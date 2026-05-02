شهدت مدينة الإنتاج الإعلامي في القاهرة حريقاً مفاجئاً داخل أحد مواقع تصوير مسلسل «بيت بابا 2»، ما أدى إلى إخلاء اللوكيشن بالكامل، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بين طاقم العمل حتى الآن.

حريق مفاجئ

وفور تلقي البلاغ، دفعت قوات الحماية المدنية بعدد من سيارات الإطفاء والإسعاف إلى موقع الحادثة، وتمكنت من التعامل مع النيران التي اشتعلت داخل ديكورات خشبية مخصصة للتصوير، قبل امتدادها إلى باقي الموقع.

وكشفت المعاينة الأولية أن طبيعة المواد المستخدمة في الديكور ساعدت على سرعة انتشار الحريق، قبل أن تنجح قوات الإطفاء في محاصرته ومنع وصوله إلى الاستوديوهات والمباني المجاورة.

بدء التحقيقات

في السياق ذاته، باشرت النيابة العامة بأكتوبر التحقيق في الواقعة، وقررت الاستعانة بخبراء المعمل الجنائي لمعاينة موقع الحريق، مع طلب تحريات المباحث وتفريغ كاميرات المراقبة والاستماع لأقوال شهود العيان وطاقم العمل، للوقوف على أسباب اندلاع الحريق.

حريق مفاجئ داخل موقع تصوير «بيت بابا 2».. وسامي مغاوري يكشف لـ«عكاظ» التفاصيل

سامي مغاوري يوضح التفاصيل

ومن جانبه، كشف الفنان المصري سامي مغاوري، أحد المشاركين في فريق عمل مسلسل «بيت بابا 2»، أن الحريق اندلع بشكل مفاجئ داخل موقع التصوير، دون تحديد السبب حتى الآن.

وأوضح في تصريح لـ «عكاظ» أن النيران التهمت جزء من الديكورات الخاصة بالعمل، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه عدم وقوع أي إصابات أو حالات وفاة بين فريق العمل، مع السيطرة على الحريق قبل امتداده إلى باقي موقع التصوير.

صناع وفريق العمل

يشار إلى أن مسلسل «بيت بابا2»، من تأليف أمين جمال، وإخراج محمد عبدالرحمن حماقي، ويجمع في بطولته كلاً من محمد أنور، محمد محمود، انتصار، مريم الجندي، سامي مغاوري، هلا السعيد وآخرين.