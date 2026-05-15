يستضيف فريق التعاون نظيره الرياض عند تمام الساعة التاسعة من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 33 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يدخل التعاون هذا اللقاء بعد أن ضَمِن المشاركة في إحدى المسابقتين الآسيويتين بالموسم القادم، قبل هذه المواجهة، فلم يعد ممكنًا تراجع الفريق عن المركز السادس المؤهل لدوري أبطال آسيا 2 بعد خسارة الاتفاق من الاتحاد أمس (الخميس)، ويطمح التعاون ﻻستغلال ظروف ضيفه الرياض ﻻنتزاع النقاط الثلاث ومنافسة الاتحاد على المقعد المؤهل لملحق دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ يحتل سكري القصيم المركز السادس برصيد 52 نقطة حصدها من 15 انتصارا و7 تعادﻻت و9 خسائر، وله من اﻷهداف 58 وعليه 43 هدفاً.


فيما يدخل فريق الرياض هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الفوز وﻻ غيره للهروب من مركز الهبوط اﻷخير والذي بقي بينه وبين ضمك، ويحتل الرياض المركز الـ 16 برصيد 26 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات و8 تعادﻻت و18 خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 33 وعليه 62 هدفاً.