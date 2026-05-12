أعلنت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أنها ستقوم بإقراض شركات الطاقة نحو 53.3 مليون برميل من النفط الخام من الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي الأمريكي، في إطار اتفاق دولي يهدف إلى تهدئة أسواق النفط العالمية التي شهدت ارتفاعاً حاداً بسبب الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران.

وبحسب وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية، حصلت تسع شركات، من بينها إكسون موبيل وشركة ترافيغورا وشركة ماراثون بتروليوم، على نحو 58% فقط من إجمالي 92.5 مليون برميل كانت الوزارة قد عرضتها للإقراض الشهر الماضي من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي.

وكانت الوزارة قد أقرضت بالفعل نحو 80 مليون برميل خلال فصل الربيع الحالي، ضمن خطة لإطلاق ما مجموعه 172 مليون برميل في الأسواق.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن اتفاق تم التوصل إليه في مارس الماضي بين الولايات المتحدة وأكثر من 30 دولة عضو في وكالة الطاقة الدولية للإفراج عن نحو 400 مليون برميل من الاحتياطيات النفطية الإستراتيجية، بهدف تخفيف الضغوط على أسعار النفط والوقود بعد إغلاق إيران لمضيق هرمز، الذي يمر عبره عادة نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية يومياً.

وقال المدير التنفيذي للوكالة، فاتح بيرول، إن الحرب الحالية تسببت في أكبر أزمة طاقة يشهدها العالم على الإطلاق، مشيراً إلى أن الوكالة مستعدة للإفراج عن كميات إضافية من النفط إذا استمرت اضطرابات الإمدادات العالمية.

وأضاف أن الدول الأعضاء أفرجت حتى الآن عن نحو 20% من احتياطياتها المتاحة.

ويشكل الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الوقود تحدياً سياسياً لإدارة ترمب والحزب الجمهوري، مع اقتراب انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس في نوفمبر القادم.

ووفقاً لبيانات نادي السيارات الأمريكي AAA، بلغ متوسط سعر البنزين في الولايات المتحدة 4.52 دولار للغالون، وهو أعلى مستوى يتم تسجيله منذ عام 2022.

وأوضحت وزارة الطاقة أن الشركات المقترضة ستقوم بإعادة كميات النفط لاحقاً على شكل خام، مع علاوات تصل إلى 24%، مؤكدة أن هذه الآلية ستسهم في استقرار الأسواق دون تحميل دافعي الضرائب الأمريكيين أي تكاليف إضافية.

ويُخزن الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي الأمريكي في كهوف ملحية موزعة على أربعة مواقع في ولايتي تكساس ولويزيانا، ويحتوي حالياً على نحو 384 مليون برميل، وهي كمية تقل عن حجم الاستهلاك العالمي للنفط خلال أربعة أيام فقط.