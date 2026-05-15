A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan today, with no tsunami warning issued.

The Japan Meteorological Agency stated in a report that the earthquake occurred at 8:22 PM (11:22 PM GMT) in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, and there were no immediate reports of damage.

This earthquake follows a powerful quake that hit northern Japan last April, which had a magnitude of 7.7 and prompted a tsunami warning at that time.