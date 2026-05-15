The Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, has approved the imposition of direct penalties on anyone who fails to fulfill their duty in submitting financial statements, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law and its executive regulations, with implementation starting today (Friday).

According to the decision, violators from all forms of small and micro companies, as per the criteria outlined in Article (7) of the executive regulations of the Companies Law, will be subjected to a fine of:

4,000 Riyals for the violator in a single-director company or chairman of the board

8,000 Riyals for the violator in a company with two or more directors



As for violators in all types of companies (except for unlisted joint-stock companies):

8,000 Riyals for the violator in a single-director company with a capital of less than (500,000 Riyals).

4,000 Riyals for the violator in a company with two or more directors with a capital of less than (500,000 Riyals).

12,000 Riyals for the violator in a single-director company with a capital of (500,000 Riyals) or more.

6,000 Riyals for the violator in a single-director company with a capital of (500,000 Riyals) or more.

Regarding the fines imposed on violators in unlisted joint-stock companies:

15,000 Riyals for the violator if the company's capital is less than (5 million Riyals).

20,000 Riyals for the violator if the company's capital is (5 million Riyals) or more.



The decision stated that in the event of a repeated violation of the failure to submit financial statements within the statutory period for the financial year following the previous final violation decision, the fine will be increased by (50%).

The ministerial decision emphasized the mechanism for notifying violators of the direct violation decision to be in accordance with the mechanism stipulated in Article (94) of the executive regulations of the Companies Law.