Goldman Sachs raised its target price for Aramco's shares to 32 riyals per share, up from 29 riyals previously, while maintaining its buy recommendation for the stock.



This revision comes after the bank recently raised its forecasts for Brent crude prices amid ongoing disruptions related to the conflict in the Middle East and rising supply risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz.



Updated Forecasts



According to the updated forecasts, Goldman Sachs expects Brent prices to reach around $90 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2026 under the base scenario, with the possibility of rising to $120 per barrel if supply disruptions worsen.



JP Morgan had previously recommended buying the stock, targeting a price of 30 riyals, while Barclays set the target price at 31 riyals with a buy recommendation. Morgan Stanley set the target price for the stock at 28.4 riyals with a hold recommendation, while UBS set the price at 28 riyals with a hold recommendation.



Financial Results



The financial results of Saudi Aramco, recently released, showed that net income attributable to shareholders reached 120.13 billion riyals ($32.04 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 95.68 billion riyals ($25.51 billion) in the same quarter of 2025, representing a growth rate of 25.55%.



On a quarterly basis, net income increased by 72.9% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net profit of approximately 69.47 billion riyals in the fourth quarter of 2025.