يستضيف فريق الخلود (وصيف بطل كأس الملك) نظيره فريق الأخدود عند تمام الساعة 7:20 من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 32 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يدخل فريق الخلود هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الفوز وﻻ غيره؛ لضمان البقاء رسمياً في دوري المحترفين للموسم الثالث على التوالي، ويحتل الخلود المركز الـ 14 برصيد 31 نقطة وبفارق 5 نقاط عن مطادريه ضمك والرياض، اللذين يملكان 26 نقطة، ويتبقى لهما لقاءين، وأقصى ما يمكن الوصول له من النقاط هو 32 نقطة؛ لذا فإن الخلود يسعى للفوز لحسم الأمور وترك المقعد لأحدهما.


وفي المقابل، يدخل فريق اﻷخدود هذا اللقاء بعد أن هبط رسمياً لدوري يلو، بعد خسارته من اﻷهلي في الجولة الماضية برباعية نظيفة ليحتل المركز الـ 17 برصيد 16 نقطة ويطمح في لقاء الليلة لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية قبل توديع دوري المحترفين.