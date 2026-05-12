كذبت الخارجية الباكستانية تقارير أمريكية تحدثت أن إسلام آباد سمحت سراً بتمركز طائرات عسكرية إيرانية في قواعدها الجوية لحمايتها من الضربات الجوية الأمريكية.

وأكدت في بيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن باكستان ترفض بشكل قاطع تقرير شبكة CBS News الأمريكية، بشأن وجود طائرات إيرانية في قاعدة نور خان الجوية. ووصفت التقرير بأنه «مضلل» ويهدف لـ«الإثارة»، مضيفة أن طائرات إيرانية وصلت إسلام آباد خلال الهدنة مع واشنطن، لتسهيل اللوجسيتيات المرتبطة بالمفاوضات، وحركة الدبلوماسيين، وبقيت هناك.

واعتبرت الوزارة أن «هذه التقارير المبنية على تكهنات تقوض الجهود الجارية لتحقيق الاستقرار والسلام الإقليميين».

وأوضحت أنه عقب التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار بين أمريكا وإيران، وخلال الجولة الأولى من المحادثات، وصلت باكستان عدة طائرات من إيران والولايات المتحدة، لتسهيل حركة الدبلوماسيين، والفرق الأمنية، والكوادر الإدارية المرتبطة بمسار المحادثات.ولفتت إلى أن بعض الطائرات وأفراد الدعم بقيت بشكل مؤقت في باكستان ترقباً للجولات اللاحقة من المفاوضات.

وشددت على أن «أي مزاعم تشير إلى خلاف ذلك هي مزاعم مضللة ومنفصلة تماماً عن السياق الواقعي».

وكانت CBS، نقلت عن مسؤولين أمريكيين مطلعين قولهم: إن باكستان سمحت سراً بتمركز طائرات عسكرية إيرانية في قواعدها الجوية، وهو ما قد يكون وفَّر لها حماية من الضربات الجوية الأمريكية. ونفى مسؤول باكستاني رفيع المستوى هذه الادعاءات، للشبكة.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية أن باكستان تصرفت باستمرار باعتبارها وسيطاً محايداً وبناءً ومسؤولاً، دعماً للحوار وخفض التصعيد.

وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون إنه بعد أيام من إعلان الرئيس دونالد ترمب وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران في مطلع أبريل الماضي، أرسلت طهران عدة طائرات إلى قاعدة (نور خان) لتابعة لسلاح الجو الباكستاني، وهي منشأة عسكرية ذات أهمية إستراتيجية تقع قرب مدينة روالبندي الباكستانية.

ومن بين المعدات العسكرية التي نُقلت طائرة إيرانية من طراز RC-130 تابعة لسلاح الجو الإيراني، وهي نسخة مخصصة للاستطلاع وجمع المعلومات الاستخباراتية من طائرة النقل التكتيكية لوكهيد C-130 هيركوليز.

ونفى مسؤول باكستاني رفيع المستوى هذه الادعاءات المتعلقة بقاعدة نور خان الجوية، وقال للشبكة إن هذه القاعدة تقع في قلب المدينة، ومن غير الممكن إخفاء أسطول كبير من الطائرات فيها عن أعين الجمهور.