تتجه الأنظار إلى بكين، يومي الأربعاء والخميس، لمتابعة القمة المرتقبة بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والصيني شي جين بينج، والتي تخيم عليها تطورات وتداعيات حرب إيران، وسط رهانات متزايدة على دور صيني محتمل في احتواء التصعيد وإنهاء الصراع.


المساعدة في التوصل إلى اتفاق


وذكرت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن ترمب يسعى خلال القمة التي طال انتظارها، إلى إنهاء هذه الحرب التي تستنزف نفوذه داخلياً وتضغط على الاقتصاد العالمي.


ونقلت عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: إن ترمب يصل إلى بكين عازماً على الضغط على الصين، التي تعتمد على إيران للحصول على النفط بأسعار منخفضة ضمن علاقة قائمة على المصالح المتبادلة، من أجل المساعدة في التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الصراع.


ولفتت إلى أن الرئيس الصيني يرغب أيضاً في وقف القتال، إذ إن اضطرابات الشرق الأوسط تقيّد إمدادات النفط إلى بلاده، وتقلّص قدرة الدول على شراء السلع الصينية. واعتبر محللون ومسؤولون أمريكيون، أن التوصل إلى تسوية قد يعزز مكانة شي باعتباره رجل دولة عالمي تدخّل في اللحظة الحاسمة للحيلولة دون تصعيد عسكري أوسع.


وبحسب الصحيفة، فإن الرئيسين يدخلان القمة الحاسمة ولكل منهما أهدافه الخاصة المرتبطة بإيران، فيما تبدو بكين «حريصة بشكل خاص على ضمان بقاء النظام الإيراني الحالي واستعادته لعافيته».


إنشاء مجلس تجاري «أمريكي - صيني»


ووفق مسؤول أمريكي رفيع، فإن المناقشات ستركز بشكل كبير على قضايا التجارة، خصوصا مشتريات الصين من المنتجات الزراعية الأمريكية ومنتجات الطاقة وتقنيات الطيران، مثل طائرات بوينج. ويناقش الزعيمان إنشاء مجلس تجاري «أمريكي - صيني» لبحث سبل تبادل السلع غير المرتبطة بالأمن القومي.


وأضاف أن واشنطن لا تتوقع أن تعرض الصين حزمة استثمارية كبرى للتصنيع داخل الولايات المتحدة. ومع ذلك، من المرجح أن يناقش الجانبان إنشاء مجلس استثمار «أمريكي- صيني» يسمح للحكومتين بدراسة خطط الاستثمار المستقبلية، دون أن يتداخل ذلك مع هيئات مراجعة الاستثمارات الأمريكية القائمة، مثل لجنة الاستثمار الأجنبي في الولايات المتحدة.


وكشفت «وول ستريت جورنال»، العلاقات ليست مثالية بالكامل، إذ رفضت الصين منح تأشيرات دخول لبعض المسؤولين الأمريكيين قبل زيارة ترمب، وهي خطوة نادراً ما تقدم عليها بكين، كما تأتي القمة في ظل تشديد متزايد على وصول وسائل الإعلام، حيث يواجه صحفيون أمريكيون صعوبات متزايدة في الحصول على تأشيرات دخول إلى الصين.


علاقات بكين بروسيا وإيران


وتوقع مسؤول أمريكي أن يثير ترمب مسألة الدعم المالي الذي تقدمه بكين لكل من إيران وروسيا، إضافة إلى صادرات الأسلحة المحتملة إلى البلدين، كما فعل في لقاءات سابقة.


ورغم تطلع شي إلى تسوية الأزمة الإيرانية، فإنه يختلف مع ترمب بشأن الكيفية التي ينبغي أن تنتهي بها الحرب. وكانت الصين استضافت وزير خارجية إيران عباس عراقجي الأسبوع الماضي، في خطوة اعتُبرت على نطاق واسع محاولة لإبراز العلاقات بين بكين وطهران قبيل القمة المرتقبة.


توترات بين بكين وطهران

ولفتت الصحيفة إلى وجود توترات في العلاقات بين بكين وطهران. إذ قال مسؤولون أمريكيون، إن إيران استهدفت ناقلة نفط مملوكة لشركة صينية في مضيق هرمز، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق في السفينة. وأعربت بكين عن قلقها العميق حيال الحادث، بينما استغل مسؤولو إدارة ترمب الواقعة لانتقاد النظام الإيراني.


وأضافت الصحيفة، أن الصعوبات التي يواجهها ترمب في إنهاء الحرب وفق شروطه دفعته إلى طلب دعم نظيره الصيني. لكن المحللين يرون أن الرئيس الأمريكي ينبغي ألا يتوقع الكثير من بكين بشأن إيران، لأن الإستراتيجية الصينية تقوم على الظهور بمظهر الطرف المفيد في الصراع، مع تجنب التورط المكلف في شؤون الشرق الأوسط.


لا تغيير في الموقف تجاه تايوان


وفي ملف تايوان، أفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون، بأن قضية الجزيرة التي تتمتع بالحكم الذاتي، ومطالبات الصين بشأنها، لم تُطرح خلال آخر لقاء بين ترمب وشي في كوريا الجنوبية. لكن مساعدي الرئيس الأمريكي يعتقدون أن الملف سيُناقش هذه المرة، رغم أن واشنطن أوضحت أن ترمب لا يرغب في عرقلة المفاوضات بنقاشات مرتبطة بتايوان، بحسب أحد المستشارين المطلعين على شؤون البيت الأبيض.


وأكد مسؤولون كبار في الإدارة الأمريكية، أن تحضيرات ترمب لقمة بكين «لم تتضمن أي خطط لتغيير موقف الولايات المتحدة تجاه تايوان».