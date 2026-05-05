تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
ذات يوم تساءلت:
هل حنّ العالم الغربي للاستبداد؟
فالتاريخ لا ينسى أوراقاً مخبأة، أو أوراقاً مكشوفة، فأوراق الحربين العالميتين مكشوفة، كما أن خروج نتائج الحرب الثانية كفيل في إظهار ذلك الاستبداد. والسؤال السابق ليس ساذجاً، بل عودة إلى طبيعة السلطة، فالاستبداد سمة، وعنصر جوهري في تركيبة السيطرة، ومنع أي معارضة تنشأ بين المجاميع.
والعالم الغربي وصل إلى المرحلة المتقدمة في إنشاء أنظمة ديمقراطية تمكّن الفائز في الانتخابات من اعتلاء سدة الحكم، إلا أن هذا الانتخاب يمكن أن تشوبه مغالطات كثيرة، ومع ذلك ثمّة ارتضاء بالنتائج، وأي طرف من أطراف المتنافسين للوصول إلى السلطة يحمل في جوهره الذاتية أو جوهر دولته. فجوهر الاستبداد يظل قائماً سواء لدى الفائز أو المهزوم.
ومناقرة أي متنافسين على السلطة (في العالم الغربي) تمثّل شكلاً من أشكال الصراع الناعم المتحضّر، ومهما كانت نعومته فالمستخلص منه بحث الطرفين عن السلطة للسيطرة (الاستبداد)..
ولأن الحكم حكم الأحزاب اليمينية (في أغلب الدول الغربية) نلحظ الجانب الاستبدادي، وإن غُلِّف بغلاف الديمقراطية، فأنظمة أحزاب اليمين قامت بعسكرة دول العالم، والنظام العسكري لا يقبل بالديمقراطية، ولأن شعار الديمقراطية ترسّخ في أذهان أفراد ودول العالم الثالث أو الرابع، ظلت تلك الدول على إيمانها بأن الدول الغربية دول ديمقراطية.
تغيّر الوضع الآن، وأعتقد أن من يحكم العالم ليس له شكل ديمقراطي أو شوعي أو مختلط، الحقيقة أن من يحكم الدول هي المصلحة الوطنية (في جميع دول العالم)، فليتم مجاوزة المصطلحات السياسية القديمة، والارتهان للواقع المعاش، وإن تراءى لك أن الديمقراطية أفل نجمها فذاك هو الأمر الصائب.
إذاً، لنصل إلى قناعة بأن جوهر الاستبداد (العسكرة) ناقض للديمقراطية الغربية، فهذا هو النظام الدولي راهناً أو مرحليّاً.. ربما يكون هذا تبسيطاً مخلاً، إلا أنه يمكن التأكيد أن السلطة- في أي مكان- ما هي إلّا قوة تبحث عن السيطرة ومصالحها الوطنية، بغض النظر عن القيم والمبادئ التي تحاول جذب العالم إلى ميزان العدل.
وأعتقد أن ليس هناك ميزان للعدل أمام المصالح الوطنية، التي تجب كل القوانين والأنظمة والأعراف لصالحها، وفي هذا درس حقيقي لجميع دول العالم بأن الاستبداد مهما كان هو نتاج البحث عن المصلحة، ومن باب أولى حماية مصالحك بالمهادنة إن كان هناك قوة ساحقة، والمهادنة ليست خوفاً، بل ذكاء يمكنك من الانحناء في وجه العواصف المدمرة.
One day I wondered:
Has the Western world yearned for tyranny?
History does not forget hidden papers or exposed papers; the papers of the two world wars are exposed, and the outcomes of the second war are sufficient to reveal that tyranny. The previous question is not naive; rather, it is a return to the nature of power. Tyranny is a characteristic and an essential element in the structure of control, preventing any opposition that arises among groups.
The Western world has reached an advanced stage in establishing democratic systems that enable the winner of elections to ascend to power. However, this election can be marred by many fallacies, yet there is an acceptance of the results, and any party among the competitors seeking power inherently carries its own essence or the essence of its state. The essence of tyranny remains present whether with the winner or the defeated.
The contention of any competitors for power (in the Western world) represents a form of soft, civilized conflict, and no matter how soft it is, the essence of it is both parties' search for power to control (tyranny)..
And because the rule is of right-wing parties (in most Western countries), we notice the tyrannical aspect, even if it is wrapped in the guise of democracy. Right-wing party systems have militarized the countries of the world, and the military regime does not accept democracy. Since the slogan of democracy has been ingrained in the minds of individuals and countries in the third or fourth world, those countries have remained convinced that Western countries are democratic.
The situation has changed now, and I believe that those who govern the world do not have a democratic, communist, or mixed form. The truth is that what governs the countries is national interest (in all countries of the world). Let us move beyond old political terminologies and be beholden to the lived reality, and if it seems to you that democracy has waned, that is indeed the correct matter.
Thus, let us reach the conviction that the essence of tyranny (militarization) contradicts Western democracy; this is the current or transitional international system. This may be a simplistic view, yet it can be affirmed that power—anywhere—is merely a force seeking control and its national interests, regardless of the values and principles that attempt to draw the world toward the scales of justice.
I believe that there is no scale of justice in the face of national interests, which override all laws, systems, and customs in their favor. This is a real lesson for all countries of the world that tyranny, no matter what, is the result of the search for interest. It is more important to protect your interests through appeasement if there is a crushing force, and appeasement is not out of fear, but rather a wisdom that allows you to bend in the face of destructive storms.