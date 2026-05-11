U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are preparing for extensive talks addressing complex international issues, including Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and nuclear weapons, during Trump's anticipated visit to China this week, which will last for two days.

According to U.S. officials, the upcoming meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies is the first of its kind face-to-face in over six months, in an attempt to contain the escalating tensions between the two countries amid trade disputes and the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, along with other contentious issues.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in the Chinese capital Beijing on Wednesday, with official meetings taking place on Thursday and Friday, marking his first visit to China since 2017.

Expected Economic Understandings

U.S. officials expect the summit to result in new understandings to enhance trade and investment between the two countries, with a possible Chinese announcement regarding deals related to Boeing aircraft, in addition to purchases of U.S. agricultural products and energy.

Efforts are also underway to establish a trade council and an investment council aimed at facilitating economic cooperation, although these mechanisms may require further arrangements before they come into effect.

In this context, both sides are discussing the extension of the current trade truce that allows for the flow of rare metals from China to the United States, an agreement made last fall that helped ease the intensity of the trade war between the two parties.

Despite the decision on the extension not being finalized yet, a U.S. official expressed confidence that the agreement will continue in the upcoming phase.

Iran and Taiwan at the Heart of Disputes

The issues of Iran and Taiwan are among the most sensitive topics on the summit's agenda, as China maintains close relations with Tehran and is one of the largest importers of Iranian oil, while the Trump administration seeks to push Beijing to use its influence to reach an agreement between Washington and Tehran and end the conflict that erupted following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Washington is also pressuring Beijing due to its relations with Russia, particularly regarding dual-use supplies and components that could be used militarily.

In contrast, China is increasingly displeased with U.S. support for Taiwan, as the United States remains the island's primary international supporter and main arms supplier, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

U.S. officials have confirmed that American policy toward Taiwan will not change, despite the rising Chinese military activity near the island in recent years.

Growing Concerns About Artificial Intelligence

The two sides are also expected to discuss the rapid developments in the field of artificial intelligence, amid American concerns over the advanced models being developed by China.

Washington sees the necessity of establishing a direct communication channel with Beijing to avoid any clashes or misunderstandings that may arise from the future uses of this technology.

Stalled Nuclear Dialogue

On the nuclear issue, the United States has been seeking for years to open a dialogue with China regarding nuclear arms reduction; however, Beijing continues to refuse to enter into formal negotiations about its nuclear arsenal, according to U.S. officials.

The last meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping took place in South Korea last October, where both sides agreed to ease the trade war that saw high U.S. tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, in exchange for Chinese threats to restrict rare metal exports to global markets.

The new summit comes at a time when Trump is facing domestic legal challenges regarding tariffs, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in February that he does not have full authority to impose certain tariffs on global imports, despite his commitment to reimpose them through other legal avenues.