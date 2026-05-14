رفع رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة الدكتور حسام بن عبدالمحسن العنقري، الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم باعتماد الهيكل التنظيمي الجديد للديوان.

وأوضح أن الهيكل التنظيمي الجديد، يأتي منسجمًا مع الطبيعة التنظيمية للديوان ومتطلبات العمل المهني ذات الصلة باستقلالية وجودة أعمال المراجعة الأساسية التي تشمل المراجعة المالية ومراجعة الأداء، ومواكبًا لمتطلبات رؤية المملكة (2030) وأولوياتها في تحقيق الحوكمة الفاعلة للعمل الحكومي، وتحسين الأداء ورفع الكفاءة.

وأفاد العنقري أن الهيكل الجديد للديوان يُعد نموذجًا فريدًا في القطاع العام، ويتيح المرونة اللازمة في إدارة الموارد وفرق العمل بكفاءة وفاعلية، بما يرسخ تطبيق أفضل الممارسات المهنية ويعزز الالتزام بالمعايير الدولية للمراجعة والجودة، ويسهم في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية التي يزخر بها الديوان عبر تعزيز ثقافة الأداء وتعظيم الأثر في جميع الأعمال بما يشمل دراسة البعد الاقتصادي وتطوير نماذج التحليل المتقدمة، وذلك بالاستناد على مجموعات مراجعة متخصصة ومنظومة رقمية ذكية.

وجدد العنقري الشكر والامتنان للقيادة على ما يحظى به الديوان العام للمحاسبة من دعمٍ كبير ورعايةٍ كريمة، مؤكدًا عزم الديوان على تعزيز دوره الرقابي والارتقاء بمستوى أدائه المهني تنفيذًا لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده بما ينعكس على مسيرة التنمية الوطنية وينسجم مع رؤية المملكة (2030).