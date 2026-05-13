يصل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى العاصمة الصينية بكين، مساء اليوم الأربعاء، لعقد قمة مرتقبة مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينج، في لحظة عالمية مفصلية تشوبها المخاوف من تداعيات حرب إيران، وخلافات التجارة، والذكاء الاصطناعي.


التجارة أكثر من أي شيء آخر


وقال ترمب للصحفيين أثناء مغادرته البيت الأبيض، أمس الثلاثاء، «نحن القوتان العظميان. نحن أقوى دولة على وجه الأرض من حيث الجيش. وتُعتبر الصين الثانية».


وأضاف أنه سيطلب من الرئيس الصيني فتح أسواق الصين خلال الزيارة التي يصطحب خلالها عدداً من الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى الشركات الأمريكية.


ويسعى ترمب إلى تحقيق مكاسب عبر توقيع اتفاقات مع الصين لشراء مزيد من الأغذية، وقال إنه سيتحدث مع شي عن التجارة «أكثر من أي شيء آخر».


ونشر ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشيال» أثناء توجهه إلى بكين أن «أول طلب» سيقدمه إلى شي خلال الزيارة سيكون مطالبة الزعيم الصيني بتعزيز وجود الشركات الأمريكية في الصين حتى تتمكن هذه الشركات اللامعة من إظهار قدراتها، والمساعدة في رفع جمهورية الصين إلى مستوى أعلى!. وقال ترمب: «لدينا الكثير من الأمور لنناقشها. لا أعتقد أن إيران واحدة منها، بصراحة، لأننا نسيطر على إيران بشكل كبير».


مجلس تجارة وقضية تايوان


وتأمل إدارة ترمب في بدء عملية إنشاء «مجلس تجارة» مع الصين لمعالجة الخلافات بين البلدين. وحسب «أسوشيتدبرس»، فإن المجلس قد يساعد في منع اندلاع حرب تجارية جديدة بعد الرسوم الجمركية التي فرضها ترمب العام الماضي، والتي ردت عليها الصين باستخدام سيطرتها على المعادن الأرضية النادرة، وانتهى الخلاف بهدنة لمدة عام في أكتوبر الماضي.


ويبدو أن وضع تايوان سيكون من القضايا الرئيسية، إذ تشعر الصين بالاستياء من خطط الولايات المتحدة لبيع أسلحة إلى الجزيرة ذات الحكم الذاتي التي تعتبرها بكين جزءاً من أراضيها.


وكان ترمب أعلن أنه سيناقش مع شي حزمة أسلحة لتايوان بقيمة 11 مليار دولار كانت إدارته قد وافقت عليها في ديسمبر، لكنها لم تبدأ تنفيذها بعد.


وأظهر ترمب قدراً أكبر من التردد تجاه تايوان، ما يثير تساؤلات حول ما إذا كان ترمب مستعداً لتقليص الدعم للجزيرة.


وفي الوقت نفسه، أصبحت تايوان، باعتبارها أكبر منتج للرقائق الإلكترونية في العالم، لاعباً أساسياً في تطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي، إذ استوردت الولايات المتحدة هذا العام من تايوان بضائع أكثر مما استوردته من الصين. وسعى ترمب إلى استخدام برامج تعود إلى عهد الرئيس جو بايدن، واتفاقاته الخاصة لجلب مزيد من صناعة الرقائق إلى الولايات المتحدة.


علاقات عظيمة لعقود عدة قادمة


ووصف ترمب العلاقات الأمريكية الصينية بأنها عظيمة لعقود عدة قادمة، وقال: «كما تعلمون، سيأتي الرئيس شي إلى هنا في نهاية العام. سيكون ذلك مهماً. كنت أتمنى فقط أن تكون قاعة الاحتفالات قد اكتملت».


وأضاف أنه تحدث مع الزعيم الصيني، وأن الاجتماع سيكون «إيجابياً»، بينما كان يستقل الطائرة الرئاسية برفقة مجموعة من المساعدين وأفراد العائلة وكبار رجال الأعمال، من بينهم الرئيس التنفيذي لإنفيديا جينسن هوانج، وإيلون ماسك.


توقيع اتفاق نووي ثلاثي


ويعتزم ترمب طرح فكرة توقيع الولايات المتحدة والصين وروسيا اتفاقاً يضع قيوداً على الأسلحة النووية التي تحتفظ بها كل دولة، بحسب مسؤول كبير في إدارة ترمب.


وكانت الصين أبدت سابقاً فتوراً تجاه الدخول في اتفاق كهذا، ووفق تقديرات وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية تمتلك بكين أكثر من 600 رأس نووي عامل، لكنها لا تزال بعيدة عن مستوى التكافؤ مع الولايات المتحدة وروسيا، اللتين يُعتقد أن كل منهما تمتلك أكثر من 5,000 رأس نووي.


وانتهت آخر معاهدة للحد من الأسلحة النووية بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة، المعروفة باسم «نيو ستارت»، في فبراير، ما أزال أي قيود على أكبر ترسانتين نوويتين للمرة الأولى منذ أكثر من نصف قرن.


وقبل انتهاء المعاهدة، رفض ترمب دعوة روسية لتمديد الاتفاق الثنائي لمدة عام إضافي، ودعا إلى «اتفاق جديد ومحسّن وحديث»، يشمل الصين.