The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in Egypt has approved an increase in the prices of some telecommunications services, including mobile and internet services, by a percentage ranging between 9% and 15% for several packages, as part of a plan aimed at supporting the sustainability of the sector and improving the quality of services provided to users.

According to an official statement today (Wednesday), the decisions included making a landline internet package available at a price of 150 Egyptian pounds instead of 210 pounds, in addition to launching a new mobile package priced at 5 pounds compared to the lowest previous package priced at 13 pounds. It was also decided to allow free browsing of government and educational websites via landline and mobile internet networks even after the package expires.

According to official data, the new increase applies to some fixed internet packages and mobile services, while maintaining the prices of call minutes, recharge cards, and electronic wallet services unchanged.

At the same time, the authority approved an increase in the prices of some packages by a percentage ranging between 9% and 15%, including taxes, while keeping the prices of call minutes for both fixed and mobile services, as well as the prices of recharge cards and electronic wallets unchanged.

It clarified that the decision comes to support the sustainability of sector development and improve service quality, amid a noticeable increase in landline internet usage rates, which reached 36% within one year, leading to increased pressure on networks.

The statement indicated that the price adjustments reflect the rising operational and investment costs, due to economic changes including exchange rates, energy, fuel costs, as well as increases in the prices of equipment, electronic chips, and international shipping.

The authority confirmed its continued monitoring of service quality and protection of user rights, achieving a balance between cost and quality and supporting the digital transformation path in Egypt.