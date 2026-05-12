كأن لبنان لم يكفه ما يمر به من أزمات، حتى تطل «الفضائح الهوليودية» برأسها من جديد. فعلى خطى «الأمير السعودي الوهمي» الذي شغل الأوساط اللبنانية وأحرج شخصيات سياسية واجتماعية لبنانية قبل أشهر، سقط قناع جديد لـ«عقيد عراقي» مزيف نجح في التسلل إلى قلب الدوائر الأمنية الحساسة، والتقاط الصور مع كبار المسؤولين، قبل أن تنهي مخابرات الجيش «مسرحيته» الطويلة.

من «دليفري» إلى صالونات النفوذ

المفارقة التي أصابت اللبنانيين بالذهول هي أن «المحتال» الجديد ليس لبنانيا كسابقه، فمحتال هذه المرة عراقي انتحل صفة ضابط رفيع في مكافحة الإرهاب، لكنه لم يكن سوى «رائد متقاعد» عمل في فترات سابقة بمهنة «عامل توصيل» (دليفري). وبدلاً من تسليم الطرود، قرر تسليم نفسه «هالة أمنية» زائفة وبزة عسكرية مرصعة بالرتب، مكنته من دخول مكاتب وصالونات كان من المفترض أن تكون محصنة ضد الخداع.

وبذكاء شديد، بنى المحتال شبكة علاقات واسعة مستفيداً من مستندات مزورة، وقدّم نفسه كممثل أمني للسفارة العراقية. لكن رياح الحقيقة هبت من حيث لا يشتهي، إذ أثارت تحركاته شكوك دبلوماسيين عراقيين، ليتم التنسيق مع مديرية المخابرات اللبنانية التي استدرجته إلى كمين أمني محكم، كشف أن «العقيد» ليس سوى محتال محترف يبيع الوهم للظامئين للألقاب.

بلد يسقط أمام «الهالة»

أعادت هذه القضية صرخة الإعلامي ريكاردو كرم للواجهة، حين اعتبر أن المشكلة تكمن في «بلد يسقط أمام الهالة قبل أن يسأل عن الحقيقة». فبين اللبناني الذي انتحل شخصية «الأمير السعودي الوهمي» وعامل التوصيل العراقي الذي انتحل رتبة «العقيد»، يبدو أن الطريق لقلب السلطة في لبنان لا يحتاج لأكثر من «بزة مزورة» وإتقان لفن الانتحال.

ويمكن القول إن توقيف المحتال العراقي قد يغلق ملفاً قضائياً، لكنه يفتح جرحاً أمنياً واجتماعياً غائراً، فمتى يتوقف «المسؤولون» الوهميون عن عبور أبواب لبنان المشرعة لكل ذي لقب براق؟