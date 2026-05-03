تجري السلطات اليابانية تحقيقًا مع رجل يُشتبه في تورطه في حادثة مروعة، بعد العثور على بقايا بشرية تعود لامرأة (33 عامًا) داخل حديقة حيوان في شمال البلاد، وفق ما أفادت به وسائل إعلام محلية.
الاشتباه في الزوج
وأوضحت الشرطة أن المشتبه به، تاتسويا سوزوكي (زوج الضحية)، أُوقف يوم الخميس، للاشتباه في قيامه بنقل جثة إلى موقع سياحي في جزيرة هوكايدو، قبل أن يقوم بإحراقها هناك، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة «فرانس برس».
هوية الضحية
وتشير التقارير إلى أن الجثة تعود لزوجة الرجل، فيما لم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن عن سبب الوفاة بشكل رسمي.
اعترافات أولية
وخلال جلسة استماع، أقرّ سوزوكي بأنه استخدم محرقة داخل حديقة أساهياما، التي تُستخدم عادة للتخلص من نفايات وجثث الحيوانات، من أجل إحراق الجثة.
تحركات الشرطة
وبناءً على اعترافاته، قامت الشرطة بتفتيش موقع المحرقة داخل الحديقة بحثًا عن أي بقايا، قبل أن يتم توقيفه رسميًا لاستكمال التحقيقات.
مخاوف سابقة
ونقلت وسائل إعلام رسمية عن مصادر مطلعة على التحقيق أن الزوجة كانت قد أعربت سابقًا لأقاربها عن قلقها من تهديدات زوجها التي تضمنت عبارات تفيد بأنه «لن يترك لها أي أثر».
The Japanese authorities are conducting an investigation into a man suspected of being involved in a horrific incident, after human remains belonging to a 33-year-old woman were found inside a zoo in the north of the country, according to local media reports.
Suspicion of the Husband
The police stated that the suspect, Tatsuya Suzuki (the victim's husband), was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of transporting the body to a tourist site on Hokkaido Island before burning it there, according to reports from the French Press Agency.
Identity of the Victim
Reports indicate that the body belongs to the man's wife, although the authorities have not yet officially disclosed the cause of death.
Initial Confessions
During a hearing, Suzuki admitted that he used an incinerator inside Asahiyama Park, which is typically used for disposing of animal waste and carcasses, to burn the body.
Police Actions
Based on his confessions, the police searched the incinerator site within the park for any remains before he was officially arrested to continue the investigations.
Previous Concerns
Official media reported that sources familiar with the investigation stated that the wife had previously expressed to her relatives her concerns about threats from her husband, which included statements indicating that he "would leave no trace of her."