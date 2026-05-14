U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Thursday) that Chinese President Xi Jinping offered assistance regarding the Strait of Hormuz.



Fox News reported Trump as saying: "It is clear that China has a great interest in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," indicating that the Chinese president wishes to see the Strait of Hormuz open.



U.S. Rejection of Assistance



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that President Donald Trump raised the Iran issue during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but did not ask him for anything, adding: "We are not asking for China's help; we do not need their assistance."



He clarified that Washington raised the issue only to clarify its position, saying: "We brought up the topic to clarify our stance and make it understandable to them, which makes sense; it was natural for us to talk about this issue."



Rubio pointed out that the U.S. position is very clear, which is that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons.



In response to a question about China's stance on Iran possessing nuclear weapons, Rubio said: "The Chinese side reiterated its previous position, which is that Iran is a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and therefore should not possess nuclear weapons," adding: "They reiterated this point again today, perhaps not with the same intensity that I express it, but they certainly have repeated it in the past."



He noted that "no country wants to see Iran possessing nuclear weapons," indicating that the United States is trying to do something about it.



Arming Taiwan



Regarding the arming of Taiwan, the U.S. Secretary of State said: "The issue of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan was not prominently present in the discussions between the two presidents," noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping had previously raised this issue with Trump in the past.



He pointed out that the United States follows a policy of "strategic ambiguity" regarding Taiwan, as it does not want to see conflict over the island that China seeks to reunify with the mainland, while Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to achieve that.



Rubio stated: "We believe that imposing that by force, or any step of that kind, would be a grave mistake, and it would have global repercussions, not just for the United States, and we will leave it at that."



Rubio emphasized: "The U.S. policy towards Taiwan has not changed, nor did it change during the meeting we held here today; the issue was raised, and they always raise it from their side, and we always clarify our position, then we move on to other issues."