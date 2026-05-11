All eyes are on Beijing on Wednesday and Thursday to follow the anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, overshadowed by developments and repercussions of the Iran war, amid increasing bets on a potential Chinese role in containing the escalation and ending the conflict.



Assisting in Reaching an Agreement



The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is seeking during the long-awaited summit to end this war that is draining his influence domestically and putting pressure on the global economy.



It quoted U.S. officials as saying that Trump arrives in Beijing determined to pressure China, which relies on Iran for low-priced oil within a relationship based on mutual interests, to help reach an agreement that ends the conflict.



It noted that the Chinese president also wants to stop the fighting, as Middle Eastern turmoil constrains oil supplies to his country and reduces the ability of nations to purchase Chinese goods. Analysts and U.S. officials believe that reaching a settlement could enhance Xi's status as a global statesman who intervened at a critical moment to prevent wider military escalation.



According to the newspaper, the two presidents enter the crucial summit with their own specific goals related to Iran, while Beijing appears "particularly eager to ensure the survival of the current Iranian regime and its recovery."



Establishing a U.S.-China Trade Council



According to a senior U.S. official, discussions will focus heavily on trade issues, particularly China's purchases of U.S. agricultural products, energy products, and aviation technologies, such as Boeing aircraft. The two leaders are discussing the establishment of a U.S.-China Trade Council to explore ways to exchange goods not related to national security.



He added that Washington does not expect China to offer a major investment package for manufacturing within the United States. However, the two sides are likely to discuss the creation of a U.S.-China Investment Council that would allow the governments to review future investment plans without overlapping with existing U.S. investment review bodies, such as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.



The Wall Street Journal revealed that relations are not entirely ideal, as China refused to grant entry visas to some U.S. officials before Trump's visit, a step rarely taken by Beijing. The summit also comes amid increasing restrictions on media access, as American journalists face growing difficulties in obtaining entry visas to China.



Beijing's Relations with Russia and Iran



A U.S. official predicted that Trump would raise the issue of the financial support that Beijing provides to both Iran and Russia, in addition to potential arms exports to the two countries, as he has done in previous meetings.



Despite Xi's desire for a resolution to the Iranian crisis, he disagrees with Trump on how the war should end. China hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last week, in a move widely seen as an attempt to highlight relations between Beijing and Tehran ahead of the upcoming summit.



Tensions Between Beijing and Tehran

The newspaper noted that there are tensions in the relations between Beijing and Tehran. U.S. officials stated that Iran targeted a tanker owned by a Chinese company in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a fire on the ship. Beijing expressed deep concern about the incident, while Trump administration officials seized the opportunity to criticize the Iranian regime.



The newspaper added that Trump's difficulties in ending the war on his terms have led him to seek support from his Chinese counterpart. However, analysts believe that the U.S. president should not expect much from Beijing regarding Iran, as the Chinese strategy is to appear as a helpful party in the conflict while avoiding costly involvement in Middle Eastern affairs.



No Change in Stance on Taiwan



Regarding Taiwan, U.S. officials reported that the issue of the self-governing island and China's claims over it was not raised during the last meeting between Trump and Xi in South Korea. However, aides to the U.S. president believe that the issue will be discussed this time, even though Washington has made it clear that Trump does not wish to disrupt negotiations with discussions related to Taiwan, according to one advisor familiar with White House affairs.



Senior officials in the U.S. administration confirmed that Trump's preparations for the Beijing summit "did not include any plans to change the United States' position on Taiwan."