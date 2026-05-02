ودّعت القصيدة السريالية، أمس، رائدها الشاعر العراقي صادق الصائغ، الذي وافته المنيّة في لندن، إثر معاناة مع المرض. ونعاه الاتحاد العام للأدباء والكتاب والوسط الثقافي العراقي عبر وسائل الإعلام ووسائط التواصل الاجتماعي.

ولد الصائغ عام1947، ودرس الفقه والتاريخ والأدب العربي، ورسم لنفسه مساراً عنوانه التداخل والتجريب، ورفض الانتماء لتيارٍ بعينه، بل يسير بمحاذاة النهر، ويتفاداه حين يحاول الطغيان عليه.

ويعد أحد أبرز شعراء الحداثة في العراق، وعُرفَ في الأوساط الثقافية، فناناً متعدد المواهب: شاعراً ورسّاماً وخطّاطاً وكاتباً مسرحيّاً، وأسهم بصورة لافتة في إثراء المشهد الثقافي العربي من خلال مجموعاته الشعرية، فضلاً عن حضوره في مجالي الصحافة والتلفزيون، وتم اختياره عام 2003 مستشاراً لوزارة الثقافة. قال عنه الناقد يأس البياتي: «الشعر عند صادق الصانع علاقة أخلاقية قبل أن يكون إنجازاً فنّياً». ورثاه صديقه رواء الجصاني: «هو الخارج عن حاجات التعريف التقليدي، عقب ذيوع صيته عراقياً وعربياً منذ أكثر من ستين عاما، وما برح».

عرف الصائغ بأسلوبه السريالي المبتكر، وجرأته في كسر القوالب التقليدية للشعر العربي، ما جعله من أبرز شعراء المدن في التجربة الشعرية الحديثة.

ومن نصوصه الأكثر حضوراً «هنا بغداد»، ومنه: «هذه المدينة عجيبة، ضُربتْ بالقنابل، سُحقتْ تحت الأقدام، كما تُسحقُ ساعة معطلّة، لكنها  كما لو وُلدتْ للتو: سُمعتْ، تحت الأنقاض، تتكُ  متحسسة قلبها، وأوصالها المفقودة.. مَديْنَةٌ عَجيْبَة تقَع في الجَانب المُشْرقِ من الشَمس جسْمُهَا مُلتَهب وَحَرَارتُهَا عَاليَة مُصَابَةٌ بأحلامِ الزمن القَادم في أعْماقِهَا غَضَب وَجُوع وَبكاءٌ وَصَريْرٌ أسْنان يبحث عنها التاريخ، ويَؤمُهَا الأنْبيَاءُ والشُعَرَاءُ وَالعُشَّاق واللصُوصُ البَرَابرَة وَالغُزَاة وَتُجّارُ الحُرُوب في كُلَّ مَرَّةٍ يُظَنُّ أنَّهَا انتَهَت تُطْلقُ من أعْمَاقهَا صَرْخَةً طَويْلَة تَسْري في الأثير مثل مَوْجٍ مًتَكَسِّر أكون أو لا أكون، أموتُ أو لا أموت، تلْك هي المَسْألَة. مَديَنَةٌ عجيبة يَبْحَثُ عَنْها القَنّاصُون والعشّاق والقَتَلَة الغَربُ وَالشَرْق الشَمَالُ والجَنوب تَتَعَرَّضُ يَوميَّاً للقَصْف دونَ أن تَفْقدَ التَوازُن، وكَما لَو لتَّوهَا وُلِدَتْ سُمِعَتْ تَتَحَرَّك تَحتَ الأنْقاض وَسُمِعَ صَوت بُلْبُل الاذاعة بِكلِّ ما تَبَقّى لَهَ من قُوَّة بِكُلِّ مَا تَبَقّى من أنْفَاسْ من تَحتَ الأنْقاض يتِكُّ مُرْسلاً للعَالَم وللأجْيْال القادمَة شَفْرَاتٍ وَإشَارَات وَرُموزاً وَعَلى أجْنِحَةِ ضَوءٍ مُتَكَسّرٍ.. هُنا بَغداد.. هُنا بَغداد.. هُنا بَغداد».