أطلقت Microsoft وكيل ذكاء اصطناعي جديد يحمل اسم «Legal Agent» داخل برنامج Microsoft Word، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز كفاءة العمل القانوني داخل بيئة تحرير النصوص.

ويأتي هذا الوكيل ليقدم دعمًا متخصصًا للفرق القانونية، إذ يمكنه تحليل المستندات بدقة، واقتراح تعديلات محسوبة، إضافة إلى إدارة عمليات مراجعة العقود بشكل أكثر تنظيمًا واحترافية. ووفقًا للشركة، فإن «Legal Agent» يعتمد على منهجية عمل مستمدة من الممارسات القانونية الفعلية، بدلًا من الاكتفاء بالاعتماد على نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي العامة.

ويُعد هذا التطور جزءًا من توجه أوسع لدى Microsoft لدمج الذكاء الاصطناعي في أدوات الإنتاجية اليومية، بهدف رفع مستوى الدقة وتقليل الأخطاء البشرية، خصوصًا في المجالات الحساسة مثل القانون.

ويتوفر «Legal Agent»، ضمن برنامج «وورد»، على أجهزة ويندوز لمشتركي برنامج «Frontier» داخل الولايات المتحدة، دون تحديد موعد رسمي للإطلاق العام لبقية المستخدمين حول العالم.