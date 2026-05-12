As if Lebanon were not already burdened by crises, the "Hollywood scandals" resurface once again. Following the footsteps of the "fake Saudi prince" who occupied Lebanese circles and embarrassed Lebanese political and social figures months ago, a new mask has fallen for a fake "Iraqi colonel" who managed to infiltrate the heart of sensitive security circles and take photos with high-ranking officials, before the army intelligence ended his long "performance."

From "Delivery" to Influence Salons

The irony that stunned the Lebanese is that the new "fraudster" is not Lebanese like his predecessor; this time, the fraudster is Iraqi, posing as a high-ranking officer in counter-terrorism, but he was nothing more than a "retired major" who previously worked as a "delivery worker." Instead of delivering packages, he decided to deliver himself a false "security aura" and a military uniform adorned with ranks, allowing him to enter offices and salons that were supposed to be fortified against deception.

With great cunning, the fraudster built a wide network of relationships using forged documents and presented himself as a security representative of the Iraqi embassy. However, the winds of truth blew from an unexpected direction, as his movements raised suspicions among Iraqi diplomats, leading to coordination with the Lebanese intelligence directorate, which lured him into a tight security ambush, revealing that the "colonel" was nothing but a professional fraudster selling illusions to those thirsty for titles.

A Country Falling Before the "Aura"

This case brought back the cry of journalist Ricardo Karam to the forefront, as he considered that the problem lies in a "country that falls before the aura before asking about the truth." Between the Lebanese who impersonated the "fake Saudi prince" and the Iraqi delivery worker who assumed the rank of "colonel," it seems that the path to the heart of power in Lebanon requires nothing more than a "forged uniform" and mastery of the art of impersonation.

It can be said that the arrest of the Iraqi fraudster may close a legal file, but it opens a deep security and social wound. When will the "fake officials" stop crossing the open doors of Lebanon for anyone with a shiny title?