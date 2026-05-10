The Saudi Music Authority concluded the 11th global tour of "The Wonders of the Saudi Orchestra" in the Italian capital, Rome, during an evening held in the ancient Venus Square near the Colosseum, with the participation of the world-renowned Italian artist Andrea Bocelli.

Saudi-Italian Music

The concert was held under the patronage of the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Music Authority, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, amidst a cultural and artistic presence, marking a significant milestone in the Saudi musical project on a global scale.

Thirty-two musicians from the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir participated in the evening, alongside 30 musicians from the "Fontana di Roma" Orchestra, conducted by the Italian maestro Marcello Ruta. The program featured Saudi, Italian, and international musical works in a joint performance that reflected the cultural exchange between the two countries.

The event included performances of traditional Saudi performing arts, including "The Ardah of Wadi Al-Dawasir," "The Step Art," and "The Yanbu Art," with the participation of 55 performers, showcasing the cultural and artistic diversity of Saudi Arabia to the global audience.

عزف الأوركسترا السعودية جوار الكولوسيوم في روما.

"Al-Hijr and Rome"

The evening featured the piece "Al-Hijr and Rome," with lyrics by researcher and historian Suleiman Al-Dhayeb, inspired by the civilizational links between Saudi Arabia and Italy, reflecting the idea of cultural dialogue between the two civilizations through music.

Exceptional Milestone

The CEO of the Music Authority, Paolo Pacifico, described the concert in Rome as an exceptional milestone in the journey of Saudi music, while the CEO of the Theatre and Performing Arts Authority, Dr. Mohammed Hassan Al-Awan, noted that the evening reflected the presence of Saudi culture on the international stage.

The Rome concert is part of a series of "Wonders of the Saudi Orchestra" tours aimed at enhancing the Saudi cultural presence globally and introducing the musical and artistic heritage of the Kingdom to an international audience.

Music Transcends Borders

World-renowned Italian artist Andrea Bocelli stated that singing near the Colosseum always carries "extraordinary feelings," considering that his participation with the Saudi orchestra added a "distinctive character" to the evening, affirming that music remains "a language capable of transcending borders."