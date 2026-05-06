في لحظةٍ لم تكن في الحسبان، اختفت العارضة الإيطالية السابقة إليزابيتا تاي فيريتو عن الأنظار بشكل مفاجئ بعد عودتها إلى نيويورك، لتتحول قصتها سريعاً إلى لغز غامض يتصدر الاهتمام الدولي، خصوصاً مع ارتباط اسمها سابقاً بقضية جيفري إبستين المثيرة للجدل.

العارضة، التي تقيم في نيويورك منذ عام 2001، كانت قد سافرت مطلع أبريل إلى إيطاليا لزيارة عائلتها، قبل أن تعود لاحقاً إلى مانهاتن حيث انقطع تواصلها اليومي المعتاد مع أسرتها بشكل مفاجئ وغير مبرر، وفق ما نقلته وسائل إعلام دولية.

وبحسب التقارير، سارعت العائلة إلى إبلاغ السلطات الإيطالية في مدينة روفيغو عن اختفائها، ما دفع النيابة العامة إلى فتح تحقيق رسمي، بالنظر إلى كونها مواطنة إيطالية تقيم في الخارج. كما تم تحويل الملف إلى وزارة الخارجية الإيطالية، التي باشرت بدورها التواصل مع الجهات الأمريكية عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية.

ورغم انطلاق التحقيقات في الولايات المتحدة، لم يتم التوصل حتى الآن إلى أي خيط يقود إلى مكانها، وسط حالة من القلق المتصاعد داخل عائلتها التي تؤكد أنها كانت على تواصل يومي معها حتى لحظة اختفائها.

وتحمل العارضة مسيرة مهنية بين عالم الأزياء والعقارات في نيويورك، إلا أن اسمها برز إعلامياً عام 2019 عندما تحدثت عن لقاء سابق جمعها بإبستين، قالت إنه تم عام 2004، بعد أن تم تقديمه لها على أنه فرصة مهنية واعدة في عالم الموضة.

ووفق روايتها، فقد تم ترتيب اللقاء عبر وكيل أعمالها الذي أوهمها بإمكانية دخول عالم العلامات التجارية الكبرى، بما في ذلك «فيكتوريا سيكريت»، عبر شخصية وُصفت بأنها ستغير مسار حياتها المهنية، قبل أن تكتشف لاحقاً أن ذلك الشخص كان إبستين نفسه، المرتبط بعلاقات واسعة في عالم المال والأعمال.

وأضافت في تصريحات سابقة أنها توجهت إلى منزل إبستين في الجانب الشرقي العلوي من مانهاتن على أساس أنه لقاء مهني، إلا أنها وجدت نفسها في موقف غير متوقع، حيث التقت هناك بشريكته غيسلين ماكسويل، قبل أن تُنقل إلى مكتب إبستين داخل القصر.

وأشارت فيريتو إلى أن اللقاء اتخذ منحى صادماً، مؤكدة أن إبستين لم يهتم بملفها المهني كما توقعت، وهو ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً حول طبيعة تلك اللقاءات وما كان يدور خلف الأبواب المغلقة.