يستضيف فريق الخلود (وصيف بطل كأس الملك) نظيره فريق الأخدود عند تمام الساعة 7:20 من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 32 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
يدخل فريق الخلود هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الفوز وﻻ غيره؛ لضمان البقاء رسمياً في دوري المحترفين للموسم الثالث على التوالي، ويحتل الخلود المركز الـ 14 برصيد 31 نقطة وبفارق 5 نقاط عن مطادريه ضمك والرياض، اللذين يملكان 26 نقطة، ويتبقى لهما لقاءين، وأقصى ما يمكن الوصول له من النقاط هو 32 نقطة؛ لذا فإن الخلود يسعى للفوز لحسم الأمور وترك المقعد لأحدهما.
وفي المقابل، يدخل فريق اﻷخدود هذا اللقاء بعد أن هبط رسمياً لدوري يلو، بعد خسارته من اﻷهلي في الجولة الماضية برباعية نظيفة ليحتل المركز الـ 17 برصيد 16 نقطة ويطمح في لقاء الليلة لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية قبل توديع دوري المحترفين.
The Al-Khulood team (runner-up of the King's Cup) hosts its counterpart, Al-Akhdoood, at exactly 7:20 PM today (Tuesday) at the Al-Hazm Club stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 32nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Al-Khulood enters this match seeking victory and nothing less; to ensure their official stay in the Professional League for the third consecutive season. Al-Khulood is currently in 14th place with 31 points, 5 points ahead of their pursuers, Damak and Al-Riyadh, who have 26 points and two matches remaining. The maximum points they can reach is 32; therefore, Al-Khulood is striving for a win to settle the matter and leave the spot for one of them.
On the other hand, Al-Akhdoood enters this match after officially being relegated to the Yelo League, following their 4-0 loss to Al-Ahli in the last round, placing them in 17th position with 16 points. They aspire to achieve a positive result tonight before bidding farewell to the Professional League.