«بونو بونو.. سير سير».. على كلمات الأغنية الخاصة بالمنتخب المغربي، طار الحارس الدولي لأسود الأطلس ونادي الهلال ياسين بونو باللقب الخامس بقميص الزعيم، منذ انتقاله إلى صفوف الفريق، مسجلاً انجازاً جديداً يضاف لسلسلة إنجازاته وبطولاته ومسيرته الكروية في خانة الحراسة.


فمنذ عام 2023، الذي وقع فيه بونو بداية احترافية جديدة مع الهلال، حقق الدوري وكأس الملك مرة، والسوبر مرتين، وأخيراً لقب أغلى الكؤوس، وبذلك تكون البطولة الخامسة في تاريخه مع الزعيم.