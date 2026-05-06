In an unexpected moment, former Italian model Elisabetta Tai Verito suddenly disappeared from sight after returning to New York, turning her story quickly into a mysterious puzzle that has captured international attention, especially with her name previously linked to the controversial Jeffrey Epstein case.

The model, who has been living in New York since 2001, had traveled to Italy in early April to visit her family, before later returning to Manhattan where her usual daily communication with her family suddenly and inexplicably ceased, according to international media reports.

According to reports, her family rushed to inform the Italian authorities in Rovigo about her disappearance, prompting the public prosecutor's office to open an official investigation, considering she is an Italian citizen residing abroad. The case was also referred to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which began communicating with American authorities through diplomatic channels.

Despite the investigations starting in the United States, no leads have been found so far that could lead to her whereabouts, amid rising concern within her family who insists they were in daily contact with her until the moment she disappeared.

The model has a career spanning the fashion and real estate worlds in New York, but her name gained media attention in 2019 when she spoke about a previous meeting with Epstein, which she said took place in 2004, after being introduced to him as a promising career opportunity in the fashion world.

According to her account, the meeting was arranged through her agent, who misled her into believing she could enter the world of major brands, including "Victoria's Secret," through a figure described as someone who would change the course of her career, only to later discover that this person was Epstein himself, who was connected to extensive relationships in the financial and business world.

She added in previous statements that she went to Epstein's home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan under the premise that it was a professional meeting, but found herself in an unexpected situation, where she met his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, before being taken to Epstein's office inside the mansion.

Verito indicated that the meeting took a shocking turn, confirming that Epstein did not care about her professional portfolio as she had expected, which sparked widespread controversy about the nature of those meetings and what transpired behind closed doors.