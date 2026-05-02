في تصريحاتٍ هزّت أوساط المتابعين، وأشعلت فتيل الجدل على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، عاد الفنان السعودي عبدالعزيز الفريحي ليفتح ملف «شباب البومب» من جديد، كاشفاً تفاصيل صادمة حول كواليس صناعة المسلسل الذي تربعت أجزاؤه على عرش الكوميديا الخليجية لسنوات.

وفي مقطع فيديو «جريء» على منصة «إكس»، لم يكتفِ الفريحي بكونه أحد وجوه العمل، بل ادّعى «أبوّته» للمشروع بالكامل. مؤكداً أنه هو من ابتكر اسم المسلسل، وأطلق اسم «عامر» على الشخصية الرئيسية، بل ومنحها لقب «الفتى الذهبي»، الذي بات أيقونة بين الشباب.

لم تكن التصريحات فنيّة فحسب، بل اتخذت منحىً عاطفياً ودينياً لافتاً. إذ أقسم الفريحي على صدق روايته، معلناً أنه سيؤدي فريضة الحج هذا العام، ومرسلاً رسائل مبطنة، بين دعوات لمن أنصفه، وأخرى ضد من وصفهم بأنهم «ظلموه» وسلبوه حقه في ملكية فكرة العمل.

وفي الوقت الذي اشتعلت فيه المنصات بين مؤيد للفريحي ومطالب بالأدلة القانونية، التزمت الجهات المنتجة لـ «شباب البومب» صمتاً تاماً، مما زاد من غموض المشهد وأثار تساؤلات المتابعين: هل نحن أمام «معركة حقوق ملكية» قد تصل للمحاكم، أم مجرد خلاف شخصي في كواليس العمل؟

ويعتبر «شباب البومب» اليوم ظاهرة جماهيرية كبرى، وما كشفه الفريحي يضع تاريخ هذا المسلسل في اختبار حقيقي، فهل ستتحول هذه التصريحات إلى مادة دسمة لجدل قانوني يغيّر خريطة ملكية العمل؟ أم سيظل «صمت المنتجين» هو سيد الموقف؟