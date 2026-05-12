كذبت الخارجية الباكستانية تقارير أمريكية تحدثت أن إسلام آباد سمحت سراً بتمركز طائرات عسكرية إيرانية في قواعدها الجوية لحمايتها من الضربات الجوية الأمريكية.
وأكدت في بيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن باكستان ترفض بشكل قاطع تقرير شبكة CBS News الأمريكية، بشأن وجود طائرات إيرانية في قاعدة نور خان الجوية. ووصفت التقرير بأنه «مضلل» ويهدف لـ«الإثارة»، مضيفة أن طائرات إيرانية وصلت إسلام آباد خلال الهدنة مع واشنطن، لتسهيل اللوجسيتيات المرتبطة بالمفاوضات، وحركة الدبلوماسيين، وبقيت هناك.
واعتبرت الوزارة أن «هذه التقارير المبنية على تكهنات تقوض الجهود الجارية لتحقيق الاستقرار والسلام الإقليميين».
وأوضحت أنه عقب التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار بين أمريكا وإيران، وخلال الجولة الأولى من المحادثات، وصلت باكستان عدة طائرات من إيران والولايات المتحدة، لتسهيل حركة الدبلوماسيين، والفرق الأمنية، والكوادر الإدارية المرتبطة بمسار المحادثات.ولفتت إلى أن بعض الطائرات وأفراد الدعم بقيت بشكل مؤقت في باكستان ترقباً للجولات اللاحقة من المفاوضات.
وشددت على أن «أي مزاعم تشير إلى خلاف ذلك هي مزاعم مضللة ومنفصلة تماماً عن السياق الواقعي».
وكانت CBS، نقلت عن مسؤولين أمريكيين مطلعين قولهم: إن باكستان سمحت سراً بتمركز طائرات عسكرية إيرانية في قواعدها الجوية، وهو ما قد يكون وفَّر لها حماية من الضربات الجوية الأمريكية. ونفى مسؤول باكستاني رفيع المستوى هذه الادعاءات، للشبكة.
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية أن باكستان تصرفت باستمرار باعتبارها وسيطاً محايداً وبناءً ومسؤولاً، دعماً للحوار وخفض التصعيد.
وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون إنه بعد أيام من إعلان الرئيس دونالد ترمب وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران في مطلع أبريل الماضي، أرسلت طهران عدة طائرات إلى قاعدة (نور خان) لتابعة لسلاح الجو الباكستاني، وهي منشأة عسكرية ذات أهمية إستراتيجية تقع قرب مدينة روالبندي الباكستانية.
ومن بين المعدات العسكرية التي نُقلت طائرة إيرانية من طراز RC-130 تابعة لسلاح الجو الإيراني، وهي نسخة مخصصة للاستطلاع وجمع المعلومات الاستخباراتية من طائرة النقل التكتيكية لوكهيد C-130 هيركوليز.
ونفى مسؤول باكستاني رفيع المستوى هذه الادعاءات المتعلقة بقاعدة نور خان الجوية، وقال للشبكة إن هذه القاعدة تقع في قلب المدينة، ومن غير الممكن إخفاء أسطول كبير من الطائرات فيها عن أعين الجمهور.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has denied American reports that Islamabad secretly allowed Iranian military aircraft to be stationed at its air bases to protect them from American airstrikes.
In a statement today (Tuesday), it firmly rejected the CBS News report regarding the presence of Iranian aircraft at Noor Khan Air Base. It described the report as "misleading" and aimed at "sensationalism," adding that Iranian aircraft arrived in Islamabad during the ceasefire with Washington to facilitate logistics related to negotiations and the movement of diplomats, and remained there.
The ministry considered that "these reports based on speculation undermine ongoing efforts to achieve regional stability and peace."
It clarified that following the ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, and during the first round of talks, several aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomats, security teams, and administrative personnel associated with the negotiation process. It noted that some aircraft and support personnel temporarily remained in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of negotiations.
It emphasized that "any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading allegations completely detached from the actual context."
CBS reported that informed American officials said Pakistan secretly allowed Iranian military aircraft to be stationed at its air bases, which may have provided protection from American airstrikes. A senior Pakistani official denied these allegations to the network.
The Foreign Ministry confirmed that Pakistan has consistently acted as a neutral, constructive, and responsible mediator, supporting dialogue and de-escalation.
American officials stated that days after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran sent several aircraft to Noor Khan Air Base, which belongs to the Pakistani Air Force, a strategically important military facility located near the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi.
Among the military equipment transferred was an Iranian RC-130 aircraft belonging to the Iranian Air Force, which is a variant designed for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering based on the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft.
A senior Pakistani official denied these allegations related to Noor Khan Air Base, telling the network that this base is located in the heart of the city, and it is impossible to hide a large fleet of aircraft there from public view.