رفع غولدمان ساكس السعر المستهدف لسهم أرامكو إلى 32 ريالا للسهم، مقابل 29 ريالا سابقا، مع الإبقاء على توصيته بشراء السهم.
وتأتي هذه المراجعة بعدما رفع البنك أخيراً، توقعاته لأسعار مزيج برنت، في ظل استمرار الاضطرابات المرتبطة بالصراع في الشرق الأوسط، وتصاعد مخاطر الإمدادات المرتبطة بمضيق هرمز.
توقعات محدثة
وحسب التوقعات المحدثة، يتوقع غولدمان ساكس أن يبلغ سعر برنت نحو 90 دولارا للبرميل في الربع الرابع من عام 2026 ضمن السيناريو الأساسي، مع احتمال صعوده إلى 120 دولارا للبرميل في حال تفاقمت اضطرابات الإمدادات..
وكان بنك «جي بي مورغان» قد أوصى بشراء السهم، مستهدفًا سعرًا عند مستوى 30 ريالًا، فيما حدد بنك «باركليز» السعر المستهدف عند 31 ريالًا مع توصية بالشراء. كما حدد «مورغان ستانلي» السعر المستهدف للسهم عند 28.4 ريال مع توصية بالاحتفاظ، في حين حدد بنك «يو بي إس» السعر عند 28 ريالًا مع توصية بالاحتفاظ.
النتائج المالية
وأظهرت نتائج بيانات المالية لشركة أرامكو السعودية، الصادرة أخيراً، أن صافي الدخل العائد إلى حقوق المساهمين بلغ 120.13 مليار ريال (32.04 مليار دولار) في الربع الأول من عام 2026، مقارنةً بـ95.68 مليار ريال (25.51 مليار دولار) في الربع ذاته من عام 2025، بنسبة نمو بلغت 25.55%.
وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفع صافي الدخل بنسبة 72.9% في الربع الأول من عام 2026، مقارنةً بصافي ربح بلغ نحو 69.47 مليار ريال في الربع الرابع من عام 2025.
Goldman Sachs raised its target price for Aramco's shares to 32 riyals per share, up from 29 riyals previously, while maintaining its buy recommendation for the stock.
This revision comes after the bank recently raised its forecasts for Brent crude prices amid ongoing disruptions related to the conflict in the Middle East and rising supply risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz.
Updated Forecasts
According to the updated forecasts, Goldman Sachs expects Brent prices to reach around $90 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2026 under the base scenario, with the possibility of rising to $120 per barrel if supply disruptions worsen.
JP Morgan had previously recommended buying the stock, targeting a price of 30 riyals, while Barclays set the target price at 31 riyals with a buy recommendation. Morgan Stanley set the target price for the stock at 28.4 riyals with a hold recommendation, while UBS set the price at 28 riyals with a hold recommendation.
Financial Results
The financial results of Saudi Aramco, recently released, showed that net income attributable to shareholders reached 120.13 billion riyals ($32.04 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 95.68 billion riyals ($25.51 billion) in the same quarter of 2025, representing a growth rate of 25.55%.
On a quarterly basis, net income increased by 72.9% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net profit of approximately 69.47 billion riyals in the fourth quarter of 2025.