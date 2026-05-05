رعى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الإثنين)، حفل تخريج 1662 طالباً من كلية الملك فهد الأمنية، يمثلون عدداً من البرامج الأكاديمية والتأهيلية.

وشملت الدفعات المتخرجة 59 خريجاً وخريجة من برنامج ماجستير الذكاء الاصطناعي (الدفعة الثانية)، وماجستير القيادة الإدارية (الدفعة الأولى)، و1603 خريجين من برنامج بكالوريوس العلوم الأمنية (الدورة 67)، والدورة التأهيلية 55 للضباط الجامعيين، من بينهم 9 طلاب من الجمهورية اليمنية.

وألقى مدير عام الكلية المكلف اللواء الدكتور فهد بن ناصر الوطبان كلمةً أعرب فيها عن شكره وتقديره لوزير الداخلية على دعمه ورعايته المستمرين للكلية ومنسوبيها، مبيناً أن البرامج التعليمية والتدريبية تضمنت برنامج الماجستير في الذكاء الاصطناعي وبرنامج الماجستير في القيادة الإدارية، بالتعاون مع جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية، إلى جانب برنامج تطوير وزارة الداخلية، إضافةً إلى الدورات التأهيلية لطلبة البكالوريوس والضباط الجامعيين.

وأوضح أن الكلية نفذت عدداً من الشراكات والمبادرات النوعية التي أسهمت في تطوير منظومة التعليم والتدريب، ورفع كفاءة المخرجات بما يعزز جاهزية الكوادر الوطنية ويدعم القطاعات الأمنية.

وهنأ مدير عام الكلية المكلف الخريجين، حاثاً إياهم على تسخير ما اكتسبوه من معارف ومهارات لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن، داعياً الله أن يحفظ المملكة وقيادتها، ويديم عليها الأمن والاستقرار.

من جانبهم، عبّر الخريجون في كلمةٍ ألقاها نيابةً عنهم رقيب أول الكلية يحيى بن عبدالعزيز عبدالله بجوي، عن شكرهم لوزير الداخلية لرعايته الحفل، مؤكدين جاهزيتهم لأداء واجباتهم بإخلاص وأمانة، وأن يكونوا عند حسن ظن القيادة.

تلت ذلك مراسم تسليم راية الكلية من الرقيب السلف إلى الرقيب الخلف، ثم أدّى الخريجون قسم الولاء والطاعة، كما كرم وزير الداخلية شركاء الكلية في تنفيذ برنامج الماجستير في الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وفي ختام الحفل أُعلنت النتائج العامة للدفعات المتخرجة، وكرم الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود المتفوقين، بحضور عدد من الأمراء وكبار المسؤولين.

وقال وزير الداخلية على حسابه عبر منصة «X»: «سعدت اليوم بتخريج 1662 طالباً من كلية الملك فهد الأمنية، أهنئ الخريجين، وأثمن عالياً الجهود الكبيرة التي يبذلها منسوبو الكلية لتحقيق رؤية القيادة أعزها الله، وفقنا الله جميعاً لخدمة ديننا وقيادتنا ووطننا».