displaced Lebanese to their villages, and the deployment of the Lebanese army.



The U.S. State Department announced yesterday (Thursday) that the delegations of Lebanon and Israel will meet next Thursday and Friday.



The Lebanese delegation tasked with negotiations includes former Beirut ambassador to Washington Simon Karam, current Lebanese ambassador Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, along with a military figure.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that three soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, due to drone attacks launched by the Lebanese "Hezbollah." It reported that in one of the incidents that occurred today (Friday), a drone belonging to Hezbollah exploded inside Israel near the border with Lebanon. It added that the explosion resulted in one soldier sustaining serious injuries and another with moderate injuries.



In a separate incident, several explosive drones targeted Israeli forces deployed in southern Lebanon, resulting in one soldier sustaining moderate injuries.



The army noted that Hezbollah fired several rockets and mortar shells towards Israeli forces in southern Lebanon on Friday, and that it intercepted one of the projectiles without recording any injuries.