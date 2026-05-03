تجري السلطات اليابانية تحقيقًا مع رجل يُشتبه في تورطه في حادثة مروعة، بعد العثور على بقايا بشرية تعود لامرأة (33 عامًا) داخل حديقة حيوان في شمال البلاد، وفق ما أفادت به وسائل إعلام محلية.

الاشتباه في الزوج

وأوضحت الشرطة أن المشتبه به، تاتسويا سوزوكي (زوج الضحية)، أُوقف يوم الخميس، للاشتباه في قيامه بنقل جثة إلى موقع سياحي في جزيرة هوكايدو، قبل أن يقوم بإحراقها هناك، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة «فرانس برس».

هوية الضحية

وتشير التقارير إلى أن الجثة تعود لزوجة الرجل، فيما لم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن عن سبب الوفاة بشكل رسمي.

اعترافات أولية

وخلال جلسة استماع، أقرّ سوزوكي بأنه استخدم محرقة داخل حديقة أساهياما، التي تُستخدم عادة للتخلص من نفايات وجثث الحيوانات، من أجل إحراق الجثة.

تحركات الشرطة

وبناءً على اعترافاته، قامت الشرطة بتفتيش موقع المحرقة داخل الحديقة بحثًا عن أي بقايا، قبل أن يتم توقيفه رسميًا لاستكمال التحقيقات.

مخاوف سابقة

ونقلت وسائل إعلام رسمية عن مصادر مطلعة على التحقيق أن الزوجة كانت قد أعربت سابقًا لأقاربها عن قلقها من تهديدات زوجها التي تضمنت عبارات تفيد بأنه «لن يترك لها أي أثر».