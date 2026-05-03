In a quiet village in the Baidan district of Ibb Governorate, Yemen, the family of the child "Raad" lived a year and a half of expertly crafted "acting." When the child disappeared, the entire village sympathized with the grieving father, and everyone searched for the "missing" boy, but the truth was harsher than fiction; the child had never left the vicinity of his home, but was buried in the place where he used to play: the livestock pen at the house.

A Play That Lasted 18 Months

The crime began with brutal violence and severe beating that claimed the life of the child "Raad" at the hands of his father, who found no way to hide his crime except by secretly burying his beloved son under the soil of the pen. From that moment on, the father began a long and meticulous "performance," convincing everyone that his child had wandered off or been kidnapped, allowing everyone to live in a state of anticipation and anxiety for 18 months.

The father believed that his secret was buried forever, until heavy rains revealed the hidden truth. As the ground became saturated with water and the soil eroded, the father tried to exploit the weather and the floods to remove his son's remains and dispose of them in a watercourse, making it later appear as a natural "drowning incident."

This suspicious movement amidst the mud and floods did not go unnoticed by a neighbor, who broke the silence and reported to the authorities. In moments, the shocking truth emerged from beneath the ground, bringing down the masks of the murderous father.

The "Baidan" crime was not just an isolated criminal incident, but a reflection of a harsher reality in Yemen. Human rights reports confirm a troubling rise in domestic crimes, driven by economic and psychological pressures. Today, while the case is under investigation, the shock of the crime still looms over the villagers, who awoke to one undeniable truth: Raad had never disappeared; he was very close, beneath the feet of someone who betrayed the trust of fatherhood.