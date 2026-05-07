The International Football Federation (FIFA) has set June 2 as the deadline for the approval of the final rosters of the teams participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This will be the first time the World Cup features 48 teams, taking place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, according to a statement published by FIFA on the social media platform X, which stated:



• Preliminary roster: Participating federations must first provide FIFA with a list of between 35 and 55 players, including four goalkeepers. This temporary list will be used for internal purposes only and will not be published by FIFA.



• Final roster: Federations will send the final roster to FIFA, consisting of between 23 and 26 players (with at least three of them being goalkeepers).



• Exceptions: No player on the final roster can be replaced except with a player from the preliminary list, only in the case of serious injury or severe illness, and this must occur no later than 24 hours before the team's first match in the 2026 World Cup.



• A goalkeeper from the final roster can be replaced by another goalkeeper from the preliminary list in the event of serious injury or severe illness at any time during the tournament.



FIFA previously allowed each team to include 22 players in the World Cup from 1930 to 1998, increasing the number to 23 from 2002 to 2018, while the number has reached 26 players since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.