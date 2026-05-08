The Digital Government Authority announced the start of discussions with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs to establish a UN center for digital government based in Riyadh, aimed at enhancing international cooperation, exchanging experiences, and supporting digital innovation.

The announcement came during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two sides on the sidelines of the Science, Technology, and Innovation Forum in New York.

The Governor of the Authority, Engineer Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, confirmed that the choice of Riyadh reflects the Kingdom's leadership in digital transformation and the support of leadership for this sector within the framework of Vision 2030.

For its part, the United Nations clarified that the center will contribute to the development of digital frameworks and standards, and support member states in building sustainable digital strategies that help bridge the digital divide and achieve sustainable development goals.

This cooperation comes as an extension of the "Riyadh Declaration" issued during the Internet Governance Forum 2024, which focused on enhancing digital inclusion and leveraging artificial intelligence for development.