The Turkish authorities have resorted to expanding the scope of DNA tests in an attempt to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of university student Rojin Kabayish, whose case has turned into a public outcry without a decisive resolution so far.

​​​​The tests included 425 individuals in the vicinity of her disappearance in Van Province, with plans to expand it to include about 2,500 people.

Rojin disappeared on September 27, 2024, before her body was found 18 days later on a lakeshore in the area.

Despite initial speculations of suicide or an accidental incident after her phone was found near the lake, her family rejected that narrative, demanding the investigation to continue.

A forensic report, released a year after the incident, revealed the presence of DNA traces belonging to two men on her body, which strengthened the hypothesis of a criminal suspicion.

On the other hand, experts' attempts to unlock her phone have been unsuccessful, hindering access to crucial leads, while public and human rights pressures continue to demand the truth.