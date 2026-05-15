أقر وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي إيقاع عقوبات مباشرة على كل من أخلّ بأداء واجبه في إيداع القوائم المالية، وفقًا لأحكام نظام الشركات ولائحته التنفيذية، وبدأ تطبيقه بدءا من اليوم (الجمعة).
ووفقاً للقرار، فإن المخالفين جميع أشكال الشركات الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر وفقاً للمعايير الواردة في المادة (السابعة) من اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام الشركات ستفرض عليهم غرامة قيمتها:
4 آلاف ريال على المخالف في الشركة ذات المدير الواحد أو رئيس مجلس الإدارة
8 آلاف ريال على المخالف في الشركة ذات مديرين أو أكثر


أما المخالفون في جميع أنواع الشركات (عدا الشركة المساهمة غير المدرجة):
8 آلاف ريال على المخالف في الشركة ذات المدير الواحد التي رأس مالها يقل عن (500 ألف ريال).
4 آلاف ريال على المخالف في الشركة ذات مديرين أو أكثر التي رأس مالها يقل عن (500 ألف ريال).
12 ألف ريال على المخالف في الشركة ذات المدير الواحد التي يبلغ رأس مالها إلى (500 ألف ريال) أو أكثر.
6 آلاف ريال على المخالف في الشركة ذات المدير الواحد التي يبلغ رأس مالها إلى (500 ألف ريال) أو أكثر.
وعن الغرامة المفروضة على المخالفين في الشركة المساهمة غير المدرجة:
15 ألف ريال على المخالف إذا كان رأس مال الشركة أقل من (5 ملايين ريال).
20 ألف ريال على المخالف إذا كان رأس مال الشركة (5 ملايين ريال) فأكثر.


ونص القرار على أنه في حال تكرار مخالفة عدم إيداع القوائم المالية خلال المدة النظامية للسنة المالية اللاحقة لقرار المخالفة السابق مكتسب القطعية، فيتم زيادة الغرامة بنسبة (50%).
وأكد القرار الوزاري على آلية تبليغ المخالفين بقرار المخالفة المباشرة بأن تكون وفقًا للآلية المنصوص عليها في المادة (94) من اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام الشركات.