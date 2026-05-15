Three very important points that Damak's team is striving to collect in their match tonight (Friday) against their guest Al-Fayha at exactly 7:15 PM at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, as part of the 33rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Damak's team will officially secure their place in the Professional League if they win tonight against Al-Fayha, provided that their relegation rival, Al-Riyadh, loses to their host Al-Taawoun in the match that will take place at 9 PM. A win for Damak will raise their points to 29, surpassing Al-Riyadh, which will remain at 26 points if they lose tonight, and they will officially be relegated to the Yelo First Division, even if they win in the final round against Al-Akhidood and Damak loses to Al-Nasr, due to Damak's superiority in direct confrontations with Al-Riyadh.



Damak currently occupies the 15th position with 26 points, which they have collected from 5 wins, 11 draws, and 16 losses, with 28 goals scored and 51 goals conceded.



Meanwhile, Al-Fayha enters this match after securing their place in the middle positions, and the result of the match will not significantly affect their position in the standings, as they occupy the 10th position with 38 points gathered from 10 wins, 8 draws, and 14 losses, with 41 goals scored and 50 goals conceded.