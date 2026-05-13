تدرس شركة «أرامكو» السعودية خططاً لجمع أكثر من 10 مليارات دولار من أصولها العقارية.


ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر مطلعة قولها إن «أرامكو» تجري مناقشات أولية بشأن تنفيذ صفقة من فئة «البيع وإعادة الاستئجار»، والتي تسمح للشركة ببيع بعض أصولها العقارية مع الاستمرار في استخدامها وتشغيلها.


وقد تشمل الصفقة مجمع الظهران في المنطقة الشرقية، والذي يضم المقر الرئيسي للشركة.


دراسة هيكلة الصفقة


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الشركة تعمل مع مستشار مالي لدراسة هيكلة الصفقة، وسط توقعات باهتمام واسع من صناديق الاستثمار العقاري والبنية التحتية العالمية.


وفي حال إتمامها، قد تصبح الصفقة واحدة من أكبر الصفقات العقارية في تاريخ «أرامكو»، بعد صفقة العام الماضي التي قادتها مجموعة «بلاك روك» بقيمة 11 مليار دولار والمتعلقة بمرافق مشروع الجافورة للغاز.


أدوات تمويل جديدة


وكان النائب التنفيذي للرئيس وكبير الإداريين الماليين في شركة «أرامكو» السعودية، زياد المرشد، قد أكد أن الشركة تواصل توسيع مصادر تمويلها وتعزيز مرونتها المالية، من خلال إضافة أدوات تمويل جديدة إلى الأدوات القائمة، بما في ذلك السندات والصكوك.