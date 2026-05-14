كرمت مدرسة مسلمة بن عبدالملك الابتدائية بمحافظة ظهران الجنوب الطالب بندر بن تركي آل مسعد الوادعي في الصف الخامس الابتدائي، الذي حصل على المركز الأول في مسابقة الخط العربي، ضمن برنامج التعريف برؤية السعودية 2030، أحد برامج التوجيه الطلابي بالمدرسة.

وقدم مدير المدرسة محمد حسين آل مشحم شهادة ومبلغاً مالياً للطالب بندر بحضور المرشد الطلابي صالح محمد آل شايع.