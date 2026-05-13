تدرس شركة «أرامكو» السعودية خططاً لجمع أكثر من 10 مليارات دولار من أصولها العقارية.
ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر مطلعة قولها إن «أرامكو» تجري مناقشات أولية بشأن تنفيذ صفقة من فئة «البيع وإعادة الاستئجار»، والتي تسمح للشركة ببيع بعض أصولها العقارية مع الاستمرار في استخدامها وتشغيلها.
وقد تشمل الصفقة مجمع الظهران في المنطقة الشرقية، والذي يضم المقر الرئيسي للشركة.
دراسة هيكلة الصفقة
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الشركة تعمل مع مستشار مالي لدراسة هيكلة الصفقة، وسط توقعات باهتمام واسع من صناديق الاستثمار العقاري والبنية التحتية العالمية.
وفي حال إتمامها، قد تصبح الصفقة واحدة من أكبر الصفقات العقارية في تاريخ «أرامكو»، بعد صفقة العام الماضي التي قادتها مجموعة «بلاك روك» بقيمة 11 مليار دولار والمتعلقة بمرافق مشروع الجافورة للغاز.
أدوات تمويل جديدة
وكان النائب التنفيذي للرئيس وكبير الإداريين الماليين في شركة «أرامكو» السعودية، زياد المرشد، قد أكد أن الشركة تواصل توسيع مصادر تمويلها وتعزيز مرونتها المالية، من خلال إضافة أدوات تمويل جديدة إلى الأدوات القائمة، بما في ذلك السندات والصكوك.
Saudi Aramco is studying plans to raise more than $10 billion from its real estate assets.
Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources, that Aramco is in preliminary discussions regarding a sale-and-leaseback transaction, which would allow the company to sell some of its real estate assets while continuing to use and operate them.
The deal may include the Dhahran complex in the Eastern Province, which houses the company's headquarters.
Studying the Deal Structure
The sources indicated that the company is working with a financial advisor to study the deal structure, amid expectations of significant interest from global real estate and infrastructure investment funds.
If completed, the deal could become one of the largest real estate transactions in Aramco's history, following last year's $11 billion deal led by BlackRock related to the Jafurah gas project facilities.
New Financing Instruments
The Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Saudi Aramco, Ziad Al-Murshed, confirmed that the company continues to expand its funding sources and enhance its financial flexibility by adding new financing instruments to the existing ones, including bonds and sukuk.