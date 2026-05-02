In statements that shook the followers and ignited controversy on social media platforms, Saudi artist Abdulaziz Al-Furaihi returned to reopen the file on "Shabab Al-Bomb," revealing shocking details about the behind-the-scenes of the series that has dominated the Gulf comedy scene for years.

In a "bold" video on the "X" platform, Al-Furaihi did not just settle for being one of the faces of the project; he claimed "fatherhood" over the entire project. He confirmed that he was the one who invented the name of the series, named the main character "Amer," and even gave him the title "the golden boy," which has become an icon among the youth.

The statements were not only artistic but also took a striking emotional and religious turn. Al-Furaihi swore by the truth of his narrative, announcing that he would perform the Hajj this year, sending veiled messages, with calls for those who supported him and others against those he described as having "wronged him" and deprived him of his right to the ownership of the idea.

While the platforms ignited with supporters of Al-Furaihi and demands for legal evidence, the producers of "Shabab Al-Bomb" maintained complete silence, which increased the ambiguity of the scene and raised questions among followers: Are we facing a "battle of ownership rights" that could reach the courts, or is it merely a personal dispute behind the scenes of the work?

Today, "Shabab Al-Bomb" is considered a major cultural phenomenon, and what Al-Furaihi revealed puts the history of this series to a real test. Will these statements turn into substantial material for a legal debate that changes the ownership landscape of the work? Or will the "silence of the producers" remain the dominant position?