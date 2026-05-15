تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» في منفذ الحديثة من إحباط محاولة تهريب426,162 حبة من مادة «الإمفيتامين» المخدر، ضُبطت مُخبأة في إحدى الشاحنات القادمة إلى المملكة عبر المنفذ.
وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي أنه عند خضوع إحدى الشاحنات للإجراءات الجمركية، والكشف عليها عبر التقنيات الأمنية، والوسائل الحية، عُثر على تلك الكمية من
الحبوب المخدرة مُخبأة في تجويف الإطارات الاحتياطية للشاحنة.
وأكّد المتحدث الرسمي أن الهيئة عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع، وذلك بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات، وذلك بالتنسيق والتعاون مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات.
ودعا الحربي الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني من خلال التواصل مع الهيئة على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) والرقم الدولي (009661910) حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" at the Al-Haditha border has succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 426,162 pills of the drug "amphetamine," which were found hidden in one of the trucks coming to the Kingdom through the border.
The official spokesman for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that when one of the trucks was subjected to customs procedures and inspected using security technologies and live means, that quantity of
the narcotic pills was found hidden in the cavity of the truck's spare tires.
The official spokesman confirmed that the authority, through all its customs outlets, is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom and is on the lookout for attempts by smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy aimed at enhancing the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such scourges and other prohibited items, in coordination and cooperation with the General Directorate for Drug Control.
Al-Harbi called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the authority at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System in complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.