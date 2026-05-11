تُعد مدينة الطائف محطة تاريخية محورية في رحلة الحجيج إلى مكة المكرمة منذ القدم، إذ شكّلت على الدوام «بوابة الشرق لمكة» وملاذاً رئيسياً للقوافل القادمة من جنوب المملكة وشرقها. وفي سياق استعادة الذاكرة التاريخية، أوضح المؤرخ خالد الحميدي لـ«عكاظ» أن ثلاثة مواقع رئيسية في الطائف كانت تمثل مراكز حيوية لتجمع الحجاج قديماً، وتعكس التنوع الثقافي والجغرافي لزوار بيت الله الحرام.


ويأتي في مقدمة هذه المواقع رُكبان شُبرة، وهي منطقة بارزة اشتُق اسمها من كلمة «ركيب» التي تعني الأرض المعدّة للزراعة، وتقع حالياً بين شارعي أبو بكر والجيش. وقد خُصصت هذه المحطة تاريخياً لاستقبال حجاج شرق آسيا الذين كان يُعرفون لدى أهالي الطائف بـ«البخارية»، نظراً لقدومهم من المناطق الإسلامية في روسيا مثل كازاخستان وطاشكند وغيرها. وكانت قوافلهم تستريح في هذا الموقع قبل متابعة المسير إلى مكة، فيما كان يُقام سوق تجاري كبير تُباع فيه البضائع القادمة من الاتحاد السوفيتي سابقاً مثل الدرابيل والسكاكين والكافيار والأصواف.


أما الموقع الثاني فهو حي اليمانية، الذي كان يُعرف قديماً باسم «الحُفَر»، وكان الوجهة الأولى لحجاج اليمن القادمين عبر الطريق الأثري الممتد من اليمن مروراً بمدن الجنوب حتى الطائف. وقد عُرف هؤلاء الحجاج باسم «حجاج العصبة اليمنية»، وكان الحي يمثل لهم محطة استقرار وضيافة، حيث كان يستقبلهم الوجيه حامد بن ياسين الطويرقي، مما عزز الروابط الجغرافية والاجتماعية بين الطائف وجنوب الجزيرة العربية.


ويبرز الموقع الثالث في حي معشي والمنطقة التي كانت تُعرف بـ«المحطة» قرب دوار حي السلامة، وهي مواقع ذات رمزية تاريخية تمتد لقرون. وتشير الروايات إلى أن هذه المنطقة كانت نقطة عبور رئيسية لحجاج الدولة العباسية، ما يعكس الأهمية الإستراتيجية للطائف في التنظيم الإداري واللوجستي لرحلات الحج خلال العصور الإسلامية المختلفة.


ويضيف الحميدي أن هذه المواقع تمثل شواهد حيّة على تاريخ طويل من خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، إذ تحولت من أراضٍ زراعية ومسارات عبور بسيطة إلى أحياء عصرية نابضة بالحياة، مع احتفاظها بعبق الماضي الذي يروي قصة مدينة لم تتوقف يوماً عن الترحيب بالقادمين إلى مكة.


ويتذكر المسن علي بن جار الله أن الحجاج المتجهين إلى مكة عبر الطائف كانوا يسلكون درب الجمالة، وهو الطريق الوعر الذي يربط بين الهدا والكر مروراً بوادي نعمان، وكانت القوافل تعبره محمّلة بالحجاج والبضائع قبل أن يتوقف استخدامه بعد افتتاح طريق الهدا الحديث.