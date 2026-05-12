The Al-Khulood team (runner-up of the King's Cup) hosts its counterpart, Al-Akhdoood, at exactly 7:20 PM today (Tuesday) at the Al-Hazm Club stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 32nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Al-Khulood enters this match seeking victory and nothing less; to ensure their official stay in the Professional League for the third consecutive season. Al-Khulood is currently in 14th place with 31 points, 5 points ahead of their pursuers, Damak and Al-Riyadh, who have 26 points and two matches remaining. The maximum points they can reach is 32; therefore, Al-Khulood is striving for a win to settle the matter and leave the spot for one of them.



On the other hand, Al-Akhdoood enters this match after officially being relegated to the Yelo League, following their 4-0 loss to Al-Ahli in the last round, placing them in 17th position with 16 points. They aspire to achieve a positive result tonight before bidding farewell to the Professional League.