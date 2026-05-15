برعاية أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز وتشريف نائبه الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، احتفت جامعة بيشة بتخريج الدفعة الـ12 من طلابها، وذلك خلال الحفل الذي أُقيم على ملعب الجامعة، بحضور القيادات الأكاديمية وأولياء الأمور وعدد من المسؤولين.
وأعرب رئيس جامعة بيشة محمد بن محسن صفحي، خلال كلمته، عن فخر الجامعة بتخريج الدفعة الـ12 من طلابها، مؤكدًا أن الجامعة تواصل أداء رسالتها التعليمية والتنموية في إعداد الكفاءات الوطنية المؤهلة للإسهام في مسيرة التنمية الشاملة، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأشار إلى أن ما تحقق من منجزات أكاديمية وتطويرية يعكس الدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به قطاع التعليم من القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله-، مثمنًا رعاية أمير منطقة عسير، وتشريف نائب أمير المنطقة لحفل التخرج، وما يمثله ذلك من دعم وتحفيز لأبنائهم الطلاب والخريجين.
عقب ذلك دشّن نائب أمير عسير، عددًا من المباني المستحدثة بالجامعة، ضمن جهودها الرامية إلى تطوير البيئة التعليمية والأكاديمية، وتعزيز جودة المرافق والخدمات المقدمة للطلاب والطالبات.
بعد ذلك شاهد الجميع فيلمًا مرئيًا استعرض مسيرة جامعة بيشة، وما حققته من منجزات أكاديمية وتطويرية وبحثية، إلى جانب جهودها في تأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية والإسهام في خدمة المجتمع والتنمية بالمنطقة، ثم أُعلن عن عدد الخريجين والخريجات لهذا العام الجامعي، والذين تجاوز عددهم (5000) خريج في مختلف التخصصات.
عقب ذلك أدى خريجو التخصصات الصحية القسم الطبي، مجددين التزامهم بأخلاقيات المهنة ورسالتها الإنسانية، وما تتطلبه من أمانة وإخلاص في خدمة الوطن والمجتمع.
ثم شاهد نائب أمير عسير والحضور، أوبريت بعنوان "راية المجد"، بمشاركة عدد من الفرق الشعبية، من خلال لوحات فنية وأدائية عبّرت عن الاعتزاز بالوطن وقيادته، وما تنعم به المملكة من أمن واستقرار ونهضة تنموية في مختلف المجالات.
وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم الأمير خالد بن سطام أوائل الخريجين، مهنئًا إياهم بهذا الإنجاز الأكاديمي، ومتمنيًا لهم التوفيق في مسيرتهم العلمية والعملية القادمة لخدمة دينهم ووطنهم.