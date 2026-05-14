The Muslim bin Abdul Malik Primary School in Dhahran Al-Janub honored the student Bandar bin Turki Al-Mas'ad Al-Wad'i in the fifth grade, who won first place in the Arabic calligraphy competition, as part of the program to introduce Saudi Vision 2030, one of the student guidance programs at the school.

The school principal, Mohammed Hussein Al-Mushahim, presented a certificate and a monetary award to student Bandar in the presence of the student counselor, Saleh Mohammed Al-Shaya'.