The Japanese authorities are conducting an investigation into a man suspected of being involved in a horrific incident, after human remains belonging to a 33-year-old woman were found inside a zoo in the north of the country, according to local media reports.

Suspicion of the Husband

The police stated that the suspect, Tatsuya Suzuki (the victim's husband), was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of transporting the body to a tourist site on Hokkaido Island before burning it there, according to reports from the French Press Agency.

Identity of the Victim

Reports indicate that the body belongs to the man's wife, although the authorities have not yet officially disclosed the cause of death.

Initial Confessions

During a hearing, Suzuki admitted that he used an incinerator inside Asahiyama Park, which is typically used for disposing of animal waste and carcasses, to burn the body.

Police Actions

Based on his confessions, the police searched the incinerator site within the park for any remains before he was officially arrested to continue the investigations.

Previous Concerns

Official media reported that sources familiar with the investigation stated that the wife had previously expressed to her relatives her concerns about threats from her husband, which included statements indicating that he "would leave no trace of her."