The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" at the Al-Haditha border has succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 426,162 pills of the drug "amphetamine," which were found hidden in one of the trucks coming to the Kingdom through the border.

The official spokesman for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that when one of the trucks was subjected to customs procedures and inspected using security technologies and live means, that quantity of

the narcotic pills was found hidden in the cavity of the truck's spare tires.

The official spokesman confirmed that the authority, through all its customs outlets, is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom and is on the lookout for attempts by smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy aimed at enhancing the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such scourges and other prohibited items, in coordination and cooperation with the General Directorate for Drug Control.

Al-Harbi called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the authority at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System in complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.