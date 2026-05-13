Saudi Aramco is studying plans to raise more than $10 billion from its real estate assets.



Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources, that Aramco is in preliminary discussions regarding a sale-and-leaseback transaction, which would allow the company to sell some of its real estate assets while continuing to use and operate them.



The deal may include the Dhahran complex in the Eastern Province, which houses the company's headquarters.



Studying the Deal Structure



The sources indicated that the company is working with a financial advisor to study the deal structure, amid expectations of significant interest from global real estate and infrastructure investment funds.



If completed, the deal could become one of the largest real estate transactions in Aramco's history, following last year's $11 billion deal led by BlackRock related to the Jafurah gas project facilities.



New Financing Instruments



The Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Saudi Aramco, Ziad Al-Murshed, confirmed that the company continues to expand its funding sources and enhance its financial flexibility by adding new financing instruments to the existing ones, including bonds and sukuk.