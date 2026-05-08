أعلنت هيئة الحكومة الرقمية بدء مباحثات مع إدارة الشؤون الاقتصادية والاجتماعية بالأمم المتحدة لإنشاء مركز أممي للحكومة الرقمية مقره الرياض، بهدف تعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبادل الخبرات ودعم الابتكار الرقمي.

وجاء الإعلان خلال توقيع مذكرة نوايا بين الجانبين على هامش منتدى العلوم والتقنية والابتكار في نيويورك.

وأكد محافظ الهيئة المهندس أحمد الصويان، أن اختيار الرياض يعكس ريادة المملكة في التحوّل الرقمي ودعم القيادة لهذا القطاع ضمن رؤية 2030.

من جانبها، أوضحت الأمم المتحدة أن المركز سيسهم في تطوير الأطر والمعايير الرقمية، ودعم الدول الأعضاء في بناء إستراتيجيات رقمية مستدامة تسهم في سد الفجوة الرقمية وتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة.

ويأتي هذا التعاون امتدادًا لـ«إعلان الرياض» الصادر خلال منتدى حوكمة الإنترنت 2024، الذي ركّز على تعزيز الشمول الرقمي وتوظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي لخدمة التنمية.