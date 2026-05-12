رئيسة بلدية أمريكية تعترف بالعمل لصالح الصين سراً

The U.S. authorities announced that the mayor of Arcadia, California, which has a majority of Americans of Chinese descent, has agreed to plead guilty in a federal case related to acting as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government and promoting pro-Beijing propaganda within the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 58-year-old Eileen Wang submitted her resignation from the city council and the mayoral position just hours after the case was revealed.

She had assumed the mayor's office in February as part of the city's rotation system.

Wang briefly appeared before a federal judge, where it was decided to schedule a later date for her official plea to the charge, with her being released on a $25,000 bail, and the session was conducted with the assistance of a Mandarin interpreter.

According to the 19-page plea agreement, Wang agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge related to working for the Chinese government without prior notification to the U.S. Department of Justice, a charge that could carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essig stated that individuals who secretly carry out the agendas of foreign governments undermine the foundations of American democracy.

Wang admitted that she promoted pro-China propaganda between 2020 and 2022, under the direct guidance and supervision of Chinese government officials, prior to her election as a member of the Arcadia City Council.

Her activities included managing a website called the American News Center, which presented itself as an independent news platform aimed at the Chinese community in the area, while the U.S. prosecution described it as a propaganda tool serving the interests of the Chinese government.

The case file indicated that Wang received direct instructions to publish media materials defending Beijing's policies, including articles denying international reports about violations against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China's Xinjiang region.

Judicial documents revealed that Wang responded to a thank-you message from a Chinese official with the phrase: "Thank you, leader."

Investigations also showed Wang's connection to a person named Yaoning Mike Sun, whom she had previously described as her fiancé, and who briefly worked as a financial advisor for her campaign. Sun was sentenced to four years in prison last February after being convicted of illegal work for a foreign government.

The prosecution noted that among Wang's contacts was a Chinese Communist Party official named Jun Chen, described in court documents as a prominent figure in the Chinese intelligence apparatus, who had previously met with Chinese President Xi Jinping personally, and Chen had been convicted in a similar case in 2024.

For their part, Wang's attorneys stated in a statement that their client apologizes and regrets the mistakes she made in her personal life.

In a separate statement, Arcadia City Manager Dominic Lazzarito confirmed that the alleged incidents stopped before Wang took her official position in December 2022, emphasizing that the city's funds, employees, or decision-making processes were not affected by the case.