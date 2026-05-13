The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar, held a virtual meeting with the Saudi delegation participating in the "ISEF 2026" exhibition in Phoenix, Arizona, to support them during their participation in the largest global event for research and innovation for pre-university students, with over 1,700 students from 70 countries participating.

Representation of the Kingdom



Princess Reema emphasized that Saudi students are ambassadors for their homeland, stressing the importance of representing the Kingdom in a manner befitting its status, and expressing her pride in their achievement of reaching this scientific platform. The Kingdom is represented by 40 male and female students in addition to two observing students, who presented their research projects in front of the exhibition sponsors and media, reflecting the level of preparation and training they have undergone.