رئيسة بلدية أمريكية تعترف بالعمل لصالح الصين سراً

أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية أن عمدة مدينة أركاديا بولاية كاليفورنيا، ذات الأغلبية من الأمريكيين ذوي الأصول الصينية، وافقت على الإقرار بالذنب في قضية اتحادية تتعلق بالعمل كوكيلة غير معلنة للحكومة الصينية والترويج لدعاية موالية لبكين داخل الولايات المتحدة.
وبحسب وزارة العدل الأمريكية، فإن إيلين وانغ، البالغة من العمر 58 عاماً، قدمت استقالتها من مجلس المدينة ومنصب العمدة بعد ساعات قليلة من الكشف عن القضية.
وكانت قد تولت منصب العمدة في فبراير الماضي ضمن نظام التناوب المعمول به في المدينة.
ومثلت وانغ لفترة وجيزة أمام قاضٍ اتحادي، حيث تقرر تحديد موعد لاحق لتقديم اعترافها الرسمي بالتهمة، مع الإفراج عنها بكفالة مالية قدرها 25 ألف دولار، وجرت الجلسة بمساعدة مترجم للغة الماندرين.
ووفقاً لاتفاق الإقرار بالذنب، الممتد على 19 صفحة، وافقت وانغ على الاعتراف بتهمة جنائية تتعلق بالعمل لصالح الحكومة الصينية دون إخطار مسبق لوزارة العدل الأمريكية، وهي تهمة قد تصل عقوبتها إلى السجن لمدة 10 سنوات.
وقال المدعي العام الأمريكي بيل إسايلي إن الأشخاص الذين ينفذون أجندات حكومات أجنبية بشكل سري يقوضون أسس الديمقراطية الأمريكية.
واعترفت وانغ بأنها روجت لدعاية مؤيدة للصين خلال الفترة بين عامي 2020 و2022، وذلك بتوجيه وإشراف مباشر من مسؤولين حكوميين صينيين، قبل انتخابها عضواً في مجلس مدينة أركاديا.
وتضمنت أنشطتها إدارة موقع إلكتروني يحمل اسم مركز الأخبار الأمريكي، كان يقدم نفسه كمنصة إخبارية مستقلة موجهة للجالية الصينية في المنطقة، بينما وصفه الادعاء الأمريكي بأنه أداة دعائية تخدم مصالح الحكومة الصينية.
وأشار ملف القضية إلى أن وانغ تلقت تعليمات مباشرة لنشر مواد إعلامية تدافع عن سياسات بكين، من بينها مقالات تنفي تقارير دولية تتحدث عن انتهاكات بحق أقلية الإيغور المسلمة في إقليم شينجيانغ الصيني.
وكشفت الوثائق القضائية أن وانغ ردّت على رسالة شكر من مسؤول صيني بعبارة: «شكراً أيها القائد».
كما أظهرت التحقيقات ارتباط وانغ بشخص يدعى ياونينغ مايك صن، كانت قد وصفته سابقاً بخطيبها، وعمل لفترة قصيرة مستشاراً مالياً لحملتها الانتخابية، وكان صن قد حُكم عليه في فبراير الماضي بالسجن أربع سنوات بعد إدانته بالعمل غير القانوني لصالح حكومة أجنبية.
وذكرت النيابة أن من بين اتصالات وانغ مسؤولاً في الحزب الشيوعي الصيني يدعى جون تشين، وصفته وثائق المحكمة بأنه شخصية بارزة في جهاز الاستخبارات الصيني، سبق أن التقى بالرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ شخصياً، وكان تشين قد أُدين في قضية مشابهة عام 2024.
من جانبهم، قال محامو وانغ في بيان إن موكلتهم تعتذر وتأسف للأخطاء التي ارتكبتها في حياتها الشخصية.
وفي بيان منفصل، أكد مدير مدينة أركاديا دومينيك لازاريتو أن الوقائع محل الاتهام توقفت قبل تولي وانغ منصبها الرسمي في ديسمبر 2022، مشدداً على أن أموال المدينة أو موظفيها أو آليات اتخاذ القرار لم تتأثر بالقضية.
The U.S. authorities announced that the mayor of Arcadia, California, which has a majority of Americans of Chinese descent, has agreed to plead guilty in a federal case related to acting as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government and promoting pro-Beijing propaganda within the United States.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 58-year-old Eileen Wang submitted her resignation from the city council and the mayoral position just hours after the case was revealed.
She had assumed the mayor's office in February as part of the city's rotation system.
Wang briefly appeared before a federal judge, where it was decided to schedule a later date for her official plea to the charge, with her being released on a $25,000 bail, and the session was conducted with the assistance of a Mandarin interpreter.
According to the 19-page plea agreement, Wang agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge related to working for the Chinese government without prior notification to the U.S. Department of Justice, a charge that could carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
U.S. Attorney Bill Essig stated that individuals who secretly carry out the agendas of foreign governments undermine the foundations of American democracy.
Wang admitted that she promoted pro-China propaganda between 2020 and 2022, under the direct guidance and supervision of Chinese government officials, prior to her election as a member of the Arcadia City Council.
Her activities included managing a website called the American News Center, which presented itself as an independent news platform aimed at the Chinese community in the area, while the U.S. prosecution described it as a propaganda tool serving the interests of the Chinese government.
The case file indicated that Wang received direct instructions to publish media materials defending Beijing's policies, including articles denying international reports about violations against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China's Xinjiang region.
Judicial documents revealed that Wang responded to a thank-you message from a Chinese official with the phrase: "Thank you, leader."
Investigations also showed Wang's connection to a person named Yaoning Mike Sun, whom she had previously described as her fiancé, and who briefly worked as a financial advisor for her campaign. Sun was sentenced to four years in prison last February after being convicted of illegal work for a foreign government.
The prosecution noted that among Wang's contacts was a Chinese Communist Party official named Jun Chen, described in court documents as a prominent figure in the Chinese intelligence apparatus, who had previously met with Chinese President Xi Jinping personally, and Chen had been convicted in a similar case in 2024.
For their part, Wang's attorneys stated in a statement that their client apologizes and regrets the mistakes she made in her personal life.
In a separate statement, Arcadia City Manager Dominic Lazzarito confirmed that the alleged incidents stopped before Wang took her official position in December 2022, emphasizing that the city's funds, employees, or decision-making processes were not affected by the case.