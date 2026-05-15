Under the patronage of the Emir of Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, and the honor of his deputy, Prince Khalid bin Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Bisha University celebrated the graduation of its 12th batch of students during a ceremony held at the university's stadium, attended by academic leaders, parents, and several officials.

During his speech, the President of Bisha University, Mohammed bin Mohsen Safhi, expressed the university's pride in graduating its 12th batch of students, affirming that the university continues to fulfill its educational and developmental mission in preparing qualified national competencies to contribute to the comprehensive development journey, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

He pointed out that the academic and developmental achievements reflect the significant support that the education sector receives from the wise leadership - may God support it - appreciating the patronage of the Emir of Asir Region and the honor of the Deputy Emir's attendance at the graduation ceremony, which represents support and encouragement for their students and graduates.

Following that, the Deputy Emir of Asir inaugurated several new buildings at the university, as part of its efforts to develop the educational and academic environment and enhance the quality of facilities and services provided to male and female students.

Afterward, everyone watched a video that showcased the journey of Bisha University and its academic, developmental, and research achievements, alongside its efforts in qualifying national competencies and contributing to community service and development in the region. The number of graduates for this academic year was then announced, exceeding (5000) graduates in various disciplines.

Subsequently, the graduates of the health specialties took the medical oath, renewing their commitment to the ethics of the profession and its humanitarian message, and what it requires of honesty and dedication in serving the nation and the community.

Then, the Deputy Emir of Asir and the attendees watched an operetta titled "Banner of Glory," featuring several folk groups, through artistic and performance displays that expressed pride in the homeland and its leadership, and the security, stability, and developmental renaissance that the Kingdom enjoys in various fields.

At the end of the ceremony, Prince Khalid bin Sattam honored the top graduates, congratulating them on this academic achievement and wishing them success in their upcoming academic and professional journeys to serve their religion and homeland.