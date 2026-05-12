The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced that it will lend energy companies approximately 53.3 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as part of an international agreement aimed at calming global oil markets that have seen a sharp rise due to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, nine companies, including ExxonMobil, Trafigura, and Marathon Petroleum, received only about 58% of the total 92.5 million barrels that the department had offered for lending last month from the Strategic Reserve.

The department had already lent approximately 80 million barrels during the current spring, as part of a plan to release a total of 172 million barrels into the markets.

This step comes as part of an agreement reached last March between the United States and more than 30 member countries of the International Energy Agency to release about 400 million barrels from strategic oil reserves, aimed at alleviating pressure on oil and fuel prices after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil supplies typically pass daily.

The agency's executive director, Fatih Birol, stated that the current war has caused the largest energy crisis the world has ever witnessed, noting that the agency is prepared to release additional quantities of oil if global supply disruptions continue.

He added that member countries have so far released about 20% of their available reserves.

The sharp rise in fuel prices poses a political challenge for the Trump administration and the Republican Party, with the midterm congressional elections approaching in November.

According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of gasoline in the United States reached $4.52 per gallon, the highest level recorded since 2022.

The Department of Energy clarified that the borrowing companies will later return the oil quantities in the form of crude, with premiums reaching up to 24%, confirming that this mechanism will contribute to stabilizing the markets without imposing any additional costs on American taxpayers.

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is stored in salt caverns distributed across four sites in Texas and Louisiana, currently containing about 384 million barrels, a quantity that is less than the global oil consumption over just four days.