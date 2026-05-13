منحت المحاولة الفاشلة لوزير الصحة ويس ستريتينج، الثقة لرئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر بالبقاء في منصبه، رغم استقالة عدد من حلفائه من الحكومة.


ستريتينج لايملك الأغلبية اللازمة


ونقلت صحيفة «الغارديان»، عن مصادر مطلعة في داونينج ستريت، أن وزير الصحة لم يحصل بعد على الدعم اللازم من النواب الـ 81 الذين يحتاجهم لإعلان ترشحه رسمياً للزعامة، ما منح ستارمر فرصة جديدة، بعد أن وجه إنذاراً نهائياً لحكومته.


وكان من المقرر أن يجري ستريتينج محادثات مع ستارمر، اليوم الأربعاء، حيث كان من المتوقع أن يتحدث بصراحة عن مخاوفه، لكن مصادر مطلعة كشفت تراجع وزير الصحة عن ترشحه. وقال أحد وزراء الحكومة: بعد كل هذا، يبدو أن ويس ستريتينج قد لا يملك الأغلبية في نهاية المطاف.


ويعتقد حلفاء ستارمر أن رئيس الوزراء تغلب على تهديد عمدة مانشستر الكبرى، آندي بورنهام، في الوقت الحالي، حيث قال أحدهم: «يستمر أنصار آندي في القول إنه حصل على مقعد. ولكن أين هو؟ إنه ليس حقيقياً ما لم يكن لديه واحد».


لكن سلطة رئيس الوزراء الهشة ضعفت باستقالة 4 وزراء، 3 منهم حلفاء مقربون من ستريتينج، في خطوة بدت مُدبّرة. وقد طالب أكثر من 90 نائباً من حزب العمال برحيله.


زعزعة استقرار ستارمر


وساد الغضب داخل صفوف الحكومة؛ بسبب ما اعتبروه محاولات لـ«زعزعة استقرار ستارمر»، من قبل ستريتينج، بعد استقالة 3 من أقرب حلفائه وهم الوزراء جيس فيليبس، وزبير أحمد، وأليكس ديفيز جونز من الحكومة، ودعوتهم رئيس الوزراء إلى الرحيل.


وفيما أكدت مصادر مقربة من ستريتينج أنه «لا يملك الأغلبية اللازمة لخوض منافسة»، قال أحد المقربين منه إنه «من السابق لأوانه الجزم بأن وزير الصحة لن يتمكن من ذلك. لا تستبعدوا الأمر بعد».


وأعلن «داونينج ستريت» الليلة الماضية عن تعيين 4 وزراء جدد ليحلوا محل من استقالوا، وهم: ناتالي فليت للداخلية، ونيسيل كاليسكان للإسكان، وكاثرين أتكينسون للعدل، وبريت كور لوزارة الصحة، كما تم تعيين 3 مسؤولين عن الانضباط الحزبي.


وتضامن عدد من وزراء الحكومة، بمن فيهم نائب رئيس الوزراء ديفيد لامي، مع زعيمهم الذي يواجه ضغوطاً كبيرة، بينما وقع أكثر من 110 نواب من الصفوف الخلفية رسالة مفادها أن «الوقت ليس مناسباً للطعن في القيادة».


انقسام النقابات المؤيدة للعمال


وبينما يبدو أنه قد نجا مؤقتاً، يُقر حتى أكثر وزرائه ولاءً بأنه من غير المرجح أن يقود حزب العمال في الانتخابات القادمة، ما لم يتمكن من قلب موازين القوى بشكل جذري لصالحه ولصالح حكومته.


وفي اجتماع مغلق عُقد، أمس الثلاثاء، انقسمت النقابات المؤيدة لحزب العمال بشأن ما إذا كان ينبغي مطالبة ستارمر بوضع جدول زمني لرحيله، إذ كشف أحد المصادر أن «خلافاً حاداً» نشب بين مسؤولي النقابات.


واتفق المجتمعون على أن ستارمر «لن يقود الحزب في الانتخابات القادمة على الرغم من أن نقابتي GMB وCommunity تُجادلان بأن الانخراط في أي صراع على القيادة ليس في مصلحة النقابات».


يذكر أنه لا يمكن إجراء انتخابات قيادة حزب العمال، إلا إذا رشح 20% من أعضاء البرلمان، أي 81 عضواً في هذه الحالة، مرشحاً محدداً لمنافسة القائد. بعد ذلك، تتخذ اللجنة التنفيذية الوطنية للحزب الترتيبات اللازمة لإجراء تصويت شامل لأعضاء الحزب.