The President of the General Court of Audit, Dr. Hussam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the issuance of the royal decree approving the new organizational structure of the court.

He explained that the new organizational structure aligns with the court's organizational nature and the professional work requirements related to the independence and quality of core audit activities, which include financial auditing and performance auditing. It also keeps pace with the requirements of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its priorities in achieving effective governance in government work, improving performance, and enhancing efficiency.

Al-Anqari stated that the new structure of the court represents a unique model in the public sector, providing the necessary flexibility in managing resources and work teams efficiently and effectively. This reinforces the application of best professional practices, enhances commitment to international auditing and quality standards, and contributes to empowering the national competencies that the court boasts by promoting a culture of performance and maximizing impact in all operations, including studying the economic dimension and developing advanced analytical models, based on specialized audit groups and a smart digital system.

Al-Anqari renewed his thanks and appreciation to the leadership for the significant support and generous care that the General Court of Audit receives, affirming the court's determination to enhance its supervisory role and elevate the level of its professional performance in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, which reflects on the course of national development and aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.