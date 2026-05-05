احتفل محمد بن عبدالعزيز البابطين بزفافه إلى فلوة بنت عبدالعزيز النملة، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة الرياض، وسط حضور الأهل والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العروسين فرحتهما.


وعبّر العريس وذووه عن سعادتهم بهذه المناسبة، سائلين الله أن يبارك لهما ويجمع بينهما في خير.