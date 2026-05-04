حددت محكمة جنايات بيروت، برئاسة القاضي بلال ضناوي، بعد غد (الأربعاء)، موعداً للنطق بالحكم في قضية الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر، المتعلقة بتهمة التهديد بالقتل المرفوعة ضده من قِبل هلال حمود.

عفو عام

ويأتي الحكم المرتقب وسط أجواء من الترقب في الأوساط الفنية والقانونية، تزامناً مع حديث متزايد عن إمكانية شمول شاكر بعفو عام ينهي مسار ملاحقته القضائية.

وسلَّم شاكر نفسه للسلطات اللبنانية في أكتوبر 2025، لتبدأ منذ ذلك الحين مرحلة قانونية جديدة أدت إلى توقيفه لمدة 6 أشهر خضع خلالها لاستجوابات مكثفة ومواجهات مع أطراف عدة، أبرزهم أحمد الأسير.

ورغم أن القضية تعود جذورها إلى 11 عاماً، فإن تطوراً بارزاً طرأ عليها بقرار هلال حمود التنازل عن دعواه، وإقراره وشقيقه ماهر حمود بعدم صلة فضل شاكر بأي تهديدات.