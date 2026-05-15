3 نقاط في غاية اﻷهمية يسعى فريق ضمك لحصدها في مواجهته الليلة (الجمعة) مع ضيفه الفيحاء عند تمام الساعة 7:15 مساءً على استاد مدينة اﻷمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 33 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وسيضمن فريق ضمك البقاء رسمياً في دوري المحترفين حال فوزه الليلة على الفيحاء شريطة خسارة منافسه على البقاء فريق الرياض من مضيفه التعاون في اللقاء الذي سيقام عند الساعة التاسعة مساءً، وفوز ضمك سيصعد به للنقطة 29 ليتفوق على الرياض الذي سيتجمد رصيده عند 26 نقطة في حالة خسارته الليلة وسيغادر رسمياً لدوري يلو للدرجة الأولى حتى إذا فاز في الجولة اﻷخيرة على اﻷخدود وخسر ضمك من النصر، وذلك لتفوق ضمك في المواجهات المباشرة مع الرياض.


ويحتل ضمك حالياً المركز الـ 15 برصيد 26 نقطة حصدها من 5 انتصارات و11 تعادلا و16 خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 28 وعليه 51 هدفاً.


فيما يدخل فريق الفيحاء هذا اللقاء بعد أن ضمن بقاءه في مراكز الوسط ولن تؤثر نتيجة اللقاء على موقعه في جدول الترتيب كثيراً، إذ يحتل المركز الـ 10 برصيد 38 نقطة جمعها من 10 انتصارات و8 تعادﻻت و14 خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 41 وعليه 50 هدفاً.