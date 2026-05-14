The Ministry of Interior emphasized that a financial penalty of up to (100,000) riyals will be imposed on anyone who hosts holders of visit visas of all types in any designated residential area (hotels, apartments, private housing, shelters, pilgrim housing sites, and others), or conceals them, or provides any assistance that leads to their staying in the city of Mecca and the holy sites starting from today (the first) of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah. The fines will multiply based on the number of violating individuals who are hosted, concealed, or assisted.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, affirming that violating these regulations exposes offenders to legal penalties.

It also called for immediate reporting of violators through the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.