The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, yesterday (Monday) sponsored the graduation ceremony of 1,662 students from King Fahd Security College, representing a number of academic and rehabilitation programs.

The graduating classes included 59 graduates from the Master's program in Artificial Intelligence (the second batch), the Master's in Administrative Leadership (the first batch), and 1,603 graduates from the Bachelor's program in Security Sciences (the 67th cohort), as well as the 55th rehabilitation course for university officers, among whom were 9 students from the Republic of Yemen.

The Acting Director General of the college, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Nasser Al-Watban, delivered a speech in which he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Minister of Interior for his continuous support and sponsorship of the college and its staff, indicating that the educational and training programs included the Master's program in Artificial Intelligence and the Master's program in Administrative Leadership, in collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, in addition to the Ministry of Interior Development Program, as well as the rehabilitation courses for undergraduate students and university officers.

He clarified that the college has implemented a number of partnerships and qualitative initiatives that contributed to the development of the education and training system, enhancing the efficiency of outputs to strengthen the readiness of national cadres and support security sectors.

The Acting Director General of the college congratulated the graduates, urging them to utilize what they have acquired in knowledge and skills to serve the religion, then the king and the homeland, praying to God to protect the Kingdom and its leadership, and to grant it security and stability.

For their part, the graduates expressed their gratitude to the Minister of Interior for sponsoring the ceremony in a speech delivered on their behalf by First Sergeant Yahya bin Abdulaziz Abdullah Bajwi, affirming their readiness to perform their duties with sincerity and integrity, and to meet the expectations of the leadership.

This was followed by the ceremony of handing over the college flag from the outgoing sergeant to the incoming sergeant, after which the graduates took the oath of loyalty and obedience. The Minister of Interior also honored the college's partners in implementing the Master's program in Artificial Intelligence.

At the end of the ceremony, the overall results of the graduating classes were announced, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud honored the outstanding students, in the presence of several princes and senior officials.

The Minister of Interior stated on his account via the "X" platform: "I was pleased today to graduate 1,662 students from King Fahd Security College. I congratulate the graduates and highly appreciate the great efforts made by the college staff to achieve the vision of the leadership, may God honor it. May God grant us all success in serving our religion, our leadership, and our homeland."