يصل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى العاصمة الصينية بكين، مساء اليوم الأربعاء، لعقد قمة مرتقبة مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينج، في لحظة عالمية مفصلية تشوبها المخاوف من تداعيات حرب إيران، وخلافات التجارة، والذكاء الاصطناعي.
التجارة أكثر من أي شيء آخر
وقال ترمب للصحفيين أثناء مغادرته البيت الأبيض، أمس الثلاثاء، «نحن القوتان العظميان. نحن أقوى دولة على وجه الأرض من حيث الجيش. وتُعتبر الصين الثانية».
وأضاف أنه سيطلب من الرئيس الصيني فتح أسواق الصين خلال الزيارة التي يصطحب خلالها عدداً من الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى الشركات الأمريكية.
ويسعى ترمب إلى تحقيق مكاسب عبر توقيع اتفاقات مع الصين لشراء مزيد من الأغذية، وقال إنه سيتحدث مع شي عن التجارة «أكثر من أي شيء آخر».
ونشر ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشيال» أثناء توجهه إلى بكين أن «أول طلب» سيقدمه إلى شي خلال الزيارة سيكون مطالبة الزعيم الصيني بتعزيز وجود الشركات الأمريكية في الصين حتى تتمكن هذه الشركات اللامعة من إظهار قدراتها، والمساعدة في رفع جمهورية الصين إلى مستوى أعلى!. وقال ترمب: «لدينا الكثير من الأمور لنناقشها. لا أعتقد أن إيران واحدة منها، بصراحة، لأننا نسيطر على إيران بشكل كبير».
مجلس تجارة وقضية تايوان
وتأمل إدارة ترمب في بدء عملية إنشاء «مجلس تجارة» مع الصين لمعالجة الخلافات بين البلدين. وحسب «أسوشيتدبرس»، فإن المجلس قد يساعد في منع اندلاع حرب تجارية جديدة بعد الرسوم الجمركية التي فرضها ترمب العام الماضي، والتي ردت عليها الصين باستخدام سيطرتها على المعادن الأرضية النادرة، وانتهى الخلاف بهدنة لمدة عام في أكتوبر الماضي.
ويبدو أن وضع تايوان سيكون من القضايا الرئيسية، إذ تشعر الصين بالاستياء من خطط الولايات المتحدة لبيع أسلحة إلى الجزيرة ذات الحكم الذاتي التي تعتبرها بكين جزءاً من أراضيها.
وكان ترمب أعلن أنه سيناقش مع شي حزمة أسلحة لتايوان بقيمة 11 مليار دولار كانت إدارته قد وافقت عليها في ديسمبر، لكنها لم تبدأ تنفيذها بعد.
وأظهر ترمب قدراً أكبر من التردد تجاه تايوان، ما يثير تساؤلات حول ما إذا كان ترمب مستعداً لتقليص الدعم للجزيرة.
وفي الوقت نفسه، أصبحت تايوان، باعتبارها أكبر منتج للرقائق الإلكترونية في العالم، لاعباً أساسياً في تطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي، إذ استوردت الولايات المتحدة هذا العام من تايوان بضائع أكثر مما استوردته من الصين. وسعى ترمب إلى استخدام برامج تعود إلى عهد الرئيس جو بايدن، واتفاقاته الخاصة لجلب مزيد من صناعة الرقائق إلى الولايات المتحدة.
علاقات عظيمة لعقود عدة قادمة
ووصف ترمب العلاقات الأمريكية الصينية بأنها عظيمة لعقود عدة قادمة، وقال: «كما تعلمون، سيأتي الرئيس شي إلى هنا في نهاية العام. سيكون ذلك مهماً. كنت أتمنى فقط أن تكون قاعة الاحتفالات قد اكتملت».
وأضاف أنه تحدث مع الزعيم الصيني، وأن الاجتماع سيكون «إيجابياً»، بينما كان يستقل الطائرة الرئاسية برفقة مجموعة من المساعدين وأفراد العائلة وكبار رجال الأعمال، من بينهم الرئيس التنفيذي لإنفيديا جينسن هوانج، وإيلون ماسك.
