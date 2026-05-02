حريق مفاجئ داخل موقع تصوير «بيت بابا 2».. وسامي مغاوري يكشف لـ«عكاظ» التفاصيل

شهدت مدينة الإنتاج الإعلامي في القاهرة حريقاً مفاجئاً داخل أحد مواقع تصوير مسلسل «بيت بابا 2»، ما أدى إلى إخلاء اللوكيشن بالكامل، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بين طاقم العمل حتى الآن.
حريق مفاجئ
وفور تلقي البلاغ، دفعت قوات الحماية المدنية بعدد من سيارات الإطفاء والإسعاف إلى موقع الحادثة، وتمكنت من التعامل مع النيران التي اشتعلت داخل ديكورات خشبية مخصصة للتصوير، قبل امتدادها إلى باقي الموقع.
وكشفت المعاينة الأولية أن طبيعة المواد المستخدمة في الديكور ساعدت على سرعة انتشار الحريق، قبل أن تنجح قوات الإطفاء في محاصرته ومنع وصوله إلى الاستوديوهات والمباني المجاورة.
بدء التحقيقات
في السياق ذاته، باشرت النيابة العامة بأكتوبر التحقيق في الواقعة، وقررت الاستعانة بخبراء المعمل الجنائي لمعاينة موقع الحريق، مع طلب تحريات المباحث وتفريغ كاميرات المراقبة والاستماع لأقوال شهود العيان وطاقم العمل، للوقوف على أسباب اندلاع الحريق.
سامي مغاوري يوضح التفاصيل
ومن جانبه، كشف الفنان المصري سامي مغاوري، أحد المشاركين في فريق عمل مسلسل «بيت بابا 2»، أن الحريق اندلع بشكل مفاجئ داخل موقع التصوير، دون تحديد السبب حتى الآن.
وأوضح في تصريح لـ «عكاظ» أن النيران التهمت جزء من الديكورات الخاصة بالعمل، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه عدم وقوع أي إصابات أو حالات وفاة بين فريق العمل، مع السيطرة على الحريق قبل امتداده إلى باقي موقع التصوير.
صناع وفريق العمل
يشار إلى أن مسلسل «بيت بابا2»، من تأليف أمين جمال، وإخراج محمد عبدالرحمن حماقي، ويجمع في بطولته كلاً من محمد أنور، محمد محمود، انتصار، مريم الجندي، سامي مغاوري، هلا السعيد وآخرين.
The Media Production City in Cairo witnessed a sudden fire inside one of the filming locations for the series "Bayt Baba 2," which led to the complete evacuation of the location, with no injuries reported among the crew so far.
Sudden Fire
Upon receiving the report, the civil protection forces dispatched several fire and ambulance vehicles to the scene of the incident, and they managed to deal with the flames that erupted inside wooden decorations designated for filming, before they spread to the rest of the location.
The initial inspection revealed that the nature of the materials used in the decor contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, before the firefighting forces succeeded in containing it and preventing it from reaching the studios and adjacent buildings.
Investigation Begins
In this context, the public prosecution in October began investigating the incident and decided to enlist forensic experts to examine the fire site, along with requesting police investigations, reviewing surveillance camera footage, and listening to the testimonies of eyewitnesses and crew members to determine the causes of the fire outbreak.
Sami Maghawry Clarifies the Details
For his part, Egyptian artist Sami Maghawry, one of the participants in the "Bayt Baba 2" crew, revealed that the fire broke out suddenly within the filming location, without determining the cause so far.
He explained in a statement to "Okaz" that the flames consumed part of the decorations related to the work, while confirming at the same time that there were no injuries or fatalities among the crew, with the fire being controlled before it spread to the rest of the filming site.
Producers and Crew
It is worth noting that the series "Bayt Baba 2" is written by Amin Gamal and directed by Mohamed Abdelrahman Hamaki, featuring a cast that includes Mohamed Anwar, Mohamed Mahmoud, Entsar, Mariam Eljandi, Sami Maghawry, Hala Elsaid, and others.