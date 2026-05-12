رفع غولدمان ساكس السعر المستهدف لسهم أرامكو إلى 32 ريالا للسهم، مقابل 29 ريالا سابقا، مع الإبقاء على توصيته بشراء السهم.


وتأتي هذه المراجعة بعدما رفع البنك أخيراً، توقعاته لأسعار مزيج برنت، في ظل استمرار الاضطرابات المرتبطة بالصراع في الشرق الأوسط، وتصاعد مخاطر الإمدادات المرتبطة بمضيق هرمز.


توقعات محدثة


وحسب التوقعات المحدثة، يتوقع غولدمان ساكس أن يبلغ سعر برنت نحو 90 دولارا للبرميل في الربع الرابع من عام 2026 ضمن السيناريو الأساسي، مع احتمال صعوده إلى 120 دولارا للبرميل في حال تفاقمت اضطرابات الإمدادات..


وكان بنك «جي بي مورغان» قد أوصى بشراء السهم، مستهدفًا سعرًا عند مستوى 30 ريالًا، فيما حدد بنك «باركليز» السعر المستهدف عند 31 ريالًا مع توصية بالشراء. كما حدد «مورغان ستانلي» السعر المستهدف للسهم عند 28.4 ريال مع توصية بالاحتفاظ، في حين حدد بنك «يو بي إس» السعر عند 28 ريالًا مع توصية بالاحتفاظ.


النتائج المالية


وأظهرت نتائج بيانات المالية لشركة أرامكو السعودية، الصادرة أخيراً، أن صافي الدخل العائد إلى حقوق المساهمين بلغ 120.13 مليار ريال (32.04 مليار دولار) في الربع الأول من عام 2026، مقارنةً بـ95.68 مليار ريال (25.51 مليار دولار) في الربع ذاته من عام 2025، بنسبة نمو بلغت 25.55%.


وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفع صافي الدخل بنسبة 72.9% في الربع الأول من عام 2026، مقارنةً بصافي ربح بلغ نحو 69.47 مليار ريال في الربع الرابع من عام 2025.