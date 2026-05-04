أعلنت السلطات التركية أن طائرة رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز هبطت اضطرارياً، في العاصمة التركية أنقرة، بشكل عاجل بسبب عطل فني.

وأفاد بيان صادر عن الأمانة العامة التركية للاتصالات بأن الطائرة التي تقل سانشيز اضطرت إلى الهبوط الاضطراري في أنقرة نتيجة عطل غير متوقع.

وأضاف البيان أن الوفد الإسباني برئاسة سانشيز سيقضي الليلة في أنقرة قبل مغادرته إلى العاصمة الأرمينية يريفان.

وكانت الطائرة التي تقل سانشيز متجهة إلى يريفان، التي تستضيف القمة الثامنة للمجموعة السياسية الأوروبية.