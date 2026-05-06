في مساء بدا هادئاً، تحولت شوارع إحدى المدن الأمريكية إلى مسرح لفيلم رعب حقيقي بطلته سيدة في الـ 56 من عمرها. لم تكتفِ بحدث واحد، بل نفذت سلسلة من التصرفات الجنونية التي جعلت الجميع يتساءل: ماذا كان يدور في عقل هذه السيدة؟

بدأ الرعب عندما اندفعت سيارة دفع رباعي فجأة نحو الرصيف، لتطارد مراهقاً كان يقود دراجته. لم تكن مجرد قيادة متهورة، بل كانت مطاردة متعمدة كادت تنهي حياة الطفل تحت عجلات السيارة، وسط صرخات المارة الذين وثقوا المشهد بكاميراتهم قبل أن تفر السائقة بسرعة جنونية.

ولم يكد يمر ميل واحد حتى ظهرت السيدة مجدداً أمام منزل غريب. وببرود أعصاب غريب، بدأت بمحاولة خلع أبواب المنزل، متجاهلة تماماً وجود أصحابه بالداخل الذين أصيبوا بالذعر وقاموا بإبلاغ الشرطة. واللافت أن السيدة لم تكن تبحث عن مساعدة، بل كانت تحاول «اقتحام» خصوصية لا تملكها!

وعندما وصلت الشرطة لتطويق المكان، ظنت السيدة أن بوسعها الإفلات من العقاب. ادعت في البداية أنها كانت «تمشي مع كلبها»، ثم انتقلت للإنكار التام. وعندما حاصرتها الأدلة، أظهرت وجهها الحقيقي، حيث انهالت بالركل والاعتداء على أحد رجال الأمن في محاولة يائسة للهروب، قبل أن يتم تقييدها بقوة.

وبعد إخضاعها للتحقيق، سقط القناع تماماً، واعترفت السيدة بأنها كانت تقود تحت تأثير الكحول. والآن، تواجه «بطلة الرعب» قائمة طويلة من التهم الجنائية الثقيلة، من الشروع في الاعتداء إلى التعدي الجنائي ومقاومة السلطات، بانتظار عقوبة قد تغيبها خلف القضبان لسنوات.

ويمكن القول إن ما جرى في ذلك المساء لم يكن مجرد حادثة عابرة، بل كان دليلاً على أن غياب الوعي يمكن أن يحول شخصاً عادياً إلى خطرٍ داهم يهدد حياة الجميع.