The Al-Taawoun team hosts its counterpart Al-Riyadh at exactly 9 PM today (Friday) at Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah as part of the 33rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Al-Taawoun enters this match after securing participation in one of the two Asian competitions for the upcoming season, as it is no longer possible for the team to drop from the sixth position that qualifies for the AFC Champions League 2 after Al-Ettifaq's loss to Al-Ittihad yesterday (Thursday). Al-Taawoun aims to take advantage of the circumstances of its guest Al-Riyadh to seize the three points and compete with Al-Ittihad for the spot qualifying for the playoff of the elite AFC Champions League. Al-Naft team occupies the sixth position with 52 points, which they have earned from 15 wins, 7 draws, and 9 losses, scoring 58 goals and conceding 43.



Meanwhile, the Al-Riyadh team enters this match in search of victory and nothing else to escape from the last relegation spot, which remains between them and Damak. Al-Riyadh occupies the 16th position with 26 points, which they have earned from 6 wins, 8 draws, and 18 losses, scoring 33 goals and conceding 62.