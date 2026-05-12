في حادثة صادمة هزّت محافظة كركوك شمال العراق، تحولت خلافات عائلية إلى جريمة دموية مروعة، راحت ضحيتها شابة في مقتبل العمر، بعد تعرضها لهجوم وحشي داخل منزل أسرتها.

37 طعنة

شهدت منطقة الحرية في كركوك، (الاثنين)، جريمة قتل بشعة راحت ضحيتها شابة في الثلاثينات من عمرها، بعدما أقدم شقيقها على طعنها 37 طعنة متفرقة بسكين داخل منزل العائلة، ما أدى إلى وفاتها على الفور نتيجة الإصابات البالغة.

تحقيقات عاجلة

وأفاد مصدر طبي بأن القوات الأمنية هرعت إلى موقع الحادثة فور تلقي البلاغ، حيث تم نقل الجثة إلى دائرة الطب العدلي لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، فيما باشرت الجهات المختصة تحقيقًا عاجلًا لكشف تفاصيل ودوافع الجريمة.

القاتل يفرّ

من جانبه، ذكر مصدر أمني لصحيفة «بغداد اليوم» أن التحقيقات الأولية كشفت أن الجاني هو شقيق الضحية الأكبر، الذي فرّ إلى جهة مجهولة عقب ارتكاب الجريمة مباشرة.

وأضاف المصدر أن السلطات أصدرت مذكرات قبض بحق المتهم، وبدأت عمليات بحث مكثفة لتعقبه والقبض عليه.

خلافات تنفجر إلى دم

وأشارت المعطيات الأولية إلى أن دوافع الجريمة تعود إلى خلافات عائلية تراكمت خلال الفترة الماضية، قبل أن تتصاعد بشكل مأساوي انتهى بوقوع هذه الجريمة المروعة التي صدمت الشارع المحلي.