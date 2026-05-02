حريق مفاجئ داخل موقع تصوير «بيت بابا 2».. وسامي مغاوري يكشف لـ«عكاظ» التفاصيل

The Media Production City in Cairo witnessed a sudden fire inside one of the filming locations for the series "Bayt Baba 2," which led to the complete evacuation of the location, with no injuries reported among the crew so far.

Sudden Fire

Upon receiving the report, the civil protection forces dispatched several fire and ambulance vehicles to the scene of the incident, and they managed to deal with the flames that erupted inside wooden decorations designated for filming, before they spread to the rest of the location.

The initial inspection revealed that the nature of the materials used in the decor contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, before the firefighting forces succeeded in containing it and preventing it from reaching the studios and adjacent buildings.

Investigation Begins

In this context, the public prosecution in October began investigating the incident and decided to enlist forensic experts to examine the fire site, along with requesting police investigations, reviewing surveillance camera footage, and listening to the testimonies of eyewitnesses and crew members to determine the causes of the fire outbreak.

Sami Maghawry Clarifies the Details

For his part, Egyptian artist Sami Maghawry, one of the participants in the "Bayt Baba 2" crew, revealed that the fire broke out suddenly within the filming location, without determining the cause so far.

He explained in a statement to "Okaz" that the flames consumed part of the decorations related to the work, while confirming at the same time that there were no injuries or fatalities among the crew, with the fire being controlled before it spread to the rest of the filming site.

Producers and Crew

It is worth noting that the series "Bayt Baba 2" is written by Amin Gamal and directed by Mohamed Abdelrahman Hamaki, featuring a cast that includes Mohamed Anwar, Mohamed Mahmoud, Entsar, Mariam Eljandi, Sami Maghawry, Hala Elsaid, and others.