On a seemingly quiet evening, the streets of an American city turned into a stage for a real horror film starring a 56-year-old woman. She didn't settle for just one incident; instead, she executed a series of crazy actions that left everyone wondering: what was going through this woman's mind?

The horror began when an SUV suddenly surged toward the sidewalk, chasing a teenager riding his bike. It wasn't just reckless driving; it was a deliberate pursuit that nearly ended the child's life under the wheels of the car, amidst the screams of bystanders who recorded the scene with their cameras before the driver sped away at a terrifying pace.

Not even a mile had passed when the woman appeared again in front of a stranger's house. With an oddly calm demeanor, she began attempting to pry open the doors of the house, completely ignoring the presence of the terrified homeowners inside who called the police. Notably, the woman wasn't seeking help; she was trying to "invade" a privacy that wasn't hers!

When the police arrived to cordon off the area, the woman thought she could escape punishment. She initially claimed she was "walking her dog," then moved on to complete denial. When the evidence surrounded her, she revealed her true face, kicking and assaulting one of the security officers in a desperate attempt to escape before being forcefully restrained.

After being subjected to questioning, the mask completely fell off, and the woman admitted that she had been driving under the influence of alcohol. Now, the "horror heroine" faces a long list of serious criminal charges, from attempted assault to criminal trespass and resisting authorities, awaiting a sentence that could see her behind bars for years.

It can be said that what happened that evening was not just a fleeting incident, but rather evidence that a lack of awareness can transform an ordinary person into an imminent danger threatening the lives of everyone.