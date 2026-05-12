أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية أن عمدة مدينة أركاديا بولاية كاليفورنيا، ذات الأغلبية من الأمريكيين ذوي الأصول الصينية، وافقت على الإقرار بالذنب في قضية اتحادية تتعلق بالعمل كوكيلة غير معلنة للحكومة الصينية والترويج لدعاية موالية لبكين داخل الولايات المتحدة.

وبحسب وزارة العدل الأمريكية، فإن إيلين وانغ، البالغة من العمر 58 عاماً، قدمت استقالتها من مجلس المدينة ومنصب العمدة بعد ساعات قليلة من الكشف عن القضية.

وكانت قد تولت منصب العمدة في فبراير الماضي ضمن نظام التناوب المعمول به في المدينة.

ومثلت وانغ لفترة وجيزة أمام قاضٍ اتحادي، حيث تقرر تحديد موعد لاحق لتقديم اعترافها الرسمي بالتهمة، مع الإفراج عنها بكفالة مالية قدرها 25 ألف دولار، وجرت الجلسة بمساعدة مترجم للغة الماندرين.

ووفقاً لاتفاق الإقرار بالذنب، الممتد على 19 صفحة، وافقت وانغ على الاعتراف بتهمة جنائية تتعلق بالعمل لصالح الحكومة الصينية دون إخطار مسبق لوزارة العدل الأمريكية، وهي تهمة قد تصل عقوبتها إلى السجن لمدة 10 سنوات.

وقال المدعي العام الأمريكي بيل إسايلي إن الأشخاص الذين ينفذون أجندات حكومات أجنبية بشكل سري يقوضون أسس الديمقراطية الأمريكية.

واعترفت وانغ بأنها روجت لدعاية مؤيدة للصين خلال الفترة بين عامي 2020 و2022، وذلك بتوجيه وإشراف مباشر من مسؤولين حكوميين صينيين، قبل انتخابها عضواً في مجلس مدينة أركاديا.

رئيسة بلدية أمريكية تعترف بالعمل لصالح الصين سراً

وتضمنت أنشطتها إدارة موقع إلكتروني يحمل اسم مركز الأخبار الأمريكي، كان يقدم نفسه كمنصة إخبارية مستقلة موجهة للجالية الصينية في المنطقة، بينما وصفه الادعاء الأمريكي بأنه أداة دعائية تخدم مصالح الحكومة الصينية.

وأشار ملف القضية إلى أن وانغ تلقت تعليمات مباشرة لنشر مواد إعلامية تدافع عن سياسات بكين، من بينها مقالات تنفي تقارير دولية تتحدث عن انتهاكات بحق أقلية الإيغور المسلمة في إقليم شينجيانغ الصيني.

وكشفت الوثائق القضائية أن وانغ ردّت على رسالة شكر من مسؤول صيني بعبارة: «شكراً أيها القائد».

كما أظهرت التحقيقات ارتباط وانغ بشخص يدعى ياونينغ مايك صن، كانت قد وصفته سابقاً بخطيبها، وعمل لفترة قصيرة مستشاراً مالياً لحملتها الانتخابية، وكان صن قد حُكم عليه في فبراير الماضي بالسجن أربع سنوات بعد إدانته بالعمل غير القانوني لصالح حكومة أجنبية.

وذكرت النيابة أن من بين اتصالات وانغ مسؤولاً في الحزب الشيوعي الصيني يدعى جون تشين، وصفته وثائق المحكمة بأنه شخصية بارزة في جهاز الاستخبارات الصيني، سبق أن التقى بالرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ شخصياً، وكان تشين قد أُدين في قضية مشابهة عام 2024.

من جانبهم، قال محامو وانغ في بيان إن موكلتهم تعتذر وتأسف للأخطاء التي ارتكبتها في حياتها الشخصية.

وفي بيان منفصل، أكد مدير مدينة أركاديا دومينيك لازاريتو أن الوقائع محل الاتهام توقفت قبل تولي وانغ منصبها الرسمي في ديسمبر 2022، مشدداً على أن أموال المدينة أو موظفيها أو آليات اتخاذ القرار لم تتأثر بالقضية.