U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in the Chinese capital Beijing this evening, Wednesday, for a much-anticipated summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, at a pivotal global moment marked by concerns over the repercussions of the Iran war, trade disputes, and artificial intelligence.



Trade More Than Anything Else



Trump told reporters as he left the White House yesterday, Tuesday, "We are the two great powers. We are the strongest country on Earth in terms of military. China is considered second."



He added that he would ask the Chinese president to open China's markets during the visit, during which he is accompanied by several CEOs of major American companies.



Trump is seeking to achieve gains by signing agreements with China to purchase more food, stating that he will discuss trade with Xi "more than anything else."



Trump posted on "Truth Social" while heading to Beijing that "the first request" he will make to Xi during the visit will be to urge the Chinese leader to enhance the presence of American companies in China so that these shining companies can showcase their capabilities and help elevate the People's Republic of China to a higher level! Trump said, "We have a lot of things to discuss. I don't think Iran is one of them, frankly, because we have a great deal of control over Iran."



Trade Council and the Taiwan Issue



The Trump administration hopes to initiate the establishment of a "Trade Council" with China to address the disputes between the two countries. According to the Associated Press, the council could help prevent the outbreak of a new trade war following the tariffs imposed by Trump last year, which China responded to by leveraging its control over rare earth metals, and the dispute ended with a year-long truce last October.



The status of Taiwan appears to be one of the main issues, as China is displeased with U.S. plans to sell arms to the self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its territory.



Trump announced that he would discuss with Xi a weapons package for Taiwan worth $11 billion that his administration had approved in December, but which has not yet been implemented.



Trump has shown greater hesitation regarding Taiwan, raising questions about whether he is willing to reduce support for the island.



Meanwhile, Taiwan, as the largest producer of semiconductors in the world, has become a key player in the development of artificial intelligence, as the United States imported more goods from Taiwan this year than from China. Trump sought to utilize programs from President Joe Biden's administration and his own agreements to bring more chip manufacturing to the United States.



Great Relations for Decades to Come



Trump described U.S.-China relations as great for decades to come, saying, "As you know, President Xi will come here at the end of the year. That will be important. I just wish the celebration hall had been completed."



He added that he spoke with the Chinese leader and that the meeting would be "positive," while he was boarding Air Force One with a group of aides, family members, and prominent businessmen, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Elon Musk.



Signing a Tri-Nuclear Agreement



Trump intends to propose that the United States, China, and Russia sign an agreement that places restrictions on the nuclear weapons each country possesses, according to a senior official in the Trump administration.



China had previously shown reluctance to enter into such an agreement, and according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Defense, Beijing possesses over 600 operational nuclear warheads, but it is still far from parity with the United States and Russia, both of which are believed to possess more than 5,000 nuclear warheads each.



The last nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the United States, known as "New START," expired in February, removing any restrictions on the two largest nuclear arsenals for the first time in over half a century.



Before the treaty expired, Trump rejected a Russian invitation to extend the bilateral agreement for an additional year and called for a "new, improved, and modern agreement" that includes China.