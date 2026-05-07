حدد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA)، الثاني من يونيو موعداً لاعتماد القوائم النهائية للمنتخبات المشاركة في نهائيات بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026، التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، في الحلة الجديدة لبطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم لأول مرة بمشاركة 48 منتخباً، خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو وحتى 19 يوليو 2026، وفق البيان الذي نشره الـ«FIFA»عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي«X» وجاء فيه:


• القائمة الأولية: تقوم الاتحادات المشاركة أولاً بتزويد FIFA بقائمة تضم ما بين 35 و55 لاعباً، على أن يكون أربعة منهم حراس مرمى. وستستخدم هذه القائمة المؤقتة لأغراض داخلية فقط، ولن ينشرها FIFA.


• القائمة النهائية: تقوم الاتحادات بإرسال القائمة النهائية إلى FIFA، وتضم ما بين 23 و26 لاعباً (على أن يكون ثلاثة منهم على الأقل حراس مرمى).


• الاستثناءات: لا يمكن استبدال أي لاعب في القائمة النهائية إلا بلاعب من القائمة الأولية، فقط في حال الإصابة الخطيرة أو المرض الشديد، على أن يتم ذلك في موعد أقصاه قبل 24 ساعة من المباراة الأولى لمنتخبه في كأس العالم 2026.


• يمكن استبدال حارس مرمى من القائمة النهائية بحارس آخر من القائمة الأولية في حال الإصابة الخطيرة أو المرض الشديد، في أي وقت خلال البطولة.


وكان «فيفا» يسمح بضم كل منتخب 22 لاعباً في كأس العالم بين عامي 1930 و1998، وازداد العدد إلى 23 منذ 2002 وحتى 2018، في حين وصل العدد إلى 26 لاعباً منذ مونديال 2022 في قطر.