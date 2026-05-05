One day I wondered:



Has the Western world yearned for tyranny?



History does not forget hidden papers or exposed papers; the papers of the two world wars are exposed, and the outcomes of the second war are sufficient to reveal that tyranny. The previous question is not naive; rather, it is a return to the nature of power. Tyranny is a characteristic and an essential element in the structure of control, preventing any opposition that arises among groups.



The Western world has reached an advanced stage in establishing democratic systems that enable the winner of elections to ascend to power. However, this election can be marred by many fallacies, yet there is an acceptance of the results, and any party among the competitors seeking power inherently carries its own essence or the essence of its state. The essence of tyranny remains present whether with the winner or the defeated.



The contention of any competitors for power (in the Western world) represents a form of soft, civilized conflict, and no matter how soft it is, the essence of it is both parties' search for power to control (tyranny)..



And because the rule is of right-wing parties (in most Western countries), we notice the tyrannical aspect, even if it is wrapped in the guise of democracy. Right-wing party systems have militarized the countries of the world, and the military regime does not accept democracy. Since the slogan of democracy has been ingrained in the minds of individuals and countries in the third or fourth world, those countries have remained convinced that Western countries are democratic.



The situation has changed now, and I believe that those who govern the world do not have a democratic, communist, or mixed form. The truth is that what governs the countries is national interest (in all countries of the world). Let us move beyond old political terminologies and be beholden to the lived reality, and if it seems to you that democracy has waned, that is indeed the correct matter.



Thus, let us reach the conviction that the essence of tyranny (militarization) contradicts Western democracy; this is the current or transitional international system. This may be a simplistic view, yet it can be affirmed that power—anywhere—is merely a force seeking control and its national interests, regardless of the values and principles that attempt to draw the world toward the scales of justice.



I believe that there is no scale of justice in the face of national interests, which override all laws, systems, and customs in their favor. This is a real lesson for all countries of the world that tyranny, no matter what, is the result of the search for interest. It is more important to protect your interests through appeasement if there is a crushing force, and appeasement is not out of fear, but rather a wisdom that allows you to bend in the face of destructive storms.