احتفل محمد بن عبدالعزيز البابطين بزفافه إلى فلوة بنت عبدالعزيز النملة، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة الرياض، وسط حضور الأهل والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العروسين فرحتهما.
وعبّر العريس وذووه عن سعادتهم بهذه المناسبة، سائلين الله أن يبارك لهما ويجمع بينهما في خير.
Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Babtain celebrated his wedding to Falwa bint Abdulaziz Al-Namla in one of the wedding halls in Riyadh, amidst the presence of family and friends who shared in the joy of the bride and groom.
The groom and his family expressed their happiness on this occasion, asking God to bless them and unite them in goodness.