The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has denied American reports that Islamabad secretly allowed Iranian military aircraft to be stationed at its air bases to protect them from American airstrikes.

In a statement today (Tuesday), it firmly rejected the CBS News report regarding the presence of Iranian aircraft at Noor Khan Air Base. It described the report as "misleading" and aimed at "sensationalism," adding that Iranian aircraft arrived in Islamabad during the ceasefire with Washington to facilitate logistics related to negotiations and the movement of diplomats, and remained there.

The ministry considered that "these reports based on speculation undermine ongoing efforts to achieve regional stability and peace."

It clarified that following the ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, and during the first round of talks, several aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomats, security teams, and administrative personnel associated with the negotiation process. It noted that some aircraft and support personnel temporarily remained in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of negotiations.

It emphasized that "any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading allegations completely detached from the actual context."

CBS reported that informed American officials said Pakistan secretly allowed Iranian military aircraft to be stationed at its air bases, which may have provided protection from American airstrikes. A senior Pakistani official denied these allegations to the network.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that Pakistan has consistently acted as a neutral, constructive, and responsible mediator, supporting dialogue and de-escalation.

American officials stated that days after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran sent several aircraft to Noor Khan Air Base, which belongs to the Pakistani Air Force, a strategically important military facility located near the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi.

Among the military equipment transferred was an Iranian RC-130 aircraft belonging to the Iranian Air Force, which is a variant designed for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering based on the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft.

A senior Pakistani official denied these allegations related to Noor Khan Air Base, telling the network that this base is located in the heart of the city, and it is impossible to hide a large fleet of aircraft there from public view.