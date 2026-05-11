بين جلستين تفاوضيتين تعقدان هذا الأسبوع في واشنطن، يحاول لبنان الانتقال من مرحلة التنسيق السياسي والأمني إلى اختبار مسار تفاوضي أوسع مع إسرائيل، في ظل مقاربة أمريكية وإسرائيلية أكثر تحفظاً مما يُسوَّق له في بيروت.


الجلسة الأولى المقررة، الخميس، تُقدَّم باعتبارها استكمالاً للجولات السابقة وترأسها السفيرة اللبنانية في واشنطن ندى حمادة معوض، فيما يفترض أن تشكل جلسة اليوم التالي، الجمعة، الانتقال العملي إلى مرحلة تفاوضية أكثر اتساعاً بقيادة السفير سيمون كرم، استناداً إلى توجيهات رئاسية تركز على تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار قبل البحث في أي خطوات إضافية.


الوفد اللبناني سيضم إلى جانب كرم كلاً من معوض والملحق العسكري أوليفر حاكمة، بينما تبقى اللجنة الاستشارية في بيروت لتأدية دور الدعم السياسي والتقني ووضع آليات العمل. وتضم اللجنة شوقي بونصار وعبد الستار عيسى وبول سالم، بالتوازي مع غرفة عمليات سياسية تضم شخصيات دبلوماسية وأكاديمية لمواكبة المفاوضات والتنسيق مع رئيس الجمهورية. غير أن هذا الترتيب لا يحظى بإجماع داخلي، إذ ينفي مقربون من رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري وجود تنسيق كامل معه، معتبرين أن بعض الأسماء المطروحة تعكس توجهاً داخل السلطة نحو تسوية مفتوحة مع إسرائيل.


في المقابل، يبدو الحضور الإسرائيلي محسوباً بدقة سياسية. فتل أبيب سترسل السفير في واشنطن يحيئيل ليتر والمسؤول أوري رزنيك، فيما لم يحسم بعد حضور رون ديرمر، المكلف مباشرة من بنيامين نتنياهو بالملف اللبناني. ويفسر غياب ديرمر، إن ثبت، بأنه إشارة إلى أن إسرائيل لا تزال تتعامل مع الاجتماعات كمرحلة تحضيرية لا تستدعي رفع مستوى التمثيل السياسي أو التقني.


المعطيات الإسرائيلية تشير إلى أن الوفد سيحمل خرائط مرتبطة بالحدود وبمقترحات أمنية تقوم على تشكيل مجموعات عمل مشتركة لبنانية - إسرائيلية تحت عنوان «فصل القوات»، مع تركيز واضح على ملف حزب الله.


وفي هذا السياق جاءت تصريحات رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لشبكة «سي بي إس»، حيث تحدث عن إمكان العمل مع لبنان «عسكرياً وسياسياً» للتخلص من حزب الله، معتبراً أن أي تسوية دائمة مرتبطة بإضعاف النفوذ الإيراني في المنطقة، كما أكد أن الحرب مع الحزب يجب أن تستمر حتى لو انتهت المواجهة مع إيران.


ورغم توصيف بعض الأوساط اللبنانية لجلسة الجمعة بأنها «تدشين رسمي» لمسار تفاوض مباشر، فإن واشنطن لا تتبنى هذا التوصيف، بل تعتبر الاجتماعات امتداداً لمسار مفتوح سابقاً لا انتقالاً إلى مرحلة جديدة. ويعزز هذا الانطباع ربط الأمريكيين أي تطوير فعلي للمفاوضات بإمكان عقد لقاء مستقبلي بين الرئيس جوزيف عون ونتنياهو في البيت الأبيض، بالتوازي مع تساؤلات متزايدة حول مدى امتلاك الوفد اللبناني رؤية تفاوضية متماسكة قادرة على فرض شروط واضحة وفي مقدمها وقف كامل لإطلاق النار.