Microsoft has launched a new AI agent named "Legal Agent" within Microsoft Word, in a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of legal work within the text editing environment.

This agent is designed to provide specialized support for legal teams, as it can accurately analyze documents, suggest calculated modifications, and manage contract review processes in a more organized and professional manner. According to the company, "Legal Agent" is based on a working methodology derived from actual legal practices, rather than relying solely on general AI models.

This development is part of a broader trend at Microsoft to integrate AI into everyday productivity tools, with the goal of increasing accuracy and reducing human errors, especially in sensitive fields like law.

"Legal Agent" is available within the Word program on Windows devices for subscribers of the "Frontier" program in the United States, with no official date set for a general release to other users worldwide.