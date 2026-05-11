يستعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ، لعقد مباحثات موسعة تتناول ملفات دولية معقدة، من بينها إيران وتايوان والذكاء الاصطناعي والأسلحة النووية، وذلك خلال زيارة ترمب المرتقبة إلى الصين هذا الأسبوع التي تستمر يومين.

وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين، فإن اللقاء المرتقب بين زعيمي أكبر اقتصادين في العالم يُعد الأول من نوعه وجهاً لوجه منذ أكثر من 6 أشهر، في محاولة لاحتواء التوترات المتصاعدة بين البلدين على خلفية النزاعات التجارية والحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران، إلى جانب ملفات خلافية أخرى.

ومن المقرر أن يصل ترمب إلى العاصمة الصينية بكين، يوم (الأربعاء)، على أن تُعقد الاجتماعات الرسمية يومي الخميس والجمعة، في أول زيارة له إلى الصين منذ عام 2017.

تفاهمات اقتصادية مرتقبة

ويتوقع مسؤولون أمريكيون أن تسفر القمة عن تفاهمات جديدة لتعزيز التجارة والاستثمار بين البلدين، مع إعلان صيني محتمل عن صفقات تتعلق بطائرات شركة بوينغ، إضافة إلى مشتريات من المنتجات الزراعية والطاقة الأمريكية.

كما يجري العمل على إنشاء مجلس للتجارة وآخر للاستثمار بهدف تسهيل التعاون الاقتصادي، رغم أن هذه الآليات قد تحتاج إلى مزيد من الترتيبات قبل دخولها حيز التنفيذ.

وفي السياق ذاته، يناقش الجانبان تمديد الهدنة التجارية الحالية التي تسمح بتدفق المعادن النادرة من الصين إلى الولايات المتحدة، وهي اتفاقية أُبرمت الخريف الماضي، وأسهمت في تخفيف حدة الحرب التجارية بين الطرفين.

ورغم عدم حسم قرار التمديد حتى الآن، أعرب مسؤول أمريكي عن ثقته في استمرار الاتفاق خلال المرحلة المقبلة.

إيران وتايوان في قلب الخلافات

وتُعد ملفات إيران وتايوان من أكثر القضايا حساسية على جدول أعمال القمة، فالصين تحتفظ بعلاقات وثيقة مع طهران وتُعد من أكبر المستوردين للنفط الإيراني، بينما تسعى إدارة ترمب إلى دفع بكين لاستخدام نفوذها من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران وإنهاء الصراع الذي اندلع عقب الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران أواخر فبراير الماضي.

كما تضغط واشنطن على بكين بسبب علاقاتها مع روسيا، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بالإمدادات ذات الاستخدام المزدوج والمكونات التي يمكن توظيفها عسكرياً.

في المقابل، تبدي الصين استياءً متزايداً من الدعم الأمريكي لتايوان، إذ لا تزال الولايات المتحدة الداعم الدولي الأبرز والمورد الرئيسي للأسلحة للجزيرة التي تعتبرها بكين جزءاً من أراضيها.

وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن السياسة الأمريكية تجاه تايوان لن تتغير، رغم تصاعد النشاط العسكري الصيني بالقرب من الجزيرة خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

مخاوف متزايدة بشأن الذكاء الاصطناعي

ومن المنتظر أن يناقش الجانبان أيضاً التطورات المتسارعة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، وسط قلق أمريكي من النماذج المتقدمة التي تطورها الصين.

وترى واشنطن ضرورة إنشاء قناة اتصال مباشرة مع بكين لتجنب أي صدامات أو سوء فهم قد ينجم عن استخدامات هذه التكنولوجيا مستقبلاً.

تعثر الحوار النووي

وفي الملف النووي، تسعى الولايات المتحدة منذ سنوات إلى فتح حوار مع الصين حول الحد من التسلح النووي، غير أن بكين لا تزال ترفض الدخول في مفاوضات رسمية بشأن ترسانتها النووية، وفقاً للمسؤولين الأمريكيين.

وكان آخر لقاء جمع ترمب وشي جين بينغ قد عُقد في كوريا الجنوبية خلال أكتوبر الماضي، إذ اتفق الطرفان آنذاك على تهدئة الحرب التجارية التي شهدت فرض رسوم جمركية أمريكية مرتفعة على السلع الصينية، مقابل تهديدات صينية بتقييد صادرات المعادن النادرة للأسواق العالمية.

وتأتي القمة الجديدة في وقت يواجه فيه ترمب تحديات قانونية داخلية بشأن الرسوم الجمركية، بعدما قضت المحكمة العليا الأمريكية في فبراير بعدم امتلاكه الصلاحيات الكاملة لفرض بعض الرسوم على الواردات العالمية، رغم تعهده بإعادة فرضها عبر مسارات قانونية أخرى.