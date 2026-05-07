حدد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA)، الثاني من يونيو موعداً لاعتماد القوائم النهائية للمنتخبات المشاركة في نهائيات بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026، التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، في الحلة الجديدة لبطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم لأول مرة بمشاركة 48 منتخباً، خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو وحتى 19 يوليو 2026، وفق البيان الذي نشره الـ«FIFA»عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي«X» وجاء فيه:
• القائمة الأولية: تقوم الاتحادات المشاركة أولاً بتزويد FIFA بقائمة تضم ما بين 35 و55 لاعباً، على أن يكون أربعة منهم حراس مرمى. وستستخدم هذه القائمة المؤقتة لأغراض داخلية فقط، ولن ينشرها FIFA.
• القائمة النهائية: تقوم الاتحادات بإرسال القائمة النهائية إلى FIFA، وتضم ما بين 23 و26 لاعباً (على أن يكون ثلاثة منهم على الأقل حراس مرمى).
• الاستثناءات: لا يمكن استبدال أي لاعب في القائمة النهائية إلا بلاعب من القائمة الأولية، فقط في حال الإصابة الخطيرة أو المرض الشديد، على أن يتم ذلك في موعد أقصاه قبل 24 ساعة من المباراة الأولى لمنتخبه في كأس العالم 2026.
• يمكن استبدال حارس مرمى من القائمة النهائية بحارس آخر من القائمة الأولية في حال الإصابة الخطيرة أو المرض الشديد، في أي وقت خلال البطولة.
وكان «فيفا» يسمح بضم كل منتخب 22 لاعباً في كأس العالم بين عامي 1930 و1998، وازداد العدد إلى 23 منذ 2002 وحتى 2018، في حين وصل العدد إلى 26 لاعباً منذ مونديال 2022 في قطر.
The International Football Federation (FIFA) has set June 2 as the deadline for the approval of the final rosters of the teams participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This will be the first time the World Cup features 48 teams, taking place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, according to a statement published by FIFA on the social media platform X, which stated:
• Preliminary roster: Participating federations must first provide FIFA with a list of between 35 and 55 players, including four goalkeepers. This temporary list will be used for internal purposes only and will not be published by FIFA.
• Final roster: Federations will send the final roster to FIFA, consisting of between 23 and 26 players (with at least three of them being goalkeepers).
• Exceptions: No player on the final roster can be replaced except with a player from the preliminary list, only in the case of serious injury or severe illness, and this must occur no later than 24 hours before the team's first match in the 2026 World Cup.
• A goalkeeper from the final roster can be replaced by another goalkeeper from the preliminary list in the event of serious injury or severe illness at any time during the tournament.
FIFA previously allowed each team to include 22 players in the World Cup from 1930 to 1998, increasing the number to 23 from 2002 to 2018, while the number has reached 26 players since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.