أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الخميس)، أن الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج عرض المساعدة فيما يخص مضيق هرمز.


ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن ترمب قوله: من الواضح أن الصين لديها مصلحة كبيرة في فتح مضيق هرمز، مبيناً أن الرئيس الصيني يرغب في رؤية مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً.


رفض أمريكي للمساعدة


في غضون ذلك، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أثار ملف إيران خلال لقائه مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج، لكنه لم يطلب منه أي شيء، مضيفاً: «نحن لا نطلب مساعدة الصين، لا نحتاج إلى مساعدتهم».


وأوضح أن واشنطن أثارت القضية لتوضيح موقفها فقط، قائلاً: «طرحنا الموضوع لتوضيح موقفنا وجعله مفهوماً بالنسبة لهم، وهو أمر منطقي، كان من الطبيعي أن نتحدث عن هذه القضية».


وأشار روبيو إلى أن موقف الولايات المتحدة واضح جداً، ويتمثل في أن إيران لا يمكن أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً.


وفي رده على سؤال حول موقف الصين من امتلاك إيران للسلاح النوني قال روبيو: الجانب الصيني كرر موقفه السابق، وهو أن إيران دولة موقعة على معاهدة عدم الانتشار النووي، وبالتالي لا ينبغي أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً، مضيفاً: «كرروا هذه النقطة مجدداً اليوم، ربما ليس بالحدة نفسها التي أعبر بها عنها، لكنهم بالتأكيد كرروها في السابق».


ولفت إلى أن «لا دولة تريد أن ترى إيران تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً»، مبيناً أن الولايات المتحدة تحاول القيام بشيء حيال ذلك.


تسليح تايوان


وفيما يتعلق بتسليح تايوان قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي: مسألة مبيعات الأسلحة الأمريكية إلى تايوان لم تكن حاضرة بشكل بارز في المحادثات بين الرئيسين، مبيناً أن الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج، سبق وأن أثار هذه القضية مع ترمب في الماضي.


ولفت إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تعتمد سياسة «الغموض الإستراتيجي»، بشأن تايوان، لأنها لا تريد رؤية صراع حول الجزيرة التي تسعى الصين إلى إعادة توحيدها مع البر الرئيسي، فيما لم تستبعد بكين استخدام القوة لتحقيق ذلك.


وقال روبيو: «نعتقد أن فرض ذلك بالقوة، أو بأي خطوة من هذا النوع سيكون خطأً فادحاً، وستكون لذلك تداعيات على مستوى العالم، وليس فقط على الولايات المتحدة، ونحن نترك الأمر عند هذا الحد».


وشدد روبيو بالقول: سياسة الولايات المتحدة تجاه تايوان لم تتغير، ولم تتغير أيضاً خلال الاجتماع الذي عقدناه هنا اليوم، ولقد أُثيرت القضية، وهم يثيرونها دائماً من جانبهم، ونحن نوضح دائماً موقفنا، ثم ننتقل إلى القضايا الأخرى.