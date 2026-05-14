كرمت مدرسة مسلمة بن عبدالملك الابتدائية بمحافظة ظهران الجنوب الطالب بندر بن تركي آل مسعد الوادعي في الصف الخامس الابتدائي، الذي حصل على المركز الأول في مسابقة الخط العربي، ضمن برنامج التعريف برؤية السعودية 2030، أحد برامج التوجيه الطلابي بالمدرسة.
وقدم مدير المدرسة محمد حسين آل مشحم شهادة ومبلغاً مالياً للطالب بندر بحضور المرشد الطلابي صالح محمد آل شايع.
The Muslim bin Abdul Malik Primary School in Dhahran Al-Janub honored the student Bandar bin Turki Al-Mas'ad Al-Wad'i in the fifth grade, who won first place in the Arabic calligraphy competition, as part of the program to introduce Saudi Vision 2030, one of the student guidance programs at the school.
The school principal, Mohammed Hussein Al-Mushahim, presented a certificate and a monetary award to student Bandar in the presence of the student counselor, Saleh Mohammed Al-Shaya'.