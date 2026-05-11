Between two negotiating sessions taking place this week in Washington, Lebanon is trying to transition from a phase of political and security coordination to testing a broader negotiating track with Israel, amid a more cautious American and Israeli approach than what is being marketed in Beirut.



The first scheduled session on Thursday is presented as a continuation of previous rounds and is chaired by the Lebanese ambassador in Washington, Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, while the session the following day, Friday, is expected to mark a practical transition to a wider negotiating phase led by Ambassador Simon Karam, based on presidential directives focusing on solidifying the ceasefire before discussing any additional steps.



The Lebanese delegation will include, alongside Karam, both Mouawad and military attaché Oliver Hakim, while the advisory committee remains in Beirut to perform a role of political and technical support and to establish working mechanisms. The committee includes Shawki Bounassar, Abdul Sattar Issa, and Paul Salem, alongside a political operations room comprising diplomatic and academic figures to accompany the negotiations and coordinate with the President. However, this arrangement does not enjoy internal consensus, as close associates of House Speaker Nabih Berri deny any full coordination with him, considering that some of the proposed names reflect a trend within the authority towards an open settlement with Israel.



In contrast, the Israeli presence appears to be politically calculated. Tel Aviv will send Ambassador to Washington Yair Lapid and official Uri Resnik, while the attendance of Ron Dermer, who is directly tasked by Benjamin Netanyahu with the Lebanese file, has not yet been confirmed. The absence of Dermer, if proven, is interpreted as a sign that Israel still views the meetings as a preparatory phase that does not warrant raising the level of political or technical representation.



Israeli data indicates that the delegation will carry maps related to borders and security proposals based on forming joint Lebanese-Israeli working groups under the title "Separation of Forces," with a clear focus on the Hezbollah file.



In this context, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements to CBS came, where he spoke about the possibility of working with Lebanon "militarily and politically" to rid itself of Hezbollah, considering that any permanent settlement is linked to weakening Iranian influence in the region. He also affirmed that the war with the party should continue even if the confrontation with Iran ends.



Despite some Lebanese circles describing Friday's session as an "official inauguration" of a direct negotiation track, Washington does not adopt this characterization, but rather considers the meetings an extension of a previously open track, not a transition to a new phase. This impression is reinforced by the Americans linking any actual development in the negotiations to the possibility of holding a future meeting between President Joseph Aoun and Netanyahu at the White House, alongside increasing questions about the extent to which the Lebanese delegation possesses a coherent negotiating vision capable of imposing clear conditions, foremost among them a complete ceasefire.