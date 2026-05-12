In a shocking incident that shook Kirkuk province in northern Iraq, family disputes escalated into a horrific bloody crime, resulting in the death of a young woman after she was subjected to a brutal attack inside her family's home.

37 Stabs

The Al-Hurriya area in Kirkuk witnessed a gruesome murder on Monday, where a young woman in her thirties was killed after her brother stabbed her 37 times with a knife inside the family home, leading to her immediate death due to the severe injuries.

Urgent Investigations

A medical source reported that security forces rushed to the scene of the incident immediately after receiving the report, and the body was transferred to the forensic medicine department to complete the legal procedures, while the relevant authorities began an urgent investigation to uncover the details and motives behind the crime.

The Killer Escapes

For its part, a security source told the "Baghdad Today" newspaper that initial investigations revealed that the perpetrator is the victim's older brother, who fled to an unknown location immediately after committing the crime.

The source added that the authorities issued arrest warrants against the suspect and began intensive search operations to track him down and apprehend him.

Disputes Explode into Blood

Preliminary data indicated that the motives for the crime stemmed from family disputes that had accumulated over the past period, before escalating tragically, culminating in this horrific crime that shocked the local community.