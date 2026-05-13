عقدت سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة، الأميرة ريما بنت بندر، اجتماعًا افتراضيًا مع وفد المنتخب السعودي للعلوم والهندسة المشارك في معرض «آيسف 2026» بمدينة فينكس بولاية أريزونا، دعمًا لهم خلال مشاركتهم في أكبر محفل عالمي للبحث والابتكار لطلبة ما قبل الجامعة، بمشاركة أكثر من 1700 طالب من 70 دولة.

تمثيل المملكة


وأكدت الأميرة ريما أن الطلبة السعوديين سفراء لوطنهم، مشددة على أهمية تمثيل المملكة بصورة تليق بمكانتها، ومعبرة عن فخرها بوصولهم لهذه المنصة العلمية. ويمثل المملكة 40 طالبًا وطالبة إضافة إلى طالبين ملاحظين، حيث قدموا مشروعاتهم البحثية أمام رعاة المعرض ووسائل الإعلام، عاكسين مستوى الإعداد والتأهيل الذي خضعوا له.