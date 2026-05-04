The Turkish authorities announced that the plane of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made an emergency landing today in the Turkish capital, Ankara, due to a technical failure.

A statement issued by the Turkish General Directorate of Communications indicated that the plane carrying Sánchez had to make an emergency landing in Ankara due to an unexpected malfunction.

The statement added that the Spanish delegation led by Sánchez would spend the night in Ankara before departing for the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

The plane carrying Sánchez was en route to Yerevan, which is hosting the eighth summit of the European Political Community tomorrow.