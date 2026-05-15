ضرب زلزال بقوة 6,3 درجة على مقياس ريختر شمال اليابان اليوم، دون أن يَصدر أي تحذير من أمواج مد بحري (تسونامي).
وأوضحت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية في بيان أن الزلزال وقع الساعة 8,22 مساء (11,22 بتوقيت غرينتش) في مياه المحيط الهادئ قبالة محافظة مياغي، ولم ترد تقارير فورية عن وقوع أضرار.
ويأتي هذا الزلزال بعدما ضرب زلزال عنيف شمال اليابان في أبريل الماضي بلغت قوته 7,7 درجة وأدى إلى إصدار تحذير من تسونامي آنذاك.
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan today, with no tsunami warning issued.
The Japan Meteorological Agency stated in a report that the earthquake occurred at 8:22 PM (11:22 PM GMT) in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, and there were no immediate reports of damage.
This earthquake follows a powerful quake that hit northern Japan last April, which had a magnitude of 7.7 and prompted a tsunami warning at that time.