يستضيف فريق التعاون نظيره الرياض عند تمام الساعة التاسعة من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 33 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
يدخل التعاون هذا اللقاء بعد أن ضَمِن المشاركة في إحدى المسابقتين الآسيويتين بالموسم القادم، قبل هذه المواجهة، فلم يعد ممكنًا تراجع الفريق عن المركز السادس المؤهل لدوري أبطال آسيا 2 بعد خسارة الاتفاق من الاتحاد أمس (الخميس)، ويطمح التعاون ﻻستغلال ظروف ضيفه الرياض ﻻنتزاع النقاط الثلاث ومنافسة الاتحاد على المقعد المؤهل لملحق دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ يحتل سكري القصيم المركز السادس برصيد 52 نقطة حصدها من 15 انتصارا و7 تعادﻻت و9 خسائر، وله من اﻷهداف 58 وعليه 43 هدفاً.
فيما يدخل فريق الرياض هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الفوز وﻻ غيره للهروب من مركز الهبوط اﻷخير والذي بقي بينه وبين ضمك، ويحتل الرياض المركز الـ 16 برصيد 26 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات و8 تعادﻻت و18 خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 33 وعليه 62 هدفاً.
The Al-Taawoun team hosts its counterpart Al-Riyadh at exactly 9 PM today (Friday) at Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah as part of the 33rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Al-Taawoun enters this match after securing participation in one of the two Asian competitions for the upcoming season, as it is no longer possible for the team to drop from the sixth position that qualifies for the AFC Champions League 2 after Al-Ettifaq's loss to Al-Ittihad yesterday (Thursday). Al-Taawoun aims to take advantage of the circumstances of its guest Al-Riyadh to seize the three points and compete with Al-Ittihad for the spot qualifying for the playoff of the elite AFC Champions League. Al-Naft team occupies the sixth position with 52 points, which they have earned from 15 wins, 7 draws, and 9 losses, scoring 58 goals and conceding 43.
Meanwhile, the Al-Riyadh team enters this match in search of victory and nothing else to escape from the last relegation spot, which remains between them and Damak. Al-Riyadh occupies the 16th position with 26 points, which they have earned from 6 wins, 8 draws, and 18 losses, scoring 33 goals and conceding 62.