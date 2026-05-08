جدد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون التأكيد على أن لبنان يتمسك بوقف إسرائيل للنار والأعمال العسكرية كافة، للانطلاق بمفاوضات تنهي الوضع المضطرب القائم في الجنوب تمهيداً لإعادة نشر الجيش حتى الحدود الدولية، والإفراج عن الأسرى اللبنانيين وعودة النازحين إلى بلداتهم وقراهم.


وأفاد خلال استقبال المفوضة الأوروبية لشؤون المساواة والجاهزية حجة لحبيب، اليوم(الجمعة)، بأن الدعم الذي تقدمه دول الاتحاد الأوروبي للبنان يجب أن يصب في إطار الضغط لإلزام إسرائيل بوقف إطلاق النار، والامتناع عن تفجير المنازل، وتجريف القرى التي تحتلها في الجنوب، والتوقف عن استهداف المسعفين والإعلاميين ورجال الدفاع المدني.


وأكد عون أن الخسائر البشرية الكبيرة التي نتجت عن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على لبنان جعلت الحاجة إلى إغاثة النازحين ترتفع يوماً بعد يوم. وناشد الدول الشقيقة والصديقة لتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والإنمائية العاجلة.


وشدد على أن اللبنانيين متضامنون حيال التحديات الراهنة، ومتمسكون بوحدتهم ويتصدون جميعاً لأي محاولة لزرع الفتنة في ما بينهم.


وكانت مصادر مقربة من الرئاسة اللبنانية، كشفت أن المحادثات مع إسرائيل ستدخل إلى مرحلة التفاوض المباشر خلال الجولة الثالثة التي ستنطلق الأسبوع القادم، بعد أن عقد الطرفان لقاءات تحضيرية برعاية أمريكية بعد إعلان وقف إطلاق النار.


وأفصحت أن الاجتماع الأول بين الوفدين الرسميين سيبحث النقاط الخمس الأساسية التي سيطرحها لبنان، وهي: وقف نهائي لإطلاق النار، انسحاب إسرائيل من جميع الأراضي اللبنانية، الإفراج عن الأسرى، عودة النازحين اللبنانيين إلى قراهم، وانتشار الجيش اللبناني.


وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، أمس (الخميس)، أن وفدي لبنان وإسرائيل سيجتمعان الخميس والجمعة القادمين.


ويضم الوفد اللبناني المكلف بالتفاوض سفير بيروت السابق لدى واشنطن سيمون كرم، والسفيرة اللبنانية الحالية ندى حماده معوض، إلى جانب شخصية عسكرية.


في غضون ذلك، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي إصابة ثلاثة جنود أحدهم بجروح خطيرة، جراء هجمات بطائرات مسيرة أطلقها «حزب الله» اللبناني. وأفاد بأنه في إحدى الحوادث التي وقعت، اليوم (الجمعة)، انفجرت طائرة مسيرة تابعة لحزب الله داخل إسرائيل في منطقة قرب الحدود مع لبنان. وأضاف أن الانفجار أدى إلى إصابة جندي بجروح خطيرة وآخر بجروح متوسطة.


وفي حادثة منفصلة، أصابت عدة طائرات مسيرة مفخخة قوات إسرائيلية منتشرة في جنوب لبنان، ما أدى إلى إصابة جندي بجروح متوسطة.


ولفت الجيش إلى أن حزب الله أطلق عدة صواريخ وقذائف هاون باتجاه القوات الإسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان الجمعة، وإنه اعترض أحد المقذوفات دون تسجيل إصابات.