The Beirut Criminal Court, presided over by Judge Bilal Dnaoui, has set a date for the verdict in the case of Lebanese artist Fadl Shaker, concerning the murder threat charges brought against him by Hilal Hamoud, for the day after tomorrow (Wednesday).

General Amnesty

The anticipated ruling comes amid a climate of anticipation in artistic and legal circles, coinciding with increasing discussions about the possibility of including Shaker in a general amnesty that would end his legal pursuit.

Shaker surrendered to the Lebanese authorities in October 2025, marking the beginning of a new legal phase that led to his detention for 6 months, during which he underwent intensive interrogations and confrontations with several parties, most notably Ahmad al-Assir.

Although the case dates back 11 years, a significant development occurred when Hilal Hamoud decided to withdraw his lawsuit, acknowledging along with his brother Maher Hamoud that Fadl Shaker had no connection to any threats.