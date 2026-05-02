The surrealist poem bid farewell yesterday to its pioneer, the Iraqi poet Sadiq Al-Saigh, who passed away in London after suffering from illness. The General Union of Writers and Authors and the Iraqi cultural community mourned him through media and social media platforms.

Al-Saigh was born in 1947 and studied jurisprudence, history, and Arabic literature. He charted a path for himself titled intermingling and experimentation, refusing to belong to any particular current, instead walking alongside the river and avoiding it when it tries to dominate him.

He is considered one of the most prominent modernist poets in Iraq and was known in cultural circles as a multi-talented artist: a poet, painter, calligrapher, and playwright. He significantly contributed to enriching the Arab cultural scene through his poetry collections, in addition to his presence in journalism and television. In 2003, he was appointed as an advisor to the Ministry of Culture. Critic Yass Al-Bayati said about him: "Poetry for Sadiq Al-Saigh is a moral relationship before it is an artistic achievement." His friend Rawa Al-Jasani lamented: "He is beyond the needs of traditional definition, after his fame spread in Iraq and the Arab world for over sixty years, and it has not ceased."

Al-Saigh was known for his innovative surrealist style and his boldness in breaking traditional molds of Arabic poetry, making him one of the most prominent urban poets in the modern poetic experience.

Among his most notable texts is "Here Baghdad," which includes: "This city is amazing, it was struck by bombs, it was crushed underfoot, like a broken clock, but it is as if it was just born: it was heard, under the rubble, feeling its heart, and its lost limbs... An amazing city located in the eastern side of the sun, its body is burning and its heat is high, afflicted with the dreams of the coming time, in its depths, there is anger and hunger and crying and the grinding of teeth that history seeks, and it is visited by prophets, poets, lovers, and barbaric thieves and invaders, and war merchants. Every time it is thought to have ended, it releases from its depths a long scream that travels through the ether like a crashing wave. To be or not to be, to die or not to die, that is the question. An amazing city sought after by hunters, lovers, and killers from the West and the East, the North and the South, subjected daily to bombardment without losing balance, and as if it had just been born, it was heard moving under the rubble, and the voice of the radio nightingale was heard with all that remains of its strength, with all that remains of breaths from beneath the rubble, sending messages to the world and to future generations, signals and symbols, and on the wings of shattered light... Here Baghdad... Here Baghdad... Here Baghdad."