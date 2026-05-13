The failed attempt by Health Minister Wes Streeting has given British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the confidence to remain in his position, despite the resignation of several of his allies from the government.



Streeting lacks the necessary majority



The Guardian reported, citing informed sources in Downing Street, that the Health Minister has not yet secured the necessary support from the 81 MPs he needs to officially announce his candidacy for leadership, which has given Starmer a new opportunity after he issued an ultimatum to his government.



Streeting was scheduled to hold talks with Starmer today, Wednesday, where he was expected to speak candidly about his concerns, but informed sources revealed that the Health Minister has backed down from his candidacy. One government minister said: "After all this, it seems that Wes Streeting may not ultimately have the majority."



Starmer's allies believe that the Prime Minister has currently overcome the threat posed by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, as one of them stated: "Andy’s supporters keep saying he has a seat. But where is he? It’s not real unless he has one."



However, the Prime Minister's fragile authority has been weakened by the resignation of four ministers, three of whom are close allies of Streeting, in what appeared to be a calculated move. More than 90 Labour MPs have called for his departure.



Destabilizing Starmer



There was anger within the government due to what they considered attempts to "destabilize Starmer" by Streeting, following the resignation of three of his closest allies: ministers Jess Phillips, Zuber Ahmed, and Alex Davies-Jones from the government, who called for the Prime Minister to step down.



While sources close to Streeting confirmed that he "does not have the necessary majority to compete," one of his close associates stated that "it is too early to say that the Health Minister will not be able to do so. Don’t rule it out just yet."



Last night, Downing Street announced the appointment of four new ministers to replace those who resigned: Natalie Fleet for the Home Office, Nisal Kaliskan for Housing, Catherine Atkinson for Justice, and Brett Kaur for the Health Ministry, as well as the appointment of three officials for party discipline.



Several government ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, expressed solidarity with their leader who is facing significant pressure, while more than 110 backbench MPs signed a letter stating that "the time is not right to challenge the leadership."



Division among pro-Labour unions



While it seems he has temporarily survived, even his most loyal ministers acknowledge that it is unlikely he will lead the Labour Party in the next election unless he can radically shift the balance of power in his favor and that of his government.



In a closed meeting held yesterday, Tuesday, pro-Labour unions were divided over whether Starmer should be asked to set a timeline for his departure, as one source revealed that a "sharp disagreement" arose among union officials.



The attendees agreed that Starmer "will not lead the party in the next election, although the GMB and Community unions argue that engaging in any leadership struggle is not in the unions' best interest."



It is worth noting that Labour Party leadership elections can only be held if 20% of MPs, that is 81 members in this case, nominate a specific candidate to compete against the leader. After that, the party's National Executive Committee makes the necessary arrangements for a comprehensive vote among party members.