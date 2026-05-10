اختتمت هيئة الموسيقى الجولة العالمية الـ11 من «روائع الأوركسترا السعودية» في العاصمة الإيطالية روما، في أمسية أُقيمت في ساحة فينوس الأثرية قرب الكولوسيوم، بمشاركة الفنان الإيطالي العالمي أندريا بوتشيلي.

موسيقى سعودية إيطالية

وأقيم الحفل برعاية وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الموسيقى الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، وسط حضور ثقافي وفني، في محطة تُعدّ من أبرز محطات المشروع الموسيقي السعودي عالمياً.

وشارك في الأمسية 32 موسيقياً من الأوركسترا والكورال الوطني السعودي، إلى جانب 30 موسيقياً من أوركسترا «فونتان دي روما»، بقيادة المايسترو الإيطالي مارتشيلو روتا، وقُدمت فيها أعمال موسيقية سعودية وإيطالية وعالمية، في عرض مشترك عكس التبادل الثقافي بين البلدين.

وتخلّل الحفل تقديم عروض من الفنون الأدائية السعودية التقليدية، بينها «عرضة وادي الدواسر» و«فن الخطوة» و«الفن الينبعاوي»، بمشاركة 55 مؤدياً، في إطار إبراز التنوع الثقافي والفني السعودي أمام الجمهور العالمي.

عزف الأوركسترا السعودية جوار الكولوسيوم في روما.
عزف الأوركسترا السعودية جوار الكولوسيوم في روما.

«الحِجر وروما»

وشهدت الأمسية تقديم مقطوعة «الحِجر وروما»، من كلمات الباحث المؤرخ سليمان الذييب، استلهمت الروابط الحضارية بين السعودية وإيطاليا، وعكست فكرة الحوار الثقافي بين الحضارتين عبر الموسيقى.

محطة استثنائية

ووصف الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الموسيقى باول باسيفيكو إقامة الحفل في روما بالمحطة الاستثنائية في مسيرة الموسيقى السعودية، فيما رأى الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة المسرح والفنون الأدائية الدكتور محمد حسن علوان أن الأمسية عكست حضور الثقافة السعودية على الساحة الدولية.

ويأتي حفل روما ضمن سلسلة جولات «روائع الأوركسترا السعودية» الهادفة إلى تعزيز الحضور الثقافي السعودي عالمياً، والتعريف بالموروث الموسيقي والفني للمملكة أمام جمهور دولي.

الموسيقى تتجاوز الحدود

وقال الفنان الايطالي العالمي أندريا بوتشيلي إن الغناء قرب الكولوسيوم يحمل دائماً «مشاعر استثنائية»، معتبراً أن مشاركته مع الأوركسترا السعودية أضفت على الأمسية «طابعاً مميزاً»، ومؤكداً أن الموسيقى تبقى «لغة قادرة على تجاوز الحدود».