توقيع اتفاق نووي ثلاثي
ويعتزم ترمب طرح فكرة توقيع الولايات المتحدة والصين وروسيا اتفاقاً يضع قيوداً على الأسلحة النووية التي تحتفظ بها كل دولة، بحسب مسؤول كبير في إدارة ترمب.
وكانت الصين أبدت سابقاً فتوراً تجاه الدخول في اتفاق كهذا، ووفق تقديرات وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية تمتلك بكين أكثر من 600 رأس نووي عامل، لكنها لا تزال بعيدة عن مستوى التكافؤ مع الولايات المتحدة وروسيا، اللتين يُعتقد أن كل منهما تمتلك أكثر من 5,000 رأس نووي.
وانتهت آخر معاهدة للحد من الأسلحة النووية بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة، المعروفة باسم «نيو ستارت»، في فبراير، ما أزال أي قيود على أكبر ترسانتين نوويتين للمرة الأولى منذ أكثر من نصف قرن.
وقبل انتهاء المعاهدة، رفض ترمب دعوة روسية لتمديد الاتفاق الثنائي لمدة عام إضافي، ودعا إلى «اتفاق جديد ومحسّن وحديث»، يشمل الصين.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in the Chinese capital Beijing this evening, Wednesday, for a much-anticipated summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, at a pivotal global moment marked by concerns over the repercussions of the Iran war, trade disputes, and artificial intelligence.
Trade More Than Anything Else
Trump told reporters as he left the White House yesterday, Tuesday, "We are the two great powers. We are the strongest country on Earth in terms of military. China is considered second."
He added that he would ask the Chinese president to open China's markets during the visit, during which he is accompanied by several CEOs of major American companies.
Trump is seeking to achieve gains by signing agreements with China to purchase more food, stating that he will discuss trade with Xi "more than anything else."
Trump posted on "Truth Social" while heading to Beijing that "the first request" he will make to Xi during the visit will be to urge the Chinese leader to enhance the presence of American companies in China so that these shining companies can showcase their capabilities and help elevate the People's Republic of China to a higher level! Trump said, "We have a lot of things to discuss. I don't think Iran is one of them, frankly, because we have a great deal of control over Iran."
Trade Council and the Taiwan Issue
The Trump administration hopes to initiate the establishment of a "Trade Council" with China to address the disputes between the two countries. According to the Associated Press, the council could help prevent the outbreak of a new trade war following the tariffs imposed by Trump last year, which China responded to by leveraging its control over rare earth metals, and the dispute ended with a year-long truce last October.
The status of Taiwan appears to be one of the main issues, as China is displeased with U.S. plans to sell arms to the self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its territory.
Trump announced that he would discuss with Xi a weapons package for Taiwan worth $11 billion that his administration had approved in December, but which has not yet been implemented.
Trump has shown greater hesitation regarding Taiwan, raising questions about whether he is willing to reduce support for the island.
Meanwhile, Taiwan, as the largest producer of semiconductors in the world, has become a key player in the development of artificial intelligence, as the United States imported more goods from Taiwan this year than from China. Trump sought to utilize programs from President Joe Biden's administration and his own agreements to bring more chip manufacturing to the United States.
Great Relations for Decades to Come
Trump described U.S.-China relations as great for decades to come, saying, "As you know, President Xi will come here at the end of the year. That will be important. I just wish the celebration hall had been completed."
He added that he spoke with the Chinese leader and that the meeting would be "positive," while he was boarding Air Force One with a group of aides, family members, and prominent businessmen, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Elon Musk.
Signing a Tri-Nuclear Agreement
Trump intends to propose that the United States, China, and Russia sign an agreement that places restrictions on the nuclear weapons each country possesses, according to a senior official in the Trump administration.
China had previously shown reluctance to enter into such an agreement, and according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Defense, Beijing possesses over 600 operational nuclear warheads, but it is still far from parity with the United States and Russia, both of which are believed to possess more than 5,000 nuclear warheads each.
The last nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the United States, known as "New START," expired in February, removing any restrictions on the two largest nuclear arsenals for the first time in over half a century.
Before the treaty expired, Trump rejected a Russian invitation to extend the bilateral agreement for an additional year and called for a "new, improved, and modern agreement" that includes China.