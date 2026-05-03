لجأت السلطات التركية إلى توسيع نطاق فحوصات الحمض النووي في محاولة لكشف ملابسات وفاة الطالبة الجامعية روجين كابايش، التي تحولت قضيتها إلى رأي عام دون حل حاسم حتى الآن.

​​​​وشملت الفحوصات 425 شخصاً في محيط اختفائها بمحافظة فان، مع خطط لتوسيعها لتشمل نحو 2500 شخص.

واختفت روجين في 27 سبتمبر 2024، قبل أن يتم العثور على جثتها بعد 18 يوماً على شاطئ بحيرة في المنطقة.

ورغم ترجيحات أولية بانتحارها أو تعرضها لحادث عرضي بعد العثور على هاتفها قرب بحيرة، رفضت عائلتها تلك الرواية، مطالبة باستمرار التحقيق.

وكشف تقرير الطب الشرعي، بعد عام على الواقعة، عن وجود آثار حمض نووي تعود لرجلين على جسدها، ما عزز فرضية وجود شبهة جنائية.

في المقابل، لم تنجح محاولات الخبراء في فتح هاتفها، ما أعاق الوصول إلى خيوط حاسمة، بينما تتواصل الضغوط الشعبية والحقوقية لكشف الحقيقة.