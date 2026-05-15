ضرب زلزال بقوة 6,3 درجة على مقياس ريختر شمال اليابان اليوم، دون أن يَصدر أي تحذير من أمواج مد بحري (تسونامي).

وأوضحت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية في بيان أن الزلزال وقع الساعة 8,22 مساء (11,22 بتوقيت غرينتش) في مياه المحيط الهادئ قبالة محافظة مياغي، ولم ترد تقارير فورية عن وقوع أضرار.

ويأتي هذا الزلزال بعدما ضرب زلزال عنيف شمال اليابان في أبريل الماضي بلغت قوته 7,7 درجة وأدى إلى إصدار تحذير من تسونامي آنذاك.