“Bono Bono.. Sir Sir”.. to the tune of the song dedicated to the Moroccan national team, the international goalkeeper for the Atlas Lions and Al Hilal, Yassine Bounou, has soared to his fifth title with the club since joining the team, marking a new achievement added to his series of accomplishments, championships, and his football career in the goalkeeper position.



Since 2023, when Bounou began a new professional chapter with Al Hilal, he has won the league and the King’s Cup once, the Super Cup twice, and finally the title of the most prestigious cup, making this his fifth championship in history with the club.