3 نقاط في غاية اﻷهمية يسعى فريق ضمك لحصدها في مواجهته الليلة (الجمعة) مع ضيفه الفيحاء عند تمام الساعة 7:15 مساءً على استاد مدينة اﻷمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 33 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
وسيضمن فريق ضمك البقاء رسمياً في دوري المحترفين حال فوزه الليلة على الفيحاء شريطة خسارة منافسه على البقاء فريق الرياض من مضيفه التعاون في اللقاء الذي سيقام عند الساعة التاسعة مساءً، وفوز ضمك سيصعد به للنقطة 29 ليتفوق على الرياض الذي سيتجمد رصيده عند 26 نقطة في حالة خسارته الليلة وسيغادر رسمياً لدوري يلو للدرجة الأولى حتى إذا فاز في الجولة اﻷخيرة على اﻷخدود وخسر ضمك من النصر، وذلك لتفوق ضمك في المواجهات المباشرة مع الرياض.
ويحتل ضمك حالياً المركز الـ 15 برصيد 26 نقطة حصدها من 5 انتصارات و11 تعادلا و16 خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 28 وعليه 51 هدفاً.
فيما يدخل فريق الفيحاء هذا اللقاء بعد أن ضمن بقاءه في مراكز الوسط ولن تؤثر نتيجة اللقاء على موقعه في جدول الترتيب كثيراً، إذ يحتل المركز الـ 10 برصيد 38 نقطة جمعها من 10 انتصارات و8 تعادﻻت و14 خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 41 وعليه 50 هدفاً.
Three very important points that Damak's team is striving to collect in their match tonight (Friday) against their guest Al-Fayha at exactly 7:15 PM at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, as part of the 33rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Damak's team will officially secure their place in the Professional League if they win tonight against Al-Fayha, provided that their relegation rival, Al-Riyadh, loses to their host Al-Taawoun in the match that will take place at 9 PM. A win for Damak will raise their points to 29, surpassing Al-Riyadh, which will remain at 26 points if they lose tonight, and they will officially be relegated to the Yelo First Division, even if they win in the final round against Al-Akhidood and Damak loses to Al-Nasr, due to Damak's superiority in direct confrontations with Al-Riyadh.
Damak currently occupies the 15th position with 26 points, which they have collected from 5 wins, 11 draws, and 16 losses, with 28 goals scored and 51 goals conceded.
Meanwhile, Al-Fayha enters this match after securing their place in the middle positions, and the result of the match will not significantly affect their position in the standings, as they occupy the 10th position with 38 points gathered from 10 wins, 8 draws, and 14 losses, with 41 goals scored and 50 goals conceded.