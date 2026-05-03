في قرية هادئة بمديرية بعدان في محافظة إب اليمنية، عاشت أسرة الطفل «رعد» عاماً ونصف من «التمثيل» المتقن. حين اختفى الطفل، تعاطفت القرية بأكملها مع الأب المفجوع، وبحث الجميع عن «المفقود»، لكن الحقيقة كانت أشد قسوة من الخيال، فالطفل لم يغادر محيط بيته أبداً، بل كان مدفوناً في المكان الذي كان يلعب فيه داخل: حظيرة المواشي بالمنزل.

مسرحية دامت 18 شهراً

بدأت الجريمة بتعنيف وحشي وضرب مبرح أودى بحياة الطفل «رعد» على يد والده، الذي لم يجد وسيلة لإخفاء جريمته سوى دفن فلذة كبده سراً تحت تراب الحظيرة. ومنذ تلك اللحظة، بدأ الأب «تمثيلية» طويلة ومحكمة، مقنعاً الجميع بأن طفله تاه أو خُطف، ليعيش الجميع في حالة ترقب وقلق طوال 18 شهراً.

كان الأب يعتقد أن سره دُفن إلى الأبد، حتى جاءت الأمطار الغزيرة لتكشف المستور. فمع تشبع الأرض بالمياه وانجراف التربة، حاول الأب استغلال الأجواء والسيول لإخراج رفات ابنه والتخلص منها في مجرى مائي، ليظهر الأمر لاحقاً كـ «حادثة غرق» طبيعية.

هذه الحركة المريبة وسط الطين والسيول لم تكن خافية على أحد الجيران، الذي كسر حاجز الصمت وأبلغ الجهات المختصة. وفي لحظات، كانت الحقيقة الصادمة تخرج من تحت الأرض، لتسقط معها أقنعة الأب القاتل.

لم تكن جريمة «بعدان» مجرد حادثة جنائية معزولة، بل هي مرآة لواقعٍ أكثر قسوة في اليمن. وتؤكد تقارير حقوقية تصاعداً مقلقاً في الجرائم الأسرية، مدفوعة بضغوط اقتصادية ونفسية. واليوم، بينما تخضع القضية للتحقيقات، لا تزال صدمة الجريمة تخيم على أهالي القرية، الذين استيقظوا على حقيقة واحدة مفادها أن رعد لم يختفِ يوماً، بل كان قريباً جداً، تحت أقدام من خان أمانة الأبوة